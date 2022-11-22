Read full article on original website
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
thedailygopher.com
Minnesota Gophers: Thanksgiving Weekend Preview and How to Watch
It’s one of the best weekends of the year. Tons of leftovers just sitting in the fridge awaiting to be eaten while sitting on the couch and watching non-stop sports for three straight days. There is quite a bit of Minnesota Gophers action this weekend for you to check out as well, so read on on for a quick preview of all the action and how to watch it without leaving your couch—-expect to head back to the fridge.
gopherhole.com
Texas DT Theorin Randle commits to Gophers’ 2023 class
Less than a month away from Early National Signing Day, the Gophers were not done building their 2023 recruiting class. Pearland, Texas defensive tackle Theorin Randle committed late Sunday night. Listed as a top-1,400 prospect according to 247sports, Randle chose Minnesota over top offers from Memphis, Tulane, and Washington State. Listed at 6-foot-1, 282 pounds he is the third defensive lineman to join the class.
UNLV downs Minnesota in SoCal Challenge final
Four UNLV players scored in double figures Wednesday night as the Rebels remained unbeaten with a 71-62 defeat of Minnesota
thedailygopher.com
Minnesota Basketball: Gophers and UNLV in the SoCal Challenge, 3 keys to a win and how to watch
I hear these Larry Johnson and Stacey Augmon kids are pretty good, right?. Good news / bad news here for the Gophers. The bad news is that UNLV is pretty good, with really good scoring guards. The good news is that we have Jamison Battle back for his second game of the season, presumably after shaking off the rust in the Cal Baptist game.
5 Great Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five steakhouses in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Two Minnesota Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
mahoningmatters.com
‘Cold-blooded killer’ in Halloween mask shoots restaurant customer, Minnesota cops say
Update: A 47-year-old man from Texas was arrested in Oklahoma in connection with a fatal shooting at a Minnesota restaurant, cops say. Aaron Le fled in a white Mercedes Sprinter van, according to police in Bloomington, Minnesota. With help from officers in Kansas and Oklahoma, he was located and arrested at 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 24, about 11 hours after the shooting, police said.
mix949.com
Top 10 Destinations this Winter from MSP International Airport
BLOOMINGTON (WJON News) -- It is the time of the year many of us in Minnesota start thinking about getting away and taking a break from the cold winter weather. So where are we going? Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport says these are the top 10 destinations for the first quarter of 2023 based on the number of seats going to that destination. (The Top 10 may not be the final destinations for some passengers who hop on a connecting flight to another location.)
tcbmag.com
Minnesota Businesses Aim to Perfect the Boozeless Drinking Experience
The boom in alcohol consumption during the early days of the pandemic has been the subject of numerous studies and news reports. But, more quietly, a different trend has been brewing over the past few years: More and more people are seeking out non-alcoholic drinks, and they’re asking for better, more robust options. A few Minnesota businesses are answering the call.
North Dakota man's stolen customized mobility van has been found
MINNEAPOLIS — *UPDATE: Minneapolis Police located the van Friday in north Minneapolis. Officials say the van appears to be operational. No arrests have been made. In this season of Thanksgiving, lifelong Minnesota Vikings fan Joel Zenker, has a lot to be thankful for. "They told me my life expectancy...
fox9.com
This is how much money you need to make to buy a home in Twin Cities metro
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - People seeking to buy a home in the Minneapolis area need nearly 50% more annual income than they did this time last year to afford to buy a home, according to new analysis by real estate company Redfin. The analysis says the annual income required to...
luxury-houses.net
Listing for $2.88M in Edina, MN, This is an Extraordinary Property in Every Sense of the Word
The Property in Edina is Thoughtfully nicknamed “Little Tuscany” the combination of luscious landscaping, golf course views and entertainment area, now available for sale. This home located at 27 Circle W, Edina, Minnesota; offering 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 6,418 square feet of living spaces. Call Nicoli Holm – Keller Williams Integrity Realty – (Phone: (612) 286-6813) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Property in Edina.
theoldmotor.com
Standard Motor Sales: Quality Used Cars Minneapolis Minnesota
The front of Standard Motor Sales at 728 East Hennepin Ave. in Minneapolis, MN. Below: side view of Standard Motors from SE 8th St.
Seven Steakhouse in downtown Minneapolis permanently closes
MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on Nov. 20, 2022. After a fit of stops and starts that began during the COVID-19 pandemic, downtown Minneapolis fixture Seven Steakhouse and Sushi has closed its doors for good. Managing partner Ken Sherman, who has long...
Red Stag Supperclub to close after 15-year run in northeast Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS – Another beloved Minneapolis restaurant is closing its doors, making it at least the fourth eatery or bar in the city to call it quits in the past three weeks.Northeast's Red Stag Supperclub, located near Southeast Central and East Hennepin avenues, will serve its last meal on Dec. 31 after a 15 years in business.MORE: Three different Uptown bars, restaurants to close in two-week spanOwner Kim Bartmann, who heads Placemaker Hospitality, says the restaurant is "near and dear" to her heart, and was an "homage" to her Wisconsin upbringing. She calls the move to close it a "very difficult and heart-wrenching decision.""Restaurant owners in Minneapolis, most recently several in Uptown, have experienced a heartbreaking turn in the restaurant business with the onset of COVID-19 in March 2020, civil unrest following the murder of George Floyd, and the subsequent change in consumer habits," Bartmann said.Placemaker recently purchased Amore Uptown, which closed two weeks ago after three decades in business. Uptown's Williams Pub and Peanut Bar and Stella's Fish Café also closed earlier this month.
New Prague Times
New Prague actress looking forward to ‘A Holiday Spectacular’
On any holiday when she was home visiting, Larissa Schmitz might sit down and watch a movie with her family and this year would be no different. But this year, the New Prague High School graduate will be in the movie. Schmitz and her husband, Jake Klehr, will be watching...
sahsponyexpress.com
Jamie Dresser gets ready to approach collage
Senior Jamie Dresser is a talented and hardworking student. Balancing both school and music to get into top musical colleges he has initiated his collage portfolio to apply to schools like USC Madison, University of Miami, NYU, Northwestern, and Madison. He plays various instruments that bring him joy “I’ve been playing french horn since fifth grade, guitar since sixth grade and piano on and off” practicing everyday after school with his Orchestra teacher, Mr. Lindsay. Jamie practices once a week with his music composition teacher at MacPhail Center for Music in Minneapolis.
Fire displaces family in Minnetonka on Thanksgiving
MINNETONKA, Minn. — An overnight fire has displaced a Minnetonka family on Thanksgiving. Firefighters responded to a fire in the Linner Ridge cul-de-sac early Thursday morning. Firefighters said the fire likely started in the garage and then spread to the attic. Three people were home at the time of...
Red Stag Supperclub announces closing
After 15 years of serving high-end food, owner Kim Bartman announced on social media that Red Stag Supperclub would serve their final meal later this year.
