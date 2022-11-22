Read full article on original website
Kyler Murray feels good about playing against Chargers
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray expressed optimism he can return on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers after missing two games due to a hamstring injury. “I do. I do. I feel good,” he told reporters Wednesday. Murray has remained questionable on the injury reports against the Los Angeles...
Chargers-Cardinals injury report: Murphy Jr., Humphries ruled out
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said Wednesday he should be good to play Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, and with that, he was listed as a full participant in practice for the second straight day on Thursday. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury continued that optimism Friday, saying it looks like...
Kelvin Beachum, Lorenzo Alexander start enrichment series at school in Phoenix
Cardinals right tackle Kelvin Beachum values serving his community and has done so since he signed with Arizona in 2020. Beachum is a five-time NFLPA Community MVP winner, has worked with food banks throughout his career and spent time with several Cardinals teammates working at UMOM New Day Centers, an organization focused on ending homelessness, on Thanksgiving.
Kliff Kingsbury expects Kyler Murray, Hollywood Brown to play vs. Chargers
TEMPE — Could it finally be the week? When DeAndre Hopkins, Kyler Murray and Hollywood Brown all take the field on game day?. For the first time all year, the trio is healthy enough to start when the Arizona Cardinals face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. When looking...
Chargers-Cardinals injury report: Rondale Moore listed out Wednesday
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said he should be good to play Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, and with that, he was listed as a full participant in practice Wednesday. The Cardinals went through a walk-through only, and the injury report is estimated. Players listed as non-participants were receivers...
Cardinals’ Hollywood Brown could see snap count if he plays vs. Chargers
TEMPE — Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Hollywood Brown is on the cusp of making his return from the injured reserve. After getting in a week of practice in Week 11, Brown continues to make progress following a foot injury that has kept him out five games. “He’s day-to-day,” head...
Behind Enemy Lines: Chargers sign rookie K Cameron Dicker to roster
The Los Angeles Chargers have lost three of their last four to fall to 5-5 despite the high expectations heading into the season. They face a 4-7 Arizona Cardinals team coming off a short week and their worst loss of the year, a 38-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City.
WR Pharoh Cooper, S JuJu Hughes sign with Cardinals practice squad
Receiver Pharoh Cooper is back with the Arizona Cardinals, joining the team’s practice squad on Wednesday along with safety JuJu Hughes. Cooper played for Arizona for two games at the end of the 2018 season and then the first year of Kliff Kingsbury’s tenure in 2019. Arizona cut him before the 2019 regular season, leading Cooper to join the Cincinnati Bengals, but he was cut there and re-joined the Cardinals.
Arizona Sports Thanksgiving: 5 things fans can be thankful for
The 2022 calendar year has been full of unexpected surprises in the Arizona sports landscape. Yet, through the ups and the downs, there’s a lot for fans to be thankful for across the board. The Phoenix Suns are still great, the Arizona Coyotes have a small, albeit popular, new...
Kyler Murray unites with fan he inspired during boy’s cancer treatment
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has inspired many with his play on the field since high school, but his leadership is what stood out off the field Monday night in Mexico City. Back in 2020, 12-year-old Hector Nahle Jr. of Torreon, Mexico, was heading into surgery wearing his favorite player’s...
Giving thanks to a sports community that shows up in the worst of times
Ah, Thanksgiving. The football is great. The food is overrated. And no matter what they taught me in grade school, Pilgrims and Native Americans did not commemorate the holiday by communing at an outdoor table in late November, sharing food in mutual admiration. But the gratitude is real. I know...
49ers DB Charvarius Ward calls DeAndre Hopkins ‘steroid boy’ after matchup
From the accounts of 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward, there was a lot of talking during Monday Night Football between San Francisco and the Arizona Cardinals. After the 49ers’ 38-10 win, Ward had more to say, specifically about Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Ward called Hopkins, who finished the night...
Suns’ Shamet thankful to feel OK after concussion, hopes to play Saturday
PHOENIX — Landry Shamet had a concussion in college but his experience with the one he suffered this month for the Phoenix Suns was vastly different. Shamet, who will miss his seventh straight game on Friday while in concussion protocols, couldn’t say with certainty after shootaround when he sustained the injury. He thinks it was on Nov. 4 against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Suns GM James Jones says Chris Paul is ‘trending in right direction’
Phoenix Suns guards Chris Paul and Landry Shamet were full participants in practice on Wednesday after missing the last seven and six games, respectively. General manager James Jones jumped on Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo Wednesday and gave updates on their progress. He said they are both “trending in the right direction” and hopes they could return during Phoenix’s home stand.
Deandre Ayton paces Suns in 1st half despite deficit to Pistons
The Phoenix Suns offense did not get off to the best start on Friday night, shooting 42.6% in the first half against the Detroit Pistons. Phoenix (11-6) trails Detroit (5-15) 54-53 at the halftime from Footprint Center. Center Deandre Ayton (5-for-6) and guard Cam Payne (6-of-8) had 12 points while...
