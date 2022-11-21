Read full article on original website
Related
Henry County Daily Herald
No. 1 Georgia looks to finish off unbeaten season against improving Georgia Tech
For a game nicknamed “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart was in a very complimentary mood discussing the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, who visit Athens on Saturday to conclude a regular season that has gone decidedly different for both teams. While top-ranked Georgia (11-0, 8-0 SEC) is...
Henry County Daily Herald
Why The UGA vs GT Rivalry Still Matters to Kirby Smart
Over the years, the Georgia and Georgia Tech game has lost a bit of its luster as a rivalry. Some have even gone as far as to say that it is a dead rivalry considering how dominant Georgia has been in the series as of late. For reference, Tech has only beaten Georgia a total of three times since 2001. The Bulldogs have also won the last four matchups.
Henry County Daily Herald
Stetson Bennett Takes Early Lead In Heisman Vote
The University of Georgia in the No. 1 ranked football team in America with a Heisman candidate at the helm of a dominant unit. Sound familiar? It should. This time a year ago, beloved nose tackle and an eventual first-round draft pick, Jordan Davis was in the working for the Heisman. And though he didn't get an official invite to New York for the Heisman ceremony, there was a moment when Jordan Davis had the pull of the fan vote.
Henry County Daily Herald
Locust Grove's Connor Crisp, Bransen Powell join Georgia Bulldogs signing class
Locust Grove seniors Connor Crisp and Bransen Powell were part of the 16-player signing class announced Wednesday by Georgia Bulldogs baseball coach Scott Stricklin. Crisp, a right-handed pitcher, went 7-3 with a 2.22 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 50 innings last season, in addition to hitting .377 with three home runs, 19 RBIs and 23 stolen bases. He was an all-region, all-county and all-state selection. He went 5-3 with a 1.88 ERA and 65 strikeouts, and hit .405 with three homers, 24 RBIs and 25 stolen bases as a sophomore.
Henry County Daily Herald
Miranda Lambert Announces Her First Book—Here's How to Preorder
These cats and dogs are up for adoption in Henry County. Each animal is listed by their name and pet identification number. For description of any of the animals, visit the Friend's of Henry Animals Facebook page. Click for more.Henry County Adoptable Pets - Week of November 24.
Henry County Daily Herald
PAWSITIVELY PERFECT: Butts county adoptable dogs - week of November 24
If you are ready to adopt the love of your life, please click HERE, to see the truly fabulous adoptable dogs available through Butts Mutts. All are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, tested and treated for intestinal parasites, tested and treated for heart worms (if positive), given flea/tick and heart worm prevention, and microchipped prior to adoption.
Henry County Daily Herald
A brother and sister were at Club Q marking one year since they lost their mom to Covid. Then, they were shot
James Slaugh was with his sister and his partner Saturday night at a special place, marking a very important day. It was one year since Slaugh and his sister, Charlene Slaugh, lost their mother to Covid-19. Henry County Adoptable Pets - Week of November 24. These cats and dogs are...
Comments / 0