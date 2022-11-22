Big Bokeem! Marine Drill Sergeant Woodbine Lays Down The Law In Exclusive Clip From ‘The Inspection’

Big Bokeem!

Oscar-buzzy drama ‘The Inspection’ stars Jeremy Pope, Gabrielle Union, and Bokeem Woodbine as Marine Drill Sergeant Leland Laws set on using his severe training regimen to weed out the recruits lacking what he believes is needed to move forward to becoming a Marine.

Check out his intro in the exclusive clip below:

In Elegance Bratton‘s deeply moving film inspired by his own story, a young, gay Black man rejected by his mother and with few options for his future, decides to join the Marines, doing whatever it takes to succeed in a system that would cast him aside.

But even as he battles deep-seated prejudice and the grueling routines of basic training, he finds unexpected camaraderie, strength, and support in this new community, giving him a hard-earned sense of belonging that will shape his identity and forever change his life.

Written and directed by Elegance Bratton, the soul-stirring film also stars Raúl Castillo, McCaul Lombardi, and Aaron Dominguez.

“The Inspection is very much about my own life—a homeless guy joins the Marine Corps to win back his mother’s love, but then must conceal his attraction to his drill instructor,” said Bratton in an interview with W Magazine. “It’s driven by a maternal relationship very much like Sirk’s work, it’s filmed in a richly, geometrically aligned style that harkens back to the formalism of Sirk. I love The Battle of Algiers by Gillo Pontecorvo, and that influenced The Inspection as well. I also love Pedro Almodóvar—I just love a filmmaker who talks about their mom because I’m perplexed by my own. Those movies make me feel less alone.”

‘The Inspection’ (produced by Gamechanger Films and produced/distributed by A24 Films) is currently in theaters in LA and NY and releases nationwide on December 2, 2022.