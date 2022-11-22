Read full article on original website
This 85-inch LG 4K TV just hit lowest price ever in Black Friday deal
Amazon just won all Black Friday TV deals with a massive 86-inch 4K TV on sale for just $996.
reviewofoptometry.com
Cataract Surgery Positively Correlated to AMD Progression
While it remains unknown whether cataract surgery directly affects the risk of AMD and its progression, researchers recently reported that the association between the two appears to become more significant with longer follow-up periods. Photo: Wikicommons/Augen33. Click image to enlarge. As the US population ages, the number of people with...
Apple supplier Foxconn will pay new hires $1,400 to quit immediately as China’s ‘iPhone city’ enters COVID lockdown
Foxconn will offer a bonus to workers who decide to go home as employees try to flee COVID controls. One of Apple’s key iPhone suppliers is paying workers to quit and go home as it struggles to operate amid worker unrest and COVID lockdowns. In a staff notice, Foxconn...
Yes! This 65-inch Roku TV just crashed to $228 before Black Friday
The TCL 65-inch 4-series Smart Roku TV is down to just $228 at Walmart in this early Black Friday deal.
The Apple Watch Ultra Is Down to The Lowest Price Ever on Amazon
Three new Apple Watches were released in Sept of 2022, and one punched the extra above the others. The Apple Watch Ultra wasn’t just the first new Apple Watch in a while, but it represents the first redesign to Apple’s smartwatch. It features a larger screen, a ruggedized...
Which iPad should you buy on Black Friday? Find the right tablet for you
We're running through every model so you can work out which iPad you should buy on Black Friday.
Thousands to be laid off at Amazon starting this week, will hit the region hard
The dismissals would be the largest job cuts in the company’s history. It’s the latest tech company to lay off workers. “This could end up having a disproportionate impact on the Seattle region,” Todd Bishop of GeekWire told KIRO Newsradio. “Amazon employs about 75,000 people here and many of them are corporate and technology workers.”
Phone Arena
Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro (2022) is on sale at Black Friday discounts of up to $105
For a blazing fast tablet duo with a crazy powerful processor under the hood and quite possibly the greatest jumbo-sized screens in the industry right now, Apple's latest 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pros have sure gotten a lot of discounts in a very narrow window of time. We're obviously not...
T-Mobile’s Black Friday deals: 4 free iPhone 14s on a $100/month unlimited 5G plan
The iPhone 14 might be a tricky gift to get this holiday season, especially the more expensive Pro models. Not because Apple doesn’t offer meaningful discounts on the hottest smartphones around, but because a new lockdown impacted production in China. Still, carriers like T-Mobile have Black Friday deals in place that include the iPhone 14.
Phone Arena
Apple's entire iPhone 14 family is sold with $300 Walmart gift cards right now (no trade-in needed)
Although the "easiest" way to get one of Apple's latest and greatest handsets at a big discount (of up to 100 percent!) this holiday season is clearly to trade in a recent high-end smartphone in mint condition and open a new line of service with your preferred carrier, that's not a path many prospective iPhone 14 series buyers are willing to take for a number of fairly obvious reasons.
Apple Insider
Apple's iPad 9th Generation falls to $269 at Amazon for Black Friday
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Amazon is making Apple's entry leveliPad 9th Generation even more affordable thanks to a $60 price drop on the 10.2-inch model. Shoppers can reap the benefit of an early Black Friday price war on...
TechRadar
I don't want a cheap iPhone, I want the best iPhone 14 this Black Friday
Do not buy the cheapest iPhone deal you can find. There are a lot of them and they all look appealing, but I can tell you from experience, that this is not how you decide which iPhone model to gift a loved one during Black Friday Deals season. Let me...
9to5Mac
Deals: 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro now $549 off, AirPods 3 $140, Apple Watch bands $25, more
As Thanksgiving Week marches along, we’re getting closer to Black Friday and all of the best early discounts are now going live. Leading the way, Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro models are now up to $549 off at all-time lows. Apple’s latest AirPods 3 with wired charging case has also fallen to $140, which is joined by several official Apple Watch Sport Band colors at $25. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Should you buy a cellular Apple Watch? Here’s everything to consider
The Apple Watch lineup is available in a number of different options and configurations, ranging from different case materials, colors, sizes, and more. One of the most important things to consider, however, is whether or not you should buy an Apple Watch with cellular connectivity. An Apple Watch with LTE...
Roku’s streaming TVs and streaming sticks just got a great free upgrade
Roku has just delivered the biggest upgrade to your Roku account in five years
Android Authority
How to activate cellular service on your Apple Watch
Take calls from your wrist without your iPhone nearby. Apple’s smartwatches are designed to be iPhone companions but with a data plan, they can be capable devices all on their own. Find out how to activate cellular service on your Apple Watch and leave your phone at home. QUICK...
Phone Arena
Grab these T-Mobile Black Friday deals while you still can: Galaxy, iPhone, and more
Black Friday did not disappoint — prices have dropped to their lowest and it's high time we go out and buy ourselves some new phones! If you enjoy being with the Un-carrier, you will be happy to know you can buy and activate a phone on T-Mobile now and pay it off in extremely low monthly instalments. Especially if you have an older handset to trade in!
Voice Assistants Such as Alexa Might Be Doomed
Amazon is in the process of laying off up to 10,000 workers, and many of them will come from the company’s devices team, which includes the Alexa voice assistant group. And for good reason: Alexa may be costing the company billions of dollars per year. Per Insider, the Alexa...
pocketnow.com
Black Friday deals will get you $400 off the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with an M1 chip
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The latest Black Friday deals are without a doubt one of the craziest we’ve seen in a while, as you can currently score up to $400 savings on the previous iPad Pro models, as the 12.9-inch WiFi-only model with 512GB storage space is now available for $1,000. This model comes packed with a 12.9-inch LED Retina Display, 8GB RAM, and Apple’s M1 chip, which still makes it one of the most potent iPads available.
It’s time to update the firmware on your Apple devices
Your AirPods seem simple accessories, but they also run code. Dagny Reese / UnsplashYou've got some maintenance to do.
