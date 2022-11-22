Stanford football coach David Shaw announced his resignation Saturday, ending the most successful tenure in program history. "After many prayers and multiple discussions with my wife, one phrase keeps coming to me - it's time," Shaw said in a statement. "There are not sufficient words to describe the love and gratitude I feel for my family, all of my former and current players, my staff, this administration and the entire Stanford family. Thank you all."

STANFORD, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO