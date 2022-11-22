ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Nets at 76ers: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info

By Josh Matthews
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Qdjb_0jJypgjQ00

The Brooklyn Nets play the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Brooklyn Nets seem to have weathered their early season issues, sitting at an 8-9 record. The team just got star guard Kyrie Irving back, and playmaking forward Ben Simmons seems to be finally coming out of his shell, with an impressive three-game streak.

Sports personality Stephen A. Smith believes that this game could be a turning for Simmons as he’ll be playing in front of a critical and rowdy crowd.

How to watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Tuesday, November 22nd
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: TNT

Injury Report

Brooklyn Nets: TJ Warren (left foot injury recovery) is out.

Philadelphia 76ers: Joel Embiid (left mid-foot sprain), James Harden (right foot strain), and Tyrese Maxey (left foot fracture) are out. Tobias Harris (left hip soreness) and Furkan Korkmaz (left knee effusion) are probable.

Probable starting lineups

Brooklyn Nets

  • Guard – Kyrie Irving
  • Guard – Ben Simmons
  • Forward – Kevin Durant
  • Forward – Royce O’Neale
  • Center – Nic Claxton

Philadelphia 76ers

  • Guard – De’Anthony Melton
  • Guard – Shake Milton
  • Forward – Tobias Harris
  • Forward – PJ Tucker
  • Center – Montrezl Harrell

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

DeMarcus Cousins to sign with unexpected team?

DeMarcus Cousins may be back on the court soon, albeit a different court than the one that we are used to seeing him on. Duncan DeAeth of Taiwan News reports this week that the four-time NBA All-Star center Cousins is in negotiations to sign with a team in Taiwan’s T1 League. DeAeth notes that there has been no confirmation to this point from either the T1 League or Cousins about a potential signing but that Cousins may reportedly join a team based in southern Taiwan (either the Tainan TSG Ghosthawks or the Kaohsiung Aquas).
Larry Brown Sports

Warriors could make big upgrade at center?

The Golden State Warriors have long been the sultans of small-ball, but it may finally be time for them to adapt. Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus reported on Wednesday that rival executives believe the Warriors covet additional size in a potential trade. Pincus adds that San Antonio’s Jakob Poeltl or Indiana’s Myles Turner, two very popular trade candidates at center, are players who could be targets for the Warriors.
INDIANA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

On this day: Avery Bradley born; Delonte West debuts; Sherman Douglas traded to Bucks

On this day in Boston Celtics history, point and shooting guard Avery Antonio Bradley Jr. was born in Tacoma, Washington in 1990. Bradley played basketball at the NCAA level with the University of Texas Longhorns before he was picked up by the Celtics with the 19th overall pick of the 2010 NBA draft, unfortunately starting his NBA career waylaid by ankle surgery.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Are the Boston Celtics the best team in the NBA right now?

Are the Boston Celtics the best team in the NBA right now? While records can of course at times be deceiving, there’s little reason to doubt the strength of the Celtics’ start to the 2022-23 season as the team is driven by a historically efficient offense. Mix in a little bit of trouble for their peers and a massive winning streak for Boston, and you have a compelling case that the Celtics are the top team in the league.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

176K+
Followers
234K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy