ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

NJ Devils vs. Sabres predictions, picks & betting odds: NHL Friday, 11/25

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Buffalo Sabres rattled off wins on back-to-back nights earlier this week and will be trying to extend their winning streak to three games against the New Jersey Devils tonight. That’s a tall task, given how strong the Devils have looked, despite losing their most recent game. Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs were able to take them down, but New Jersey had won 13 straight games before that loss.
BUFFALO, NY
The Staten Island Advance

DraftKings promo and bonus code: Get $150 in free bets for NFL Week 12

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Happy Thanksgiving NFL fans. We have a great slate of games scheduled for Week 12, headlined by the Giants vs. Cowboys game on Thanksgiving Day. With even more action on Thursday and coming up later on in the weekend, now is the perfect time to sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook for your chance at $150 in free bets.
The Staten Island Advance

Bears vs. Jets predictions, spread and odds for NFL Week 12: 11/27

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The New York Jets host the Chicago Bears this Sunday, and the QB position will be the focus of the matchup. There’s a chance both teams will be starting different passers from last week’s game. The Jets have announced that they are making a move to start Mike White after some disappointing efforts from Zach Wilson, while Bears QB Justin Fields is dealing with a shoulder injury, which means Trevor Siemian is likely to start for Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
The Staten Island Advance

PointsBet promo on Thanksgiving Day: Use code RFPICKS13 for up to $2,000

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Thanksgiving Day is all about food, friends, family and football, and PointsBet Sportsbook has the perfect welcome bonus to enjoy the NFL games in action today. New customers can sign up today and claim up to $2,000 in free bets with our PointsBet promo code RFPICKS13. This sign-up offer also applies to any sporting event, not just the NFL games today.
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
65K+
Followers
42K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy