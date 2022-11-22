Read full article on original website
Father Makes Shocking Remarks After Learning Son is Mass ShooterNikColorado Springs, CO
3 Great Pizza Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
5 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Frequent Club Q goer fears government can’t end mass shootingsNatasha LovatoColorado Springs, CO
Sunny Hostin: ‘Jesus Would Be the Grand Marshal at the Pride Parade’April McAbeeColorado Springs, CO
Former FBI agent discusses key evidence in University of Idaho student killings
Former agent and FBI profiler Mary Ellen O'Toole discusses the murders of four college students at the Univeristy of Idaho with CBS News' Vladimir Duthiers and Elaine Quijano. She discusses what evidence investigators may be looking at in their search for the killer or killers.
New details emerge about suspected gunman in Colorado shooting as wounded survivor describes aftermath of rampage
Days after a shooting at a Colorado Springs nightclub left five dead and 17 wounded, more information has been revealed about the suspected gunman as friends, family and survivors mourn. Born with the name Nicholas Brink, the suspected shooter in Saturday night's mass shooting at Club Q identifies as non-binary...
Virginia Walmart shooting gunman "was picking people out," witness says
Chesapeake, Virginia — The Walmart supervisor who shot and killed six co-workers in Virginia seemed to target people and fired at some victims after they were already hit and appeared to be dead, said a witness who was present when the shooting started. Jessica Wilczewski said workers were gathered in a store break room to begin their overnight shift late Tuesday when team leader Andre Bing entered and opened fire with a handgun. While another witness has described Bing as shooting wildly, Wilczewski said she observed him target certain people.
Focus on the Family in Colorado vandalized with graffiti days after Club Q tragedy: 'Blood is on your hands'
Focus on the Family, a prominent Christian organization in Colorado Springs, was vandalized on Thanksgiving Day with a message tying the facility to the Club Q shooting.
CBS News
Chatham shooting leaves man dead on Thanksgiving night
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed in the Chatham community Thanksgiving evening. At 7:54 p.m., the 25-year-old man was in a car in the 8000 block of South Vernon Avenue when someone shot him in the head, police said. The man was rushed to the University of...
Paramedic unknowingly treated her own 17-year-old daughter in deadly crash: "I did not even recognize her"
A Canadian paramedic who unknowingly treated her own daughter after a fatal vehicle crash brushed away tears as she remembered a beautiful girl who fought until the end. Jayme Erickson was called to the crash north of Calgary on Nov. 15 and sat with a seriously injured girl who was extricated from the car and taken to hospital, where she died. She was unrecognizable because of injuries.
CBS News
Gunman in Halloween mask kills customer, injures server at Bloomington restaurant
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- On the day before Thanksgiving, Bloomington police are investigating a fatal shooting inside a Vietnamese restaurant. It happened at the Cô Tu' Oriental Cuisine restaurant near the 8900 block of Penn Avenue. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges didn't mince words about the tragedy. "The person that...
Body of missing hiker found days after disappearance in New Hampshire mountains
The body of Emily Sotelo, a 19-year-old woman who went missing while on a hike in New Hampshire, has been found. Sotelo was last seen on Sunday morning, when she was dropped off at a campground in Fraconia, N.H. Sotelo said that she had plans to hike three mountains in the area, according to the state's fish and game law enforcement division. On Sunday evening, the division said that Sotelo was "overdue" and asked the public for help finding Sotelo.
TMZ.com
Elton John Parking Lot Attack, New Video Shows Attackers Beating Man Repeatedly
One man is lucky to be alive after suffering a brutal beatdown in the parking lot after an Elton John show ... and new video from the attack shows just how violent things got. The extended video, obtained by TMZ, shows a man in blue repeatedly beating the victim in the Dodger Stadium parking lot Thursday night -- the victim puts his hands up before getting kicked back down to the ground.
CBS News
3 men pistol-whip business owner, take briefcase with $60K: cops
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A local business owner was hit in the head with a gun, handcuffed and robbed of a briefcase full of cash early Wednesday, police said. The 33-year-old man had just pulled into the driveway of his home, on Ditman Street near Haworth Street in Frankford, when he was approached by three men in masks. One of the masked men pointed a gun at the business owner and demanded money.
