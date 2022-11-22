Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 just hit lowest price ever before Black Friday

As we get closer to Black Friday, the best Black Friday deals are getting better. Right now you can find up some very attractive discounts on the latest tech, fitness gear and more.

One of our favorite deals yet is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 on sale for $229 at Amazon , which is the lowest price ever for Samsung's current-generation smartwatch. The 40mm model is listed for $50 less for a limited time, but you can also pick up its predecessor for cheap while the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm/WiFi) is on sale for $169 at Best Buy .

You might want to move fast, as we don't expect either of these deals to stick around for much longer.

This fifth-generation Galaxy smartwatch boasts a suite of Google Watch OS functionality and extra Samsung features. Benefit from advanced sleep coaching, body composition analysis, daily workout memory and more. And despite being excellent for fitness, the Watch 5 performs brilliantly as a smartwatch with longer-lasting battery life and a clean stripped back look in a range of pastel colors.

Samsung's latest smartwatch is one of the best smartwatches you can buy today. If you can't decide whether or not you should take the plunge, our editor Kate Kozuch has tested this model in her Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 review , detailing the pros and cons of investing.

The Galaxy Watch 5 has enough features and functionality to challenge the Apple Watch Series 8 and the new contender, the Google Pixel Watch . We reckon this is the best Samsung smartwatch yet, boasting an array of health and fitness features like body composition analysis, a blood pressure monitor, and even an intelligent new skin-temperature reader.

Advanced features coupled with a scratch-resistant display and better battery life skyrocket this model above its predecessor. Admittedly, the design hasn’t changed much over the Galaxy Watch 4 , but a reshaped bottom curvature fits wrists in a more natural fashion, as well as an increase in skin surface area so that the Watch 5's sensors make better contact.

If you're still not sure the Galaxy Watch 5 is right for you, know that you can save $100 on the Garmin Epix 2 while the Google Pixel Watch is $50 off for the first time since its debut.

Keep an eye on the best Black Friday smartwatch deals for daily updates on the latest discounts and deals, as well as our Black Friday deals live blog for coverage of all the best deals as we spot them.