Popular Seafood Chain Opens New Location in TownGreyson FTempe, AZ
Fast-Casual Pizza Restaurant Opening New Location in TownGreyson FGilbert, AZ
Grandma and young man she accidentally texted for Thanksgiving reunite for 7th yearB.R. ShenoyMesa, AZ
This City in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensPhoenix, AZ
USPS Under Fire After Employee Caught "Throwing Packages"Bryan DijkhuizenPhoenix, AZ
KTAR.com
Teen in critical condition after being struck by 2 vehicles in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A teenage boy was hospitalized in critical condition following a collision between his bicycle and two vehicles in Phoenix on Tuesday. The incident happened near 16th Street and Missouri Avenue around 5:45 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. Authorities said preliminary information suggests...
MCSO investigating stabbing at East Valley grocery store
MESA, Ariz. — A man sustained stab wounds early Wednesday morning at a grocery store in east Mesa, officials say. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the Fry's store located near Ellsworth and Broadway roads at about 4 a.m. for reports of a stabbing. Once deputies arrived,...
KTAR.com
Burglar suspect killed following shooting incident with Chandler police
PHOENIX — A man suspected of burglarizing a Chandler home died on Wednesday following a shooting incident with police, authorities said. The incident happened near Gilbert and Pecos roads around noon. Video surveillance footage alerted a homeowner of activity in the home while they were away, prompting the homeowner...
fox10phoenix.com
Car crashes into two Phoenix homes on Thanksgiving
PHOENIX - People living in two different Phoenix homes are not having the Thanksgiving morning they imagined after a car crashed into both of their properties. The collisions happened near 34th Avenue and Camelback early Thursday morning. Police say the driver crashed into the homes - which are next door...
AZFamily
Mesa Fry’s store closed after employee seriously hurt in early morning stabbing
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Fry’s Food and Drug store in the East Valley is temporarily closed as deputies investigate a stabbing that left a store employee hospitalized early Wednesday morning. Just after 4 a.m., Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies responded to a stabbing report at the Fry’s...
AZFamily
Armed burglary suspect dies after being shot by police in Chandler
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man suspected of breaking into a home has died after being shot by Chandler police on Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened shortly after 12 p.m. on Folley Place, near Gilbert and Frye Roads. According to Sgt. Jason McClimans, it started when a person...
KTAR.com
Man accused of fatally shooting woman, wounding her son in Mesa parking lot
PHOENIX – A man was arrested Monday for allegedly fatally shooting a woman and wounding her adult son in a Mesa parking lot, authorities said. Kenneth Montgomery, 65, was booked on counts of second-degree murder, aggravated assault and discharging a firearm at a structure, the Mesa Police Department said in a press release Tuesday.
ABC 15 News
Man, two young kids killed in crash along westbound I-10 near Casa Grande
CASA GRANDE, AZ — A baby, a toddler, and a man were killed in a crash that shut down westbound Interstate 10 near Casa Grande for several hours Wednesday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the single-vehicle rollover crash occurred around 4 a.m. near milepost 186, near State Route 387.
12news.com
Infant, a child and a man dead after pickup truck crashes on I-10, troopers say
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — An infant, a 3-year-old girl, and a man are dead after a crash on Interstate 10 near Casa Grande Wednesday morning, the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) said. DPS troopers also said that another infant, a 5-year-old boy, a 13-year-old girl and a woman...
KTAR.com
Suspect in custody after fire starts at central Phoenix adult store
PHOENIX – Police said a man suspected of setting a fire inside a Phoenix adult store Monday afternoon was taken into custody. No one was injured in the fire at the Castle Megastore near Third Street and Camelback Road, the Phoenix Fire Department said. Employees and customers were outside of the building by the time firefighters arrived.
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Goodyear (Goodyear, AZ)
The Goodyear Police Department reported a two-vehicle crash on Saturday. The accident occurred in Bullard Avenue and Indian School Road in the afternoon. The officers reported two people from one of the involved vehicles were taken to the hospital in extremely critical conditions. They later succumbed to their injuries.
12news.com
Arrest made in 2021 road rage incident in Phoenix
A mother of three was shot and killed in a suspected road rage shooting in Phoenix. Nearly a year later an arrest was made in another state.
KTAR.com
Man found dead by crews battling apartment fire near South Mountain
PHOENIX – A man was found dead at the scene of an apartment fire near South Mountain Park in Phoenix on Tuesday morning, authorities said. Responding crews encountered heavy fire at the entryway of a two-story complex on Baseline Road near 32nd Street, the Phoenix Fire Department said in a press release.
fox10phoenix.com
Fire crews battle fire at Phoenix adult boutique; man arrested by police
PHOENIX - Authorities say a man has been arrested following a fire at an adult boutique store in Phoenix. The fire is burning in the area of 3rd Street and Camelback. According to police, officers responded to a call in the area at around 3:30 p.m. of a man lighting things on fire inside a business. Employees and customers were evacuated from the store, and officers later tried to get the man out of the building, to no avail.
AZFamily
Police identify man shot, killed at Glendale apartment complex
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man who was shot and killed at a Glendale apartment complex Sunday has been identified, and police are asking for the public’s help in finding the person responsible. Officers responded to reports of a gunshot and screaming at an apartment complex on 59th...
AZFamily
Father involved in kidnapping of Peoria toddler who was taken by mother, police say
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Peoria police say they are now looking for the biological father of 18-month-old Zachary Kaman-Moose, who has been missing since Nov. 18. Peoria police have been searching for 30-year-old Brittany Roberts and Zachary after it was reported that Roberts took him after a supervised visit near 89th and Peoria Avenues. She didn’t have custody of the baby, investigators say.
AZFamily
Man dead after shooting at Glendale apartment complex
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is dead after a shooting at a Glendale apartment complex Sunday night. Around 10 p.m., Glendale police responded to the report of a shooting near 59th and Montebello avenues, just south of Bethany Home Road. Officers arrived and found a man shot. Police performed CPR on the man until the Glendale Fire Department arrived and took him to the hospital, where he died.
AZFamily
Woman dead, man hospitalized after car crashes into tree in south Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after a car crash early Monday morning in south Phoenix. The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. near the intersection of 16th and Mohave streets, just south of Buckeye Road. Investigators say the man who was...
AZFamily
Man found dead at scene of south Phoenix apartment fire
Pinal County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man who allegedly shot and killed his wife on Monday night near Stanfield. Ex-porn star accused of profiting from PPP loans while running Scottsdale gym. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Duane Bell says John “Jay” Grdina used his name to take...
KTAR.com
Widow of man killed by Mesa police in 2016 agrees to $8M settlement
PHOENIX – The widow of a man shot and killed by a Mesa police officer in a hotel hallway in 2016 has agreed to an $8 million settlement with the city. Laney Sweet had sued for $75 million in damages over the death of Daniel Shaver in 2017. The...
