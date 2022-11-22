Read full article on original website
Brazil school shooter kills 3, injures 13 at two campuses
BRASILIA, Brazil — A former student armed with a semiautomatic pistol and wearing a bulletproof vest fatally shot three people and wounded 13 on Friday after barging into two schools in southeastern Brazil, authorities said. The shootings took place at a public school with elementary and middle school students...
Haitian migrants rescued at sea; search suspended for missing Cubans
MIAMI - Rescue personnel rushed to the Upper Keys on Monday afternoon following reports of a Haitian mass migration incident. The reported mass migration incident took place near Whale Harbor in Islamorada at Mile Marker 84 at approximately 6:45 p.m., authorities said.The Monroe Sheriff's Office responded to support U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Coast Guard, and other federal and state agencies at the scene.Multiple ambulances and fire trucks were at the scene. At around 5 a.m., authorities said 22 people had been rescued off an overloaded sailing vessel off Rodriguez Key. In related news, the U.S. Coast Guard also announced that they had suspended the search for missing Cubans in the water about 50 miles off Little Torch Key.
Mexico seeking American extradition on charges in tourist death
Mexican prosecutors filed charges against a U.S. woman suspected of killing another American who was seen being beaten in a viral video. WCNC’s Jesse Pierre reports.Nov. 26, 2022.
2 dead, 2 critically hurt after Thanksgiving fire at Bronx apartment
NEW YORK -- It was a devastating Thanksgiving morning for a family in the Bronx. A father and daughter were killed in a fire in Morris Heights.CBS2's Kristie Keleshian has more on how neighbors tried to help.Martina Suarez was tearfully speechless over the loss of both her 20-year-old sister, Odalys Aramboles, and 60-year-old father, Perfecto Aramboles."I did the best I can," neighbor Manuel Jimenez said.Jimenez lives upstairs. He woke up to smoke in his hallway and heard screams from downstairs from possibly Odalys Aramboles, who family said had autism."'My sister and father is in there.' I started kicking the door,...
Coast Guard rescues cruise ship passenger from Gulf of Mexico
Video shows the U.S. Coast Guard rescuing a cruise ship passenger from the Gulf of Mexico. The man spent hours in the water before being rescued. The man was last seen on board the Mexico-bound Carnival Valor.Nov. 26, 2022.
