Cape May County, NJ

South Jersey’s “Griswold” Christmas Village Now Open For Holiday Season

It feels like this is the big moment we've all been waiting for here in South Jersey this holiday season. Nothing captured the heart of South Jersey residents over the last few Christmastimes quite like the "Christmas Vacation House" in Gloucester County. To sum it up, a family from Mickleton began to deck out their house just like the Griswold's home from National Lampoon's Family Vacation a few years back. It was epic. So much so, in fact, that people would drive from all over, some for hours, to take in the decorations.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Cape May Zoo Has A New Resident! Meet Ghost, The Albino Wallaby

Get ready to meet the most adorable new addition to arrive at the Cape May Zoo!. Isn't he sooo adorable? As shared to their Facebook page, the folks over at the Cape May Zoo have revealed that Ghost comes from the Plumpton Park Zoo in Cecil County, Maryland. Luckily, this little guy didn't have to travel too far to his next home. That's a good thing, too, considering he's still just a little baby! He won't even be a year old by Christmas. At just ten months old, he arrives at the Cape May Zoo just in time for the holiday season.
CAPE MAY, NJ
About Time Atlantic And Cape May Counties Got At Least 1 Panera Bread

I don't know about you, but after cooking so much over the past few days for the Thanksgiving holiday, I wouldn't mind ordering out for the next few days. When I order out, I don't always want to eat something bad, though. Sometimes, you just don't feel like cooking. That's perfectly okay. What's unfortunate about Atlantic and Cape May counties, though, is that if you're choosing to order out, you're probably not ordering the healthiest food. Sure, Chipotle isn't the WORST food you can have, nor is pizza. But, there just aren't a lot of semi-healthy options in this area. For example, do you know what restaurant I really wish had at least one location in eastern South Jersey? PANERA!
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
The Exchange Food Hall in Linwood is Closing

The days are numbered for the vendors in The Exchange Food Hall in Linwood. The building that houses the Exchange has new owners who are interested in turning the space into offices for AtlantiCare, which already occupies the second floor at 2110 New Road. According to a source, the vendors...
LINWOOD, NJ
Meet Oscar, The Famous “Home Depot Cat” From Cherry Hill, NJ

No doubt, you've entered your nearest Home Depot location and have noticed birds flying around once or twice, right?. The workers employed at the Home Depot in Cherry Hill, Camden County, found an orange cat the wandered into the store and made himself right at home. Luckily, that location is filled with some pretty big-hearted people, because now, Oscar's a bit of a celebrity around there. You guessed it: Oscar now lives at that Home Depot FULL TIME. He's a resident!
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Avalon Property Sale Price Sets Seven Mile Island Record

The price of two beachfront properties in Avalon has set a local record on Seven Mile Island. Phillyvoicecom reports that the two adjacent lots sold in October at 163 68th St. and 165 68th St. had a combined sale price of $21 million, the highest price ever paid in Avalon or Stone Harbor for what will soon be one home.
AVALON, NJ
Olympic icon Shaun White visits American Dream Big Snow

EAST RUTHERFORD — Five-time Olympian and three-time gold medalist, Shaun White recently caught some air at Big SNOW American Dream, in a visit prompted by a worthy cause. The former professional snowboarder and skateboarder met with some teenagers through “STOKED,” a mentoring organization that uses “board sports culture to close the opportunity gap.”
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey.

