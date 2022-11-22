Read full article on original website
South Jersey’s “Griswold” Christmas Village Now Open For Holiday Season
It feels like this is the big moment we've all been waiting for here in South Jersey this holiday season. Nothing captured the heart of South Jersey residents over the last few Christmastimes quite like the "Christmas Vacation House" in Gloucester County. To sum it up, a family from Mickleton began to deck out their house just like the Griswold's home from National Lampoon's Family Vacation a few years back. It was epic. So much so, in fact, that people would drive from all over, some for hours, to take in the decorations.
The Top 5 All Time Highest New Jersey County One-Day Snow Totals
Here it comes. Are you ready for another New Jersey winter? Let's take a look back at some of the worst snowstorms we've ever seen in the Garden State. We've all heard the long-range forecasts for New Jersey for the upcoming winter. it's going to be wetter, snowier, and colder than usual.
Egg Harbor Township, NJ Starbucks Closing Briefly for Construction
Be advised: Starbucks in Egg Harbor Township will be closing for a few days this week for interior construction. For a short amount of time on Tuesday and Wednesday, you'll want to get your Pumpkin Spice Latte fix at another area Starbucks location. The Starbucks off E. Black Horse Pike...
Surprise! Atlantic City Named One of the Best Christmas Towns in America
A website has named Atlantic City one of the "25 Best Christmas Towns in the USA." Travel and Leisure is out with the list. We're not surprised to find Cape May at #21 (although we think it could be higher), but we were very surprised to find Atlantic City at #23!
Cape May Zoo Has A New Resident! Meet Ghost, The Albino Wallaby
Get ready to meet the most adorable new addition to arrive at the Cape May Zoo!. Isn't he sooo adorable? As shared to their Facebook page, the folks over at the Cape May Zoo have revealed that Ghost comes from the Plumpton Park Zoo in Cecil County, Maryland. Luckily, this little guy didn't have to travel too far to his next home. That's a good thing, too, considering he's still just a little baby! He won't even be a year old by Christmas. At just ten months old, he arrives at the Cape May Zoo just in time for the holiday season.
Another Festive Holiday Bar Has Popped Up in Atlantic City, NJ
Another festive holiday pop-up bar has opened inside an Atlantic City casino! And as much as it looks like fun, it's also functional, benefitting the Community Food Bank of NJ. One of my favorite new trends over the last couple years has been the addition of Christmas-themed bars to many...
Two Local Spots Make List of 30 Best Bowls of Chili in New Jersey
Looking to find the best chili in Atlantic and Cape May counties? There was one place in each county that make the list of NJ.com's 30 best bowls of chili (and chili dogs) in New the entire state. Writers Pete Genovese and Jeremy Schneider do a great job of ranking...
About Time Atlantic And Cape May Counties Got At Least 1 Panera Bread
I don't know about you, but after cooking so much over the past few days for the Thanksgiving holiday, I wouldn't mind ordering out for the next few days. When I order out, I don't always want to eat something bad, though. Sometimes, you just don't feel like cooking. That's perfectly okay. What's unfortunate about Atlantic and Cape May counties, though, is that if you're choosing to order out, you're probably not ordering the healthiest food. Sure, Chipotle isn't the WORST food you can have, nor is pizza. But, there just aren't a lot of semi-healthy options in this area. For example, do you know what restaurant I really wish had at least one location in eastern South Jersey? PANERA!
South Jersey Fire Department Shows Why You Should Keep Bedroom Doors Closed
Nobody wants to think about tragedy during the holidays. Unfortunately, life doesn't care about your plans. Tragedy is bound to hit someone somewhere during the holiday season. As much as we may not want to admit it, that's the cold hard truth. All we can do is pray that we're...
Can You Help? 18 Unidentified People Found Dead in Southern NJ Since 2000
18 unidentified people have been found dead in South Jersey since the year 2000. These fatalities range from an infant that was only a matter of days old to adults that were well into their 40s and 50s. Their bodies were found along the side of a road or in...
The Exchange Food Hall in Linwood is Closing
The days are numbered for the vendors in The Exchange Food Hall in Linwood. The building that houses the Exchange has new owners who are interested in turning the space into offices for AtlantiCare, which already occupies the second floor at 2110 New Road. According to a source, the vendors...
Meet Oscar, The Famous “Home Depot Cat” From Cherry Hill, NJ
No doubt, you've entered your nearest Home Depot location and have noticed birds flying around once or twice, right?. The workers employed at the Home Depot in Cherry Hill, Camden County, found an orange cat the wandered into the store and made himself right at home. Luckily, that location is filled with some pretty big-hearted people, because now, Oscar's a bit of a celebrity around there. You guessed it: Oscar now lives at that Home Depot FULL TIME. He's a resident!
11 South Jersey Towns with Perfect Backdrops for Hallmark Channel Christmas Movies
Spending all day, everyday this holiday season stuck on the Hallmark Channel? Don't you watch and think there are so many South Jersey towns that would make for great Christmas movies?. We do. After seeing Washington Street Mall in Cape May pop up (briefly) in a 2022 Hallmark Channel movie...
Avalon Property Sale Price Sets Seven Mile Island Record
The price of two beachfront properties in Avalon has set a local record on Seven Mile Island. Phillyvoicecom reports that the two adjacent lots sold in October at 163 68th St. and 165 68th St. had a combined sale price of $21 million, the highest price ever paid in Avalon or Stone Harbor for what will soon be one home.
Olympic icon Shaun White visits American Dream Big Snow
EAST RUTHERFORD — Five-time Olympian and three-time gold medalist, Shaun White recently caught some air at Big SNOW American Dream, in a visit prompted by a worthy cause. The former professional snowboarder and skateboarder met with some teenagers through “STOKED,” a mentoring organization that uses “board sports culture to close the opportunity gap.”
Dancing Santas Popping Up at Casino in Atlantic City, NJ
Someone warn Mariah Carey. A troop of dancing Santas have begun popping up at an Atlantic City casino spreading their own Christmas cheer. 'Tis the season for festive surprises, and if you happen to find yourself in A.C. on a Saturday night you might run into these men in red decking the halls of Resorts Casino Hotel.
Oops! SUV Drives Through Front of Egg Harbor Township, NJ 7-Eleven Store
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A pedal mixup led to an SUV driving through the front window of a 7-Eleven store Sunday morning. George Watson, of Somers Point, accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake of the 2000 Toyota 4Runner while parking in front of the store on Tilton Road in Egg Harbor Township around 11 a.m., according to police Lt. Steve Slusarski.
First Phase of Acts Announced for 20th Bamboozle Festival in Atlantic City, NJ
A few concerts have announced that are coming to Atlantic City in 2023. The Adjacent Festival featuring Blink 182 will make its way to the beach next Summer on Memorinal Day weekend. The TidalWave Music Festival will be back on the beach in Atlantic City August 11 - 13. Now...
Ocean City’s Cris Pannullo Enters All-Time Jeopardy! Win List
Ocean City's Jeopardy! phenom Cris Pannulo fought back from second place in the Jeopardy round to win his 16th consecutive game Monday night. After winning another $39,800, for a 16-night total of $566,344, Cris etched his name in the Jeopardy! record book, climbing into the top ten all-time money winners list at number ten.
Win an Office Party for You and Your Co-Workers at The Yard at Bally’s Atlantic City
Do you and your co-workers want to have some post-work holiday fun this season?. We want to hook you and your favorite co-workers up with an office party at the Yard at Bally's Atlantic City!. As a winner, you and 19 of your favorite co-workers will be invited to a...
