Michigan State

Bleacher Report

College Football Rankings: B/R's Top 25 After Week 13

When Thursday delivered one of the wildest Egg Bowls of all time, we should've known that Week 13 would feature wall-to-wall chaos. On the final Saturday of the regular season, four of the Top Nine teams in the College Football Playoff rankings suffered a loss:. No. 2 Ohio State got...
GEORGIA STATE
Bleacher Report

College Football Winners and Losers from Week 13

Michigan turned "The Game" into a rout with a big-play barrage we haven't seen from the Wolverines as they carved the Buckeyes up like a Thanksgiving turkey. Meanwhile, Clemson and Cincinnati saw long home winning streaks snapped in disappointing, meaningful losses. For the Bearcats, Tulane's win at Nippert Stadium thrust...
TENNESSEE STATE
Bleacher Report

Bowl Predictions 2022: Projections for College Football Playoff Teams

The race for the four College Football Playoff spots was simplified even more on Saturday. The Michigan Wolverines dominated the fourth quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes to claim the No. 2 spot in Tuesday's rankings behind the Georgia Bulldogs. Georgia and Michigan are the safest of the top playoff...
ALABAMA STATE
BlueDevilCountry

Duke's starting lineup for championship clash

The Duke basketball team, fresh off Friday's 71-64 semifinal win over the unranked Xavier Musketeers at the Phil Knight Legacy tournament in Portland, Ore., battles the No. 24 Purdue Boilermakers (5-0, 0-0 Big Ten) for the trophy at 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday (ABC). STREAM: fuboTV (start your free ...
DURHAM, NC
Bleacher Report

David Shaw Resigns as Stanford HC; Finishes as Winningest HC in Program's History

Stanford football coach David Shaw announced his resignation Saturday, ending the most successful tenure in program history. "After many prayers and multiple discussions with my wife, one phrase keeps coming to me - it's time," Shaw said in a statement. "There are not sufficient words to describe the love and gratitude I feel for my family, all of my former and current players, my staff, this administration and the entire Stanford family. Thank you all."
STANFORD, CA
Bleacher Report

Ohio State's CJ Stroud Unsure If He'd Participate in Non-CFP Bowl After Michigan Loss

The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes fell to the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines 45-23 on Saturday, and now the team's College Football Playoff chances are in jeopardy. If Ohio State isn't selected for the College Football Playoff, star quarterback C.J. Stroud said Saturday that he's unsure if he would participate in a non-CFP bowl game, per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.
COLUMBUS, OH
Bleacher Report

Brian Kelly Ripped After No. 5 LSU's CFP Hopes Take Hit in Upset to Texas A&M

LSU couldn't even get to the SEC Championship Game before its playoff hopes went up in smoke. The fifth-ranked Tigers fell to Texas A&M, 38-23, at Kyle Field on Saturday night. Despite having already clinched a berth in the conference title game, head coach Brian Kelly's team needed to at least win this game to have a chance at finishing in the Top Four.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Bleacher Report

Report: Matt Rhule Nebraska's Top Target to Become Next Football HC

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have "zeroed in" on former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule as their top head coaching candidate, per ESPN's Chris Low. Rhule and Nebraska "hope to finalize a deal in the coming days," Low added. The news comes after The Athletic's Mitch Sherman reported Thursday that Rhule...
LINCOLN, NE
Bleacher Report

Bowl Projections 2022: CFP Predictions Ahead of Saturday's Key Games

With Thanksgiving weekend comes Rivalry Week in college football, and this year's slate promises to have a huge impact on the College Football Playoff race and the looming bowl schedule. The big game features second-ranked Ohio State and third-ranked Michigan in their annual grudge match. This one is likely to...
ILLINOIS STATE
Bleacher Report

Report: Michigan's Blake Corum to Play vs. Ohio State Despite Knee Injury

Running back Blake Corum is reportedly expected to suit up for No. 3 Michigan in Saturday's rivalry game against No. 2 Ohio State, but his level of involvement remains uncertain because of a knee injury. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Corum "isn't expected to be 100 percent" and noted the Wolverines...
COLUMBUS, OH
Bleacher Report

J.J. McCarthy's 'Legacy Day' Celebrated by Twitter as No. 3 Michigan Stuns No. 2 OSU

The balance of power in the Big Ten East once again resides in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Third-ranked Michigan defeated No. 2 Ohio State 45-23 in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday. Coming out of the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Jim Harbaugh looked like a lame duck. Now, the Wolverines head coach has two straight victories over Ohio State and might have his team in the College Football Playoff for the second successive season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 12 Rankings: Flex and PPR Outlook for Each Position

With many of the Week 12 matchups already in the books due to Thanksgiving, you may not have as many slots on your roster to set heading into Sunday's slate of games. Nevertheless, there are plenty of big-name fantasy players still to take the field this week. There are also, unfortunately, plenty of injuries affecting Week 12 action, including Joe Mixon, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Cooper Kupp, that may have you looking to your bench or even to waivers this week to field a lineup.

