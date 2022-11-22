Read full article on original website
flackbroadcasting.com
Lowville Man Accused of D.W.I. in the Town of Denmark
TOWN OF DENMARK-A 32 year old Lowville man was arrested for D.W.I. following a vehicle stop in the Town of Denmark. New York State Police from the Lowville Barracks charged Zachary E. Baker with one count each of Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Blood Alcohol Count of .08 of 1 Percent-First Offense and Driving while Intoxicated-First Offense: both Class U misdemeanors. Baker was issued an appearance ticket and will answer the charges in the Town of Denmark Court.
flackbroadcasting.com
NYSP: Bicycle theft complaints in Carthage leads to arrest of Croghan teen
CARTHAGE- A Lewis County teenager is accused with an accusation that stems from a bicycle theft complaint in the North Country, authorities say. At noontime on Thursday, the New York State Police (Carthage) arrested a 17-year-old teen from Croghan, NY. A name or gender was not provided for the suspect.
State police: Wrong-way driver who caused fatal head-on crash in Milford arrested
The wrong-way driver who caused a fatal head-on crash Saturday morning in Milford has been arrested, state police say.
Oneida Police ask for help finding 16-year-old runaway
Oneida, N.Y. — Oneida Police are asking for help locating a 16-year-old girl who ran away from home Sunday morning. Angelica Hernandez was last seen leaving her home on Brooks Street around 9 a.m. Sunday, according to police. Angelica is 5-foot-4, 110 pounds, has dark brown shoulder-length hair with...
wwnytv.com
State Police investigate suspicious death in Lisbon
TOWN OF LISBON, New York (WWNY) -State Police are investigating a dead body found on the side of the road in St. Lawrence County. A State Police officials said around 1:15 Thursday afternoon they were called to Pray Road for a suspicious complaint. The scene was about halfway between Ogdensburg...
flackbroadcasting.com
Castorland Man Facing Obstruction of Administration and Felony D.W.I. Charges
TOWN OF DENMARK-A 32 year old Castorland man was arrested for obstruction governmental administration and felony D.W.I. following an early Thursday morning vehicle stop in the Town of Denmark. New York State Police from the Lowville Barracks charged James R. Young with one count each of Driving While Intoxicated with a Previous Conviction within 10 years, a Class E felony and Obstructing Governmental Administration in the 2nd Degree, a Class A misdemeanor. Young’s arrest status was listed as “unknown” and the incident was listed as “pending investigation” at press time.
informnny.com
NYSP: Brasher Falls man charged with grand larceny following Malone Walmart theft
MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) – A Brasher Falls man was arrested following a larceny complaint from the Walmart in Malone, according to a press release from New York State Police. Police say they responded to the larceny complaint on November 11. They say 27-year-old Jordon King of Brasher Falls allegedly stole $1,099.72 worth of merchandise and then ran to his vehicle and fled the scene when he was confronted, according to an initial investigation by NSYP.
waer.org
Another victim dies following North Syracuse house fire, county sheriff's department says
The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office said another person has died from a recent deadly house fire in North Syracuse . Anthony Wild,76, died on Thanksgiving evening. He had been listed in critical condition at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. He was placed on life support the day prior. An...
informnny.com
Police seek help identifying 2 in grand larceny investigation at Byrne Dairy in Cicero
CICERO, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police in North Syracuse is attempting to identify two individuals regarding a grand larceny investigation. Police say the two people allegedly used a stolen credit card at the Byrne Dairy in the town of Cicero on September 28, 2022. Anyone with information...
94.3 Lite FM
New York State Man Accused of Cutting Power To Ex’s House
Relationships can turn ugly sometimes, and people will resort to desperate measures. While there aren't too many available details of what spurred this alleged incident, we do know that one man has been arrested, according to police. The Sheriff's Office says his crime is rather unusual. Was this man trying to force an ex from her home?
New York man, 19, allegedly fatally shot his mother and her boyfriend
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (TCD) -- A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly fatally shooting his mother and her partner. According to a news release from the New York State Police, on the afternoon of Nov. 22, state troopers and Schenectady County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home on Reynolds Road in Princetown to perform a welfare check of a person who did not show up for work.
Second person dies after deadly Town of Clay house fire
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After eight-year-old Nezamyah White died in a Town of Clay house fire Tuesday night, another life was taken from the incident, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. 76-year-old Anthony Wild died Thursday after he was listed as “critically unstable” and put on life support at Upstate Medical University Hospital following the […]
New York State Traffic Law, Is It Legal to Turn Left On Red? Yes!
Would you be able to pass the New York State Driver's Test today? I have had my license for 40 years and I'd like to think I know the rules of the road and would pass with flying colors. One question stumped me recently and I wonder how many would answer this correctly. Here are a couple to get you warmed up.
Police make drug arrest from summertime warrant at Utica smoke shop
UTICA, NY – The Utica Police Department executed a search warrant at the Abu Hareth Smoke Shop on Albany Street in August and on Monday charged one man for criminal possession of a controlled dangerous substance with the intent to sell. Yaqoob M. Algahim, 25 was arrested after police located 477 suspected fentanyl tablets, 390 grams of marijuana, 43 suspected xanax bars, and $721.00 in U.S. currency. The Fentanyl tablets were specifically made to resemble Oxycodone 30 MG counterfeits. After sending these tablets to the NYSP Forensic ID Lab, they were confirmed to be Fentanyl tablets. About 46 grams of The post Police make drug arrest from summertime warrant at Utica smoke shop appeared first on Shore News Network.
WRGB
Princetown suspect surrendered gun in 2021 following mother's order of protection request
Schenectady — In December of 2021, the suspect in the deaths of William Horwedal and Alesia Wadsworth surrendered a 7.62mm Palmetto rifle to the Schenectady County Sheriff's Office as a result of a temporary Order of Protection. On Tuesday, 19-year-old Nicholas Fiebka was charged with two counts of 2nd...
Brookfield police arrest man, recover bundle of weapons after investigation into catalytic converter thefts
Along with the converters, they say they found firearms, large-capacity magazines, narcotics, scales and cash-counting machines.
MV Crime Stoppers Seeking Help in Finding Local Fugitive
The Oneida County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's assistance in finding a man wanted by authorities following a bench warrant issued in Rome City Court. 39-year-old Anthony P. Chandler of Rome is wanted based on a warrant issued in Oneida County Drug Court, according to Investigator Sahid Karcic of the Oneida County Sheriff's Department. Chandler was originally charged with Attempted-Criminal Possession of a Weapon, 3rd Degree, based on a previous conviction. The warrant for Chandler's arrest was issued on November 4th.
Kentucky Company Guilty of Dumping Contaminated Railroad Ties in Chenango County
New York State Attorney General Letitia James says a Kentucky-based freight shipping and trucking company will have to pay the consequences for illegally dumping contaminated railroad ties with hazardous materials in Chenango County and trying to cover it up with fake receipts. James and New York State Department of Environmental...
Jury takes only hours to acquit 2 men in East Side revenge murder
Syracuse, N.Y. — An Onondaga County jury acquitted two men Tuesday of an East Side ambush murder after deliberating for five hours in the afternoon. Quonta Albert and Kadeem Arrindell-Martin were found not guilty of hunting down Anthony Perry, 36, and Albert shooting him nine times, as Perry walked his dog on May 3, 2020.
NEWS10 ABC
Police locate missing Montgomery County teen
GLEN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 15-year- old. Police said Quinn Madina is from the Town of Glen and may be in the Gloversville area. According to police, he is not believed to be in any danger. Madina has been...
