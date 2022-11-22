Read full article on original website
Operation Blue Santa Toy Drive, Raffle for Christmas Movie Package
November 25, 2022 - Operation Blue Santa is collecting toys with a Toy Drive and Raffle at Cookies and Cocoa with Santa on Sunday, December 4 from 2pm until 4pm at the Community House on San Augustine Street!. To enter the raffle, anytime before December 4, bring a Toy into...
Bette Ann Samford
Bette Ann Samford, 85, of Center, Texas, passed away on November 24, 2022, in San Augustine, Texas. She was born on October 16, 1937, in Center, Texas, to the late Alex Merrill Lucas and Linnie Mittie Stephens Lucas. A memorial service will be held at 2PM at Short Methodist Church,...
Thelma Maudine Leach
Visitation will be held prior to the service on Sunday, November 27, 2022, beginning at 1PM at Antioch Cemetery. A full obituary will be posted as soon as it becomes available. To send condolences or to sign an online register, please visit www.mangumfh.net. Mangum Funeral Home, Center, is in charge...
Earline "Bill" Butler Cleveland
Earline "Bill" Butler Cleveland of San Augustine County, Texas, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022, at her residence at the age of 89 years, 3 months, 28 days. Mrs. Cleveland was born July 24, 1933, in San Augustine County to parents W.W. "Zack" Butler and Nellie Leola (Phillips) Butler and attended Chireno Schools in her youth. She was a former longtime resident of the Conroe, Texas, area before moving back to her hometown. Mrs. Cleveland enjoyed fishing and gardening and had retired from Stitt Spark Plug Company.
Randy Lynn Andrews
Memorial graveside service will be held at 3PM on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at North Jericho Cemetery, CR 3129 off of FM 699, Center, Texas, with Bro. Mike Belgard officiating. Randy was born and raised in Shelby County. He graduated from Center High School Class of 1969. He loved his...
Sheriff's Department Thanks Local Business for Assistance
November 23, 2022 - The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office requested the pond where the body of Inga Lout was found be drained oin Friday, November 4, 2022. Jamie Hagler, Constable Precinct 2, made contact with Lenny Dupuis, supervisor of Chi Omni Environmental Solution in Center, and within one hour, Dupuis had equipment on scene. Chi Omni provided lighting, pumpers, a vacuum truck, skilled drivers, equipment operators, and other needed materials to drain the pond. Chi Omni stayed on location for a total of three days providing their services free of charge to the county. Once the pond was drained, Chi Omni refilled the pond. Dupuis also provided breakfast and lunch to law enforcement on scene several times.
Michael Wayne Howard Sr.
Funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Watson and Sons Funeral Home in Center with internment following at Sardis Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 30, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Bro. Todd Jenkins will be officiating. Born February 1, 1967, in...
Shelby County Football Scores - Playoffs Week 3
November 25, 2022 - Shelby County Varsity Football scores are below for playoffs week 3 - Region III Semifinals.
Lewis Darrell Jones
Memorial service will be held at Mangum Funeral Home, on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 2pm. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service beginning at 1PM on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Mangum Funeral Home. Darrell was born and raised in the Antioch Community, Shelby County, Texas....
Sherry Lynn Caudle
A visitation will be held at Watson & Sons Funeral Home on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Watson & Sons Funeral Home, with Brother Tim Watson officiating. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Park in Center, Texas. Sherry was born...
Shelby County Commissioners’ Court Special Meeting, Nov. 30 Agenda
November 23, 2022 - Notice is hereby given that a Special meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the 30th day of November, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:
Passenger Vehicle Collides Head-on with DPS Trooper Unit
November 25, 2022 - Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers investigated a two-vehicle crash involving a Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle that occurred Thursday, November 24, 2022, on State Highway 7, just west of U.S. 96. The preliminary crash investigation indicates at approximately 4:25pm, a 2018 Hyundai...
