ADRIAN — Whether they accept it or not, Lenawee County school districts have the option of beginning the school year before Labor Day for the next three school years. A waiver request for the purpose of allowing Lenawee County’s public school districts the ability to start classes before Labor Day for the 2023-24, 2024-25 and 2025-26 school years was granted last week to the Lenawee Intermediate School District by the Michigan Department of Education. ...

LENAWEE COUNTY, MI ・ 59 MINUTES AGO