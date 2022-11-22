Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Buffalo Sabres rattled off wins on back-to-back nights earlier this week and will be trying to extend their winning streak to three games against the New Jersey Devils tonight. That’s a tall task, given how strong the Devils have looked, despite losing their most recent game. Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs were able to take them down, but New Jersey had won 13 straight games before that loss.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO