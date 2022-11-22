Read full article on original website
Nebraska's Department of Administrative Services director being retained
LINCOLN, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - The director of Nebraska's Department of Administrative Services will keep his job at the Capitol. That announcement has come from Nebraska's Governor-Elect Jim Pillen. Jason Jackson has served in his current role since 2018. In a statement, the Governor-Elect said of Jackson: "Jason has been an...
NSP shares how to prepare for holiday travel inside and outside of the metro
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX 42 KPTM) — Millions of people are expected to hit the highways this week to get to their loved ones. While you are out driving remember this is one of the busiest times to get behind the wheel. If you are driving think about the times...
OPD: Pedestrian fatally hit by vehicle Wednesday evening
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha Police Department (OPD) is investigating a pedestrian fatality that happened Wednesday evening, according to a press release from OPD. At a little before 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23, Victor Paiz-Tercero, 34, was traveling west at the intersection of S24th and Oak streets. While...
Omaha man accused of robbing two UNK students arrested
An Omaha man who allegedly robbed two University of Nebraska at Kearney students last month has been arrested. Tobechukwu “Tobey” Okafor, 19, of Omaha, is charged in Buffalo County Court with two counts of robbery. He was listed as an inmate at the Buffalo county Jail as of...
Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced Black Friday membership deal
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced its Black Friday membership deal in a press release on Wednesday. For those who renew or purchase a new a Zoo Household or Grandparent Membership with a Lee. G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park Membership, they will receive 20 percent off.
Open Door Mission helps those in the community get what they need for a Thanksgiving meal
(Omaha,Neb.) — Families that need that extra help on Thanksgiving Day had an option to pick between a turkey or a ham at the Open Door Mission Outreach Center . They handed them out Tuesday from 9 a.m. - 1p.m. Folks can get fixings and items from the food...
Commissioners hear report, testimony on youth detention center
OMAHA, Neb.—It’s a $27 million project being constructed in downtown. It is set to open in around seven months, but some say its 64-person capacity will not be enough to meet the demand of housing for the number of juveniles the Douglas County Youth Center at 42nd Street and Woolworth Avenue has recently seen.
You are not alone: victim speaks about online retail scams
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Online retail scams are now happening more often. This year alone data shows shoppers have lost 380 million dollars to these scams. The Better Business Bureau and victims are speaking up about it. Holiday shopping is here and that means discounts, deals, and scams. Whether...
Florida legislators could change election laws to help DeSantis with presidential run
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — In what could be a sign of things to come, the new republican majority leaders for Florida's House and Senate are talking about changing state election laws. Those rules generally require candidates to resign from their current position in order to run for another.
Carjacker fatally shot after charging police with a knife, investigators say
LACEY, Wash. (KOMO) — Authorities said a man who carjacked and crashed a semi-truck on Interstate 5 in Washington state was shot and killed by police after a four-hour standoff. Washington State Police said they received calls of a man running into traffic on I-5 Friday around 1:45 p.m....
Texas woman set boyfriend's house on fire after FaceTime call, authorities say
SAN ANTONIO (KEYE) — A 23-year-old Texas woman was attested for breaking into her boyfriend's house and setting it on fire, according to authorities. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said Senaida Soto is facing arson and burglary charges. Authorities said the incident happened Sunday around 1:45 a.m. According to...
