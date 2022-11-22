ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Power Rangers' Star Jason David Frank Fought With Estranged Wife, Locked Her Out Of Hotel Room Before Suicide

Powers Rangers star Jason David Frank fought with his estranged wife in her hotel room before committing suicide. RadarOnline.com revealed the actor — famous for his role as the green ranger, Tommy Oliver, on the ‘90s show Mighty Morphin Power Rangers — was in the middle of a bitter divorce with his wife, Tammie , and now we are learning even more disturbing details about what happened in the hours leading up to his death.

Law enforcement sources claimed Jason and Tammie checked into separate rooms at the same Texas hotel on Friday. At some point, an argument between the two ensued in Tammie's room, and hotel staffers came to intervene.

While the estranged couple appeared to calm down, RadarOnline.com has learned their argument didn't end there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H6VTu_0jJyoZko00
Mega

Police sources told TMZ that on Friday night or early Saturday morning, Jason and Tammie got into another heated altercation, with the Power Rangers actor locking her out of his room. Tammie allegedly called the cops around 5 AM on Saturday, claiming she was worried about her estranged husband's safety.

Hotel management reportedly let law enforcement into Jason's room when they couldn't make contact with him. Sources said that's when they discovered he had hanged himself in the bathroom.

Jason was only 49 years old.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qcnep_0jJyoZko00
@TAMMIE_FRANK/INSTAGRAM

As RadarOnline.com reported, the mixed martial artist and Tammie were in the middle of a volatile split , in which they both accused each other of "cruel treatment” throughout their 19-year marriage.

Tammie filed for divorce on August 7 in Texas Court.

In the documents obtained by this outlet, she claimed Jason “committed adultery." Tammie also accused him of fraud. Before his death, she asked the court for a temporary restraining order against Jason, prohibiting him from threatening, destroying, or selling their community assets.

In his response, Jason pointed to their prenup, telling the court they had "entered into a premarital agreement altering their marital property rights in certain property on and during their marriage.”

He also claimed Tammie's behavior made it impossible to live under the same roof.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3giQWm_0jJyoZko00
Mega

As RadarOnline.com reported, Jason's body was discovered over the weekend, with sources revealing his death was a suicide . He left behind four children.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org

RadarOnline

