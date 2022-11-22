Read full article on original website
England seek big improvement for Test vs South Africa who need win | Wales in turmoil vs injury-ravaged Australia
Below, we look at some of the main talking points ahead of another intriguing weekend of Test rugby... Follow Wales vs Australia and England vs South Africa in our dedicated live blog on Skysports.com and the Sky Sports App throughout Saturday from 2.30pm. England seek improvement vs Boks | SA...
Danni Wyatt helps Brisbane Heat beat Hobart Hurricanes in Women's Big Bash
Danni Wyatt hit a half-century as the Brisbane Heat edged one step closer to another Women's Big Bash League final appearance. Wyatt (52 off 48) and Laura Harris (44 off 14) top scored as the Heat beat the Hobart Hurricanes by 44 runs. Put into bat by the Hurricanes at...
Dawid Malan could work his way into England's ODI side, says Matthew Mott
Dawid Malan can play his way into England's ODI side ahead of the World Cup next year in India, according to head coach Matthew Mott. England were convincingly beaten 3-0 by Australia in the recent ODI series, but Malan was one of the few positives to emerge, hitting 134 off 128 balls in the first match at Adelaide.
Jamie Carragher: This England better than my Golden Generation | Jude Bellingham is a future captain
Ahead of England's second World Cup group stage game against USA, Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher reflects on the first week of the tournament and claims Gareth Southgate's group are better than his Golden Generation. Are this England better than Golden Generation?. I would agree with what Kyle Walker among others...
World Cup | One To Watch | Lionel Messi
Sky Sports' Peter Smith and Nick Wright analyse some of their favourite stars to keep an eye out for during the World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Their one to watch for day seven is PSG and Argentina maestro Lionel Messi.
Rob Page: Iran defeat not a true reflection of Wales | 'We want to finish on a high'
Wales coach Rob Page admitted his team had fallen well below the standards they set for themselves as defeat to Iran put them on the brink of World Cup elimination. Page refused to use Wayne Hennessey's red card - only the third for a goalkeeper in World Cup finals history - as an excuse for the defeat, and said Carlos Queiroz's team were well worth their win.
England 0-0 USA: Three Lions lack intensity in goalless draw with Americans in Group B clash in Qatar
England edged closer to a place in the World Cup knockout rounds with a 0-0 draw with USA but their lacklustre display was a reality check on their ambitions at the tournament and means they will have to wait until their final group game with Wales on Tuesday to seal a last-16 spot.
Tom Latham leads New Zealand to victory over India with career-best 145 in first One-Day International
Tom Latham smashed a career-best 145 not out and forged a marathon stand with skipper Kane Williamson to lead New Zealand to a seven-wicket victory against India in the first One-Day international in Auckland on Friday. Williamson finished unbeaten on 94 having added 221 runs with Latham as New Zealand...
Cathriona McConnell balancing marriage and an All-Ireland semi-final on hectic weekend for Donaghmoyne star
She gets married this Saturday and promises the celebrations in the Slieve Russell Hotel won't be cut short, even despite the huge fixture that awaits a mere 24 hours later. Crucially, the currentaccount.ie All-Ireland semi-final that awaits on Sunday against Kilmacud Crokes is a home game because it might have been difficult to get married on Saturday and travel to play the next day.
Today at the World Cup: England and Wales back in Group B action as the Netherlands take on Ecuador in Group A
England and Wales are back in World Cup action on Friday as the teams in Groups A and B play their second matches of the tournament. Rob Page's Wales side kick-off early on, taking on Iran at 10am and looking to build on a well-earned 1-1 draw against the USA on Monday.
Robert Page appears to write off Wales’ round of 16 hopes after defeat to Iran
Wales are clinging on to a World Cup lifeline as they bid to reach the knockout stages – even though boss Robert Page appeared to write off their hopes after losing 2-0 to Iran.England’s goalless draw with the United States on Friday night means that Wales still have a path to the round of 16.Wales must beat England on Tuesday – something they have not achieved since 1984 – at Doha’s Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium and hope Iran and the United States draw their final group game.That would see Wales finish behind England and above Iran in second spot on...
Jofra Archer targeting World Cup as he makes return from injury | 'This is a big year'
Jofra Archer has his sights firmly set on next year's 50-over World Cup after making his return from injury. Elbow problems and a stress fracture to his back have kept Archer sidelined since last March but he had a solid showing on his first outing on Wednesday, bowling nine overs as the Lions took on England across two spells.
Paralympic bronze medalist John McFall becomes European Space Agency's first disabled astronaut
McFall, who is from Surrey, was selected by the ESA to join its training programme and could be the first disabled person to go to space. The 41-year-old lost his right leg in a motorcycle accident when he was 19. In 2005, he became a professional track and field athlete, going on to represent Great Britain and Northern Ireland as a Paralympic sprinter.
How crowdfunding helped save DMP Sharks from oblivion and retain place in Allianz Premier 15s
Rugby's financial crisis has been laid bare in recent months with the plights of Worcester Warriors and Wasps - but there is now a feelgood story in the salvation of women's side DMP Sharks. The Darlington-based outfit were on the verge of dropping out of the Allianz Premier 15s, the...
Liam Gallagher deletes social media posts containing ableist slurs after England v USA match
Liam Gallagher deleted a series of offensive tweets shared after England’s men’s football team drew 0-0 with USA in their World Cup group stage match on Friday (25 November).The former Oasis frontman received immediate backlash for the tweets, several of which contained ableist slurs. “[Gareth] Southgate you absolutely m*** you play [Phil] Foden,” one tweet shared from the musician’s account read, in a dig directed at the England manager. The term used in the tweet derives from the word “mongoloid”, a now-defunct and offensive way of describing people with Down Syndrome.Another tweet read: “F*** you woke spastics.”...
Tunisia v Australia: World Cup 2022 – live
Minute-by-minute report: The Socceroos and Tunisia open up day seven’s slate of games. Join Jonathan Howcroft
Mayo's Oisin Mullin moving to Australian Rules side Geelong Cats
It has been confirmed that Mayo footballer Oisín Mullin is moving to AFL side Geelong Cats. It had been mooted 12 months ago that the two-time Young Footballer of the Year was switching to Australian Rules, but he eventually remained in Ireland. However, it has now been confirmed that...
FIFA threat over OneLove armband 'outrageous', says Football Association
FIFA's decision to threaten teams with disciplinary action for wearing the OneLove armband at the World Cup in Qatar was "outrageous", says Mark Bullingham, the Football Association's CEO. England, along with six other nations, decided not to wear the armband and opted for the FIFA approved 'No Discrimination' armband, with...
Sam Warburton: Wales need biggest reform in history | 'I fear for Wales over next five years'
Former Wales and British and Irish Lions captain Sam Warburton has shared his thoughts and fears for the future of Welsh rugby, saying it needs the "biggest reform in history." Writing for The Times on Wednesday, Warburton spoke in the wake of Wales' embarrassing 13-12 defeat to Georgia in Cardiff...
Harry Kane: Graeme Souness says England captain 'needed saving from himself' after suffering ankle injury
Graeme Souness believes Harry Kane ought to have been replaced immediately having sustained an ankle injury that has made him a doubt for England's second World Cup group game this Friday against USA. England's captain suffered a knock to his right ankle in the second half of England's 6-2 win...
