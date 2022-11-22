ASHLAND — More than 2.2 million Ohioans will travel at least 50 miles from home this Thanksgiving, according to predictions from automotive and travel club AAA. AAA said last week that 54.6 million Americans are expected to travel over the holiday, Nov. 23 through 27. The number represents a 1.5-percent increase over national 2021 levels and 98% of pre-pandemic volumes.

OHIO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO