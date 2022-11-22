Read full article on original website
2-year-old and Dad Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attack, Allegedlyjustpene50New York City, NY
New York Prioritizes Supporting Migrants Over Its Own ResidentsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Bronx apartments available from $397 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBronx, NY
The richest woman in New York is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Attempted Kidnapping on NYC Subway: NYPD Need HelpBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Nets ‘can’t win a division, can’t win a conference and won’t win a championship’: Jalen Rose
In the wake of their embarrassing 115-106 loss to the 76ers Tuesday night in Philadelphia, the Nets proved they’re not a serious contender this season, ESPN analyst Jalen Rose said. The Nets lost in Ben Simmons’ return to the City of Brotherly Love to a Sixers team missing Joel...
NJ Devils vs. Sabres predictions, picks & betting odds: NHL Friday, 11/25
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Buffalo Sabres rattled off wins on back-to-back nights earlier this week and will be trying to extend their winning streak to three games against the New Jersey Devils tonight. That’s a tall task, given how strong the Devils have looked, despite losing their most recent game. Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs were able to take them down, but New Jersey had won 13 straight games before that loss.
Bears vs. Jets predictions, spread and odds for NFL Week 12: 11/27
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The New York Jets host the Chicago Bears this Sunday, and the QB position will be the focus of the matchup. There’s a chance both teams will be starting different passers from last week’s game. The Jets have announced that they are making a move to start Mike White after some disappointing efforts from Zach Wilson, while Bears QB Justin Fields is dealing with a shoulder injury, which means Trevor Siemian is likely to start for Chicago.
NFL Draft 2023: Giants land receiver, Jets pick franchise QB, Eagles double down on defense in latest 1st-round mock
It’s never too early to talk about the NFL Draft, which is a mere five months away. The New York Giants and New York Jets each had a pair of top-10 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. Want to bet on the NFL?. But in 2023, both teams could...
Play Week 12 in SILive.com’s NFL Pro Picks Challenge before Thursday’s 3 games | Check out the Week 11 champ
Scottgriff16 correctly picked 10 NFL games and then needed the tiebreaker to claim first place in Week 11 of SILive.com’s Pro Picks Challenge last week. In all, the contest drew 58 entries. For his efforts, Scottgriff16 earned the weekly $50 top prize. This person also has a chance to...
Leonard Williams on Giants’ playoff hopes after Cowboys loss: ‘Everything is still in front of us’
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Giants lost again Thursday, for the second time in five days, after losing just twice in this season’s first 70 days. But they’re not finished — or so they insisted after Thursday’s 28-20 loss at the Cowboys, which marked the Giants’ second straight defeat and third in four games.
