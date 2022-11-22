ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Arizona Sports

Kyler Murray feels good about playing against Chargers

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray expressed optimism he can return on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers after missing two games due to a hamstring injury. “I do. I do. I feel good,” he told reporters Wednesday. Murray has remained questionable on the injury reports against the Los Angeles...
Arizona Sports

Chargers-Cardinals injury report: Murphy Jr., Humphries ruled out

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said Wednesday he should be good to play Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, and with that, he was listed as a full participant in practice for the second straight day on Thursday. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury continued that optimism Friday, saying it looks like...
Arizona Sports

Chargers-Cardinals injury report: Rondale Moore listed out Wednesday

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said he should be good to play Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, and with that, he was listed as a full participant in practice Wednesday. The Cardinals went through a walk-through only, and the injury report is estimated. Players listed as non-participants were receivers...
Arizona Sports

WR Pharoh Cooper, S JuJu Hughes sign with Cardinals practice squad

Receiver Pharoh Cooper is back with the Arizona Cardinals, joining the team’s practice squad on Wednesday along with safety JuJu Hughes. Cooper played for Arizona for two games at the end of the 2018 season and then the first year of Kliff Kingsbury’s tenure in 2019. Arizona cut him before the 2019 regular season, leading Cooper to join the Cincinnati Bengals, but he was cut there and re-joined the Cardinals.
Arizona Sports

Suns’ Shamet thankful to feel OK after concussion, hopes to play Saturday

PHOENIX — Landry Shamet had a concussion in college but his experience with the one he suffered this month for the Phoenix Suns was vastly different. Shamet, who will miss his seventh straight game on Friday while in concussion protocols, couldn’t say with certainty after shootaround when he sustained the injury. He thinks it was on Nov. 4 against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Arizona Sports

Suns GM James Jones says Chris Paul is ‘trending in right direction’

Phoenix Suns guards Chris Paul and Landry Shamet were full participants in practice on Wednesday after missing the last seven and six games, respectively. General manager James Jones jumped on Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo Wednesday and gave updates on their progress. He said they are both “trending in the right direction” and hopes they could return during Phoenix’s home stand.
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

