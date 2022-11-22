Nets at 76ers: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info

The Brooklyn Nets play the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Brooklyn Nets seem to have weathered their early season issues, sitting at an 8-9 record. The team just got star guard Kyrie Irving back, and playmaking forward Ben Simmons seems to be finally coming out of his shell, with an impressive three-game streak.

Sports personality Stephen A. Smith believes that this game could be a turning for Simmons as he’ll be playing in front of a critical and rowdy crowd.

How to watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Tuesday, November 22nd

Tuesday, November 22nd Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: TNT

Injury Report

Brooklyn Nets: TJ Warren (left foot injury recovery) is out.

Philadelphia 76ers: Joel Embiid (left mid-foot sprain), James Harden (right foot strain), and Tyrese Maxey (left foot fracture) are out. Tobias Harris (left hip soreness) and Furkan Korkmaz (left knee effusion) are probable.

Probable starting lineups

Brooklyn Nets

Guard – Kyrie Irving

Guard – Ben Simmons

Forward – Kevin Durant

Forward – Royce O’Neale

Center – Nic Claxton

Philadelphia 76ers