MINNEAPOLIS – Another beloved Minneapolis restaurant is closing its doors, making it at least the fourth eatery or bar in the city to call it quits in the past three weeks.Northeast's Red Stag Supperclub, located near Southeast Central and East Hennepin avenues, will serve its last meal on Dec. 31 after a 15 years in business.MORE: Three different Uptown bars, restaurants to close in two-week spanOwner Kim Bartmann, who heads Placemaker Hospitality, says the restaurant is "near and dear" to her heart, and was an "homage" to her Wisconsin upbringing. She calls the move to close it a "very difficult and heart-wrenching decision.""Restaurant owners in Minneapolis, most recently several in Uptown, have experienced a heartbreaking turn in the restaurant business with the onset of COVID-19 in March 2020, civil unrest following the murder of George Floyd, and the subsequent change in consumer habits," Bartmann said.Placemaker recently purchased Amore Uptown, which closed two weeks ago after three decades in business. Uptown's Williams Pub and Peanut Bar and Stella's Fish Café also closed earlier this month.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO