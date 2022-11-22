I saw this quote above and thought it was perfect to share on Thanksgiving. You know that I’m a big proponent of being intentional with our time, our money, and our health. But honestly, I feel like we could be incredibly wise in how we spend our time and our money and be physically healthy and fit, but we could be internally miserable because we are focusing on all everything that is wrong in our life instead of noticing the beauty and the good and being grateful for that.

1 DAY AGO