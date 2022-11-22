Read full article on original website
Bryce Harper Had Tommy John Surgery; Could Rejoin Phillies as DH by All-Star Break
The Philadelphia Phillies may have the anchor back in their lineup by midseason. The team announced Wednesday that Bryce Harper could return to the lineup as the designated hitter by the 2023 All-Star break after undergoing Tommy John surgery, though it will take longer for him to be able to get back in the field for defense:
Aaron Judge Rumors: Yankees FA Had 'Very Productive' Meeting with Giants
Free-agent outfielder Aaron Judge reportedly had a positive meeting with the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday. MLB Network's Jon Morosi said Wednesday that Judge had multiple meetings with the Giants that went up to the ownership level, and Morosi characterized them as "very productive." Morosi noted that while he doesn't...
Carlos Correa Rumors: Twins Will 'Go Hard' to Re-Sign Star; 8 Teams Pursuing SS
The Minnesota Twins are reportedly planning to "go hard" in their efforts to re-sign shortstop Carlos Correa despite plenty of competition on the free-agent market. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Thursday there are at least eight MLB teams that have shown interest in Correa, who's entered free agency for the second straight year.
Cubs Rumors: Michael Conforto, Christian Vazquez Being Considered in Free Agency
Outfielder Michael Conforto and catcher Christian Vázquez are reportedly among the Chicago Cubs' group of free-agent targets. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Thursday the Cubs have been in contact with both players, and in the case of Conforto, he's seeking a two-year contract with an opt-out clause after 2023.
Yankees Rumors: Andrew Benintendi, Cody Bellinger, Michael Conforto In Touch With NYY
As they continue to wait for Aaron Judge's free agency to play out, the New York Yankees are also looking for additional reinforcements in the outfield for next season. Per Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Yankees have been in touch with representatives for multiple outfielders, including Andrew Benintendi, Michael Conforto, Cody Bellinger and Japanese star Masataka Yoshida.
Arizona Cardinals HBO 'Hard Knocks' 2022: Best Fan Tweets from Episode 3
"How could you not want that?" That is what Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner said on Wednesday's episode of Hard Knocks when discussing the opportunity to play on Monday Night Football in Mexico City. The third episode of the HBO show, which chronicles the behind-the-scenes journey of the Cardinals' 2022 season, was all about the team's preparation for the highly anticipated showdown with the San Francisco 49ers.
Report: Cardinals' Assistant Sean Kugler Fired After Allegedly Groping Woman
Arizona Cardinals assistant coach Sean Kugler was reportedly fired after Mexico City authorities informed the team of allegations he groped a woman Sunday night. ESPN's Josh Weinfuss reported the Cardinals immediately terminated Kugler and sent him back to Arizona on a flight the morning of the team's Monday Night Football game against the San Francisco 49ers.
Week 12 Waiver-Wire Pickups: Available Sleepers in Most Yahoo Leagues
Week 12 got underway on Thursday with a trio of Thanksgiving games. Some fantasy managers were thankful for point-stuffed performances from players like Amon-Ra St. Brown and CeeDee Lamb, while others were left hungry for a big bounce-back on Sunday. And with several key injuries this week, some managers will...
NFL Playoff Picture 2022-23: Standings, Scenarios After Bills, Cowboys, Vikings Wins
With the first three games of Week 12 in the books, the 2022 NFL playoff race remains wide open. The Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings were all victorious on Thanksgiving, bolstering their postseason hopes in the process. NFL Playoff Standings. AFC. Kansas City Chiefs, 8-2 (1st in AFC...
3 Players Bears Must Cut in 2022 NFL Offseason
The Chicago Bears are expected to go through a roster overhaul in the offseason. That expectation was set in motion by the trades of Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn and the development of Justin Fields at quarterback. Chicago must use the offseason to land more offensive weapons for its young...
NBA Rumors: Jazz Rebuffed Hawks' Interest in John Collins-for-Lauri Markkanen Trade
The Atlanta Hawks reportedly approached the Utah Jazz hoping to trade John Collins for Lauri Markkanen. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported Wednesday that the Jazz rejected the offer, which "did not generate any traction." It's not hard to see why the Jazz would reject such an offer. Markkanen has...
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Charvarius Ward's 'Steroid Boy' Comments 'Very Personal'
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins did not take kindly to San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward's recent comments about him, which included a "steroid boy" remark that alluded to the ex-Clemson star's six-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy. Cardinals senior writer Darren Urban got Hopkins' reaction.