Woman Allegedly Used Pellet Gun to Murder Cousin: Police
"The pellet guns now are sophisticated. They are shooting these small little lead pellets at very high speeds and they can kill somebody," Leonard Romero said.
TODAY.com
Man arrested after 4 Chinese nationals were ‘executed’ at Oklahoma pot farm, officials say
A suspect was taken into custody after four people were “executed” at a marijuana farm in Oklahoma over the weekend, authorities said Tuesday. Wu Chen, 45, was arrested in Miami, Florida, just before 4 p.m. when a license plate reader flagged the vehicle he was driving, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.
CBS News
Car crashes outside corner store after police chase
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One person was hospitalized after a police chase that ended in a crash in East Frankford. Wednesday night, Chopper 3 was above the scene at Torresdale Avenue and Orthodox Street. The car crashed just outside a corner store. Police say officers were in pursuit of the...
New York Post
Quinton Simon disappearance: Family friend details hours before Leilani Simon arrested for murder
A family friend is detailing the dramatic final hours before Georgia mom Leilani Simon was arrested for the murder of her toddler son — including her “last free meal” with her own mother. Simon, 22, was arrested on Monday after police announced they found remains believed to...
Complex
Social Media Influencer Robbed at Gunpoint, Thieves Reportedly Steal $1 Million Worth of Property
Authorities are investigating a home-invasion robbery involving Nour Atta, a New York-based influencer who specializes in stock trading content. According to CBS News, the incident took place early Wednesday in a Hollywood Hills rental property. The Los Angeles Police Department said two individuals were sleeping in the house when several armed individuals broke in. Atta, who was in L.A. on a business trip, claimed the intruders were armed and wearing dark clothing and ski masks. He said one of the suspects pistol-whipped him during the confrontation.
hotnewhiphop.com
Walmart Shooter’s Manifesto Revealed: “I Was Harassed By Idiots With Low Intelligence”
Other newly released details state that Andre Bing purchased the deadly weapon on the day of his attack. As police investigate the deadly tragedy that unfolded in Chesapeake, Virginia, earlier this week, further details are coming to light. Today (November 25), we found out that gunman Andre Bing returned to the bodies of his victims to shoot them more even once they were dead.
Lifer who shot dead policeman in 2003 given second life term for prison attack
A convicted killer who wounded a female prison officer in a “frenzied” 10-second attack while serving a life term for shooting a policeman in 2003 has been given a further life sentence.Former US marine and bodybuilder David Bieber used a potentially “deadly” homemade pronged iron bar to repeatedly stab Alison Smith in 2017, while serving life for the murder of Pc Ian Broadhurst and the attempted murder of two of his colleagues.Pc Broadhurst was shot in Leeds at point blank range on Boxing Day 2003, as he and other officers checked on a suspected stolen car.A week-long trial at Worcester...
CBS News
Suspect in Oklahoma execution style murders captured on Miami Beach
MIAMI - A man sought in the killings of four people, and the injuring of a fifth, at a marijuana farm in rural Oklahoma was taken into custody in Miami Beach. Wu Chen, 45, was apprehended after a car tag reader "flagged the vehicle he was driving," the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a news release.
Walmart shooting victims include a 16-year-old helping his family, a mom with wedding plans and a longtime employee
A 16-year-old helping his family. A custodian and father of two. A mother with wedding plans. A happy-go-lucky guy. A longtime employee. That's how friends and family described some of the six people killed at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, when a manager opened fire Tuesday night with a handgun authorities said he bought earlier in the day and apparently turned on himself.
CBS News
Alleged turf war in Valley Springs leads to fire
A homeless turf war led to a fire in Valley Springs. Firefighters were called to the area between Highway 26 and Highway 12 Wednesday last night for a fire at a homeless encampment. They managed to keep it from spreading to the brush. They say it sparked during a fight between homeless people.
CBS News
