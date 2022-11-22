MIAMI - Rescue personnel rushed to the Upper Keys on Monday afternoon following reports of a Haitian mass migration incident. The reported mass migration incident took place near Whale Harbor in Islamorada at Mile Marker 84 at approximately 6:45 p.m., authorities said.The Monroe Sheriff's Office responded to support U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Coast Guard, and other federal and state agencies at the scene.Multiple ambulances and fire trucks were at the scene. At around 5 a.m., authorities said 22 people had been rescued off an overloaded sailing vessel off Rodriguez Key. In related news, the U.S. Coast Guard also announced that they had suspended the search for missing Cubans in the water about 50 miles off Little Torch Key.

ISLAMORADA, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO