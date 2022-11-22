Read full article on original website
Knox Pages
Ugly Sweater 5K one of many service projects for newly formed Rotary club
MOUNT VERNON — In communities across the country, the weekend after Thanksgiving heralds the arrival of the Christmas season. Knox County is no different, with merchants offering unique gifts during Shop Small Saturday, the lighting of the tree on Mount Vernon's Public Square, and the city's annual holiday parade.
Larry A. Glancy Sr.
Larry A. Glancy Sr. age 73, of Mount Vernon passed away at his home on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, with his loving family at his side. In keeping with Larry’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. The family will observe a private service at a later date.
Open Source: Who is responsible for damages caused by BIRD scooters?
MOUNT VERNON — A Knox Pages reader asked the newsroom: "Who will be responsible if these BIRD scooters damage a vehicle or get killed? Who in Mount Vernon is making money allowing this?"
Phillip Leroy Graves
Phillip “Phil” Leroy Graves, 84, of Mount Vernon OH, passed away Thursday November 24 at Knox Community Hospital, in Mount Vernon. Phil was born November 20, 1938, in Bradford IL to John Morgan and Pauline {Cochran} Graves. To plant a tree in memory of Phillip Graves as a...
Richard T. Mulholland
Richard T. Mulholland, age 68, of Mount Vernon, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at his home. He was born on June 3, 1954, in Lima, Ohio and was the son to the late Anthony and Virginia (Rickert) Mulholland. To plant a tree in memory of Richard Mulholland as...
Donald Neil Dalrymple
Donald Neil Dalrymple, 83, of Mount Vernon passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Knox Community Hospital in Mount Vernon. To plant a tree in memory of Donald Dalrymple as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
17 found guilty this week in Mount Vernon Municipal Court
MOUNT VERNON -- Judge John Thatcher found 17 guilty after trials, arraignments and hearings this week in the Mount Vernon Municipal Court. The following cases were brought forward by the Mount Vernon Law Director's Office.
AAA: Thanksgiving travel numbers on the rise in Ohio and nationally
ASHLAND — More than 2.2 million Ohioans will travel at least 50 miles from home this Thanksgiving, according to predictions from automotive and travel club AAA. AAA said last week that 54.6 million Americans are expected to travel over the holiday, Nov. 23 through 27. The number represents a 1.5-percent increase over national 2021 levels and 98% of pre-pandemic volumes.
Ohio Mr. Football: West Holmes quarterback among 7 statewide finalists
COLUMBUS -- The senior quarterback who led West Holmes to a perfect regular season and the Ohio Cardinal Conference title is a finalist for the 2022 Ohio Mr. Football Award, according to the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. The OPSWA announced seven finalists for the award on Wednesday. The winner will...
Here's what Ohio weather will give us during Thanksgiving holiday
A front of warm weather is on its way to Ohio, reaching the mid 50s with clear skies by Thanksgiving before rain washes it all away by Black Friday. The National Weather Service has forecasted sunny, clear skies with a high of 56 for the region on Thanksgiving.
