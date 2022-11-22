ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Nebraska's Department of Administrative Services director being retained

LINCOLN, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - The director of Nebraska's Department of Administrative Services will keep his job at the Capitol. That announcement has come from Nebraska's Governor-Elect Jim Pillen. Jason Jackson has served in his current role since 2018. In a statement, the Governor-Elect said of Jackson: "Jason has been an...
NEBRASKA STATE
OPD: Pedestrian fatally hit by vehicle Wednesday evening

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha Police Department (OPD) is investigating a pedestrian fatality that happened Wednesday evening, according to a press release from OPD. At a little before 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23, Victor Paiz-Tercero, 34, was traveling west at the intersection of S24th and Oak streets. While...
OMAHA, NE
Omaha man accused of robbing two UNK students arrested

An Omaha man who allegedly robbed two University of Nebraska at Kearney students last month has been arrested. Tobechukwu “Tobey” Okafor, 19, of Omaha, is charged in Buffalo County Court with two counts of robbery. He was listed as an inmate at the Buffalo county Jail as of...
OMAHA, NE
Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced Black Friday membership deal

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced its Black Friday membership deal in a press release on Wednesday. For those who renew or purchase a new a Zoo Household or Grandparent Membership with a Lee. G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park Membership, they will receive 20 percent off.
OMAHA, NE
Commissioners hear report, testimony on youth detention center

OMAHA, Neb.—It’s a $27 million project being constructed in downtown. It is set to open in around seven months, but some say its 64-person capacity will not be enough to meet the demand of housing for the number of juveniles the Douglas County Youth Center at 42nd Street and Woolworth Avenue has recently seen.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
You are not alone: victim speaks about online retail scams

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Online retail scams are now happening more often. This year alone data shows shoppers have lost 380 million dollars to these scams. The Better Business Bureau and victims are speaking up about it. Holiday shopping is here and that means discounts, deals, and scams. Whether...
OMAHA, NE

