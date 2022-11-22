Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee Family Suffers Unspeakable Loss After Murders Of Four Family MembersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKnoxville, TN
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TennesseeTravel MavenPigeon Forge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
How Long Will Gatlinburg Tennessee’s Winter Light Display Be Lighting Up the Night?
Many Christmas light displays end after January 1st, but not in Gatlinburg!. Who doesn't love going to the Smoky Mountains? There's so much to do! Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge are just a short drive from one another and there is a TON you can do there. It's the perfect distance for a long weekend, or to go for an entire week. Whether you want to get away in a cabin in the mountains, explore the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, or take on the fun tourist action on the main strip, there's something for everyone.
10 post-Thanksgiving hikes to try in East Tennessee
TENNESSEE, USA — You've enjoyed a Thanksgiving dinner. You've woken up from your turkey-induced nap. Now, you're looking for a way to stretch your legs or avoid the Black Friday crowds. In East Tennessee, there's no shortage of trails and treks in the Great Smoky Mountains and beyond. Here...
travelawaits.com
8 Reasons You’ll Love This Magical Mountaintop Theme Park In Gatlinburg, Tennessee
Gatlinburg, Tennessee is called the gateway to the Great Smoky Mountains. The quaint village with its multitude of shops, restaurants, and attractions acts as a basecamp, as it were, to the incredible outdoor adventures the mountains offer. Each year, Gatlinburg plays host to over 14 million visitors. One of the...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Restaurants in Pigeon Forge TN
Located in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, Local Goat - New American Restaurant is a family-friendly restaurant specializing in sustainable, locally sourced food and craft cocktails. Their menu features a wide variety of dishes, including gourmet burgers, hearty chops, and various salads. They also offer a full bar with craft cocktails and a wide selection of local beers. In addition to its gourmet burgers, Local Goat has many savory entrees, including their fall-off-the-bone ribs. The fried green tomatoes are cornmeal-battered and served with bacon jam. Guests can also order a White Chocolate Bread Pudding for dessert. 2167 Parkway, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863.
1450wlaf.com
CVFD, CCRFS and Forestry Firefighters save oil well from mountain fire
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – An oil well on Caryville Mountain is safe this morning thanks to the quick action of firefighters from the Caryville Volunteer Fire Department, Campbell County Rural Fire Service and the State of Tennessee Division of Forestry. The call of the fire came in to Central...
How Smoky Mountains Locals Traditionally Celebrate Thanksgiving
Recently, a volunteer of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park looked back on how mountain residents first celebrated Thanksgiving. For over 50 years, Robin Goddard has been giving her time to the park. She explained how centuries ago, the mountain people used to celebrate the winter season and holidays. Even though their version of Thanksgiving in 2022 wasn’t comparable to the traditional holiday celebrations we have now, she said that the atmosphere at these events was similar.
wvlt.tv
Seymour woman loses home in Thanksgiving Day house fire
SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thanksgiving Day, Lisa Williams was winding down preparations for traveling across state lines the next morning when she realized something was wrong. “I heard a couple of pops and got up and saw flames coming through the front door in the kitchen and barely got...
myzeo.com
Why Is Gatlinburg So Popular Among Tourists?
Traveling is for the soul what food is for the body- it gives us a new perspective and a chance to recharge. And what could be more refreshing than taking in the natural beauty of the Great Smoky Mountains?. Gatlinburg is a top vacation destination in the Southeast for several...
luxury-houses.net
This $5.39M Exceptional Estate in Knoxville, TN Overlooks Awesome River Views
The Estate in Knoxville is a luxurious home with impressive entry, soaring ceilings and wall of glass to capture the river views now available for sale. This home located at 5804 Lyons View Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 9,620 square feet of living spaces. Call Sharon Bailey (865-531-2020) – Realty Executives Associates for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Knoxville.
TVA sees electricity load spike on Thanksgiving morning
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority shared on Facebook Thursday that it's working hard to make sure everyone has safe and reliable electricity during Thanksgiving!. "Our System Operation Center usually sees an electricity load spike between 9 - 10 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day when holiday chefs turn on...
Weather Wednesday: The lake effect
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After extreme weather in the northern U.S., we took a look at how lake effects happen. They are generally discussed in reference to constantly snow-laden cities like Cleveland, Ohio or Buffalo. Luckily, that's just about the only type of place you'll see that kind of snow.
Morristown veteran’s truck reported stolen Thanksgiving morning
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A Morristown veteran woke up Thanksgiving morning to devastation. The former marine told 6 News her truck was stolen on the holiday as she and her daughter slept at a hotel. “I just literally cannot take care of my family without that truck,” Shannon Toombs said. Right now, Toombs is searching […]
60 pounds of chicken thrown away at Morristown restaurant
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The restaurant with the low grade is in Hamblen County and there were more than a dozen health violations checked off in the report. The grade is a 73 at the Golden Dragon Buffet on West Andrew Johnson Highway in Morristown. That 73 is a passing score as any grade below […]
country1037fm.com
Abandoned Theme Park Remains In Maggie Valley
Abandoned theme or amusement parks are nothing new to me. Growing up in Houston, Texas, our “Carowinds” was “Astroworld.” It was directly across the street from the Astrodome and was a regular summertime destination. Then, after I was grown and gone, the land became more valuable than the annual revenue, and Astroworld closed. However, something weird happened. The development company that bought the park and shut it down, went under themself. It took several years for all the structures to be sold off and demolished. In that time, pictures and videos would emerge from people who “hopped the fence.” The first word that comes to mind? Creepy. Which leads me to Maggie Valley, North Carolina and Ghost Town in the Sky.
wvlt.tv
Paula Deen joins Kyle Grainger live in Pigeon Forge
Dozens of families flocked for some Thanksgiving turkey from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday for several reasons. Man dies in Thanksgiving Day crash on I-75 in Loudon Co. One man died in a single-vehicle crash in Loudon Co. Thursday, according to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
wvlt.tv
Sticker shock: As prices rise, real Christmas trees not spared
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the price for nearly everything continues to climb, Christmas trees are not spared either. ”It’s harder to find premium trees and that’s all we carry and the prices of course have really gone up this year associated with fuel and labor so the prices have really gone up and even fertilizer is up just like everything else,” said Rick Oakes, owner of Oakes Family Christmas Trees.
WBIR
From the archives: Knoxville shoppers in 1962
Here's a look back in time at Black Friday. We dove deep into the channel 10 archives for this video.
Kingsport Times-News
Richest dirt race in the South coming to Bulls Gap
BULLS GAP — The XR Super Series released its 2023 schedule Thursday with the richest dirt late model race ever in the South coming to Volunteer Speedway in March. Friday, March 24 will feature a couple of $5,000-to-win Super Late Model features at the 4/10-mile clay oval at Bulls Gap. It leads into a record-setting, $100,000-to-win feature on Saturday, March 25.
Scooter’s Coffee to open on Callahan Drive
Scooter's Coffee will open a third location in Knox County, this time on Callahan Drive.
62-Year-Old Raymundo Carreon Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Loudon County (Loudon County, TN)
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported a rollover crash on Thursday. The accident occurred near the Interstate 40 split around 4:30 p.m. According to the officials, a van ran off the interstate to the left and overcorrected. It then rolled several times before it came to a stop in the median.
Comments / 1