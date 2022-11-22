ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

🎥Biden extends pause on federal student loan repayments

WASHINGTON —The U.S. Department of Education announced on Tuesday an extension of the pause on student loan repayment, interest, and collections, according to a media release from the agency. The extension will alleviate uncertainty for borrowers as the Biden-Harris Administration asks the Supreme Court to review the lower-court orders...
After midterms, states weighing abortion protections, bans

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democrats hope to use their newfound political control in some states to guarantee that women have access to abortion, while some GOP strongholds may temper their efforts to deepen restrictions after poorer-than-expected results in the midterms. Even after their gains this month, Democrats lack the power...
Missouri AG set to depose Fauci in social media lawsuit

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, is scheduled to be questioned under oath as part of a lawsuit alleging the federal government colluded with social media companies to suppress free speech, the Missouri attorney general’s office announced Tuesday. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Louisiana...
