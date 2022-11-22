ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Major change to iconic Amen Corner revealed ahead of 2023 Masters at Augusta National

By Jim Sheridan
 3 days ago
THE iconic Amen Corner is going to look a little different at the 2023 Masters.

Comprising the 11th, 12th and 13th at Augusta National, the famous trio of holes has broken many a golfer's Green Jacket dream over the years.

The 13th at Augusta is part of the iconic 'Amen Corner' Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=008Xbm_0jJykKcJ00
The hole is protected by Rae’s Creek Credit: AP:Associated Press

The name 'Amen Corner' was first coined by Herbert Warren Wind in a 1958 issue of Sports Illustrated.

And it's stuck ever since, with the tricky run potentially making or breaking a contender's Masters hopes.

Things will look a little different in 2023 though, with a major change announced for the 13th hole.

Known as Azalea, the 510-yard Par-5 is regarded as a birdie opportunity by today's modern big hitters.

A booming drive down the fairway sets up an iron into the green, which is protected at the front edge by the iconic Rae’s Creek.

However, in a radical rethink, the hole is set to be significantly lengthened for next year's tournament.

And that could fundamentally change the approach the world's best have to one of golf's most iconic tests.

Golf commentator Ken Brown unveiled the change to his social media followers.

He revealed: "It’s official - the new 13th tee at Augusta National is ready for next years Masters.

"The hole was 510yds, now 545yds at a guess.

"Coming out of that shoot of trees there’ll be now cutting the corner even if you are long enough."

Earlier this year, Eureka Earth revealed that construction had begun on a new tee box for Azalea.

Fred Ripley, chairman of Augusta, explained: "The fact that players are hitting middle to short irons into that hole is not really how it was designed."

Some golf fans have praised the move, but others were more skeptical.

One wrote: "Build a tee over the road. Back that sucker up!"

Another added: "Boom! Great to see."

But a third countered: "Best Par 5 in golf... I hope they don't change it... there are eagles and doubles."

It is unlikely that the true yardage of the hole will be revealed until Masters week next year.

The 2023 tournament will run from April 3 to April 9, with USA's Scottie Scheffler looking to defend his crown.

