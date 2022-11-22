ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

KTAR.com

Teen in critical condition after being struck by 2 vehicles in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A teenage boy was hospitalized in critical condition following a collision between his bicycle and two vehicles in Phoenix on Tuesday. The incident happened near 16th Street and Missouri Avenue around 5:45 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. Authorities said preliminary information suggests...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

MCSO investigating stabbing at East Valley grocery store

MESA, Ariz. — A man sustained stab wounds early Wednesday morning at a grocery store in east Mesa, officials say. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the Fry's store located near Ellsworth and Broadway roads at about 4 a.m. for reports of a stabbing. Once deputies arrived,...
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Burglar suspect killed following shooting incident with Chandler police

PHOENIX — A man suspected of burglarizing a Chandler home died on Wednesday following a shooting incident with police, authorities said. The incident happened near Gilbert and Pecos roads around noon. Video surveillance footage alerted a homeowner of activity in the home while they were away, prompting the homeowner...
CHANDLER, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Car crashes into two Phoenix homes on Thanksgiving

PHOENIX - People living in two different Phoenix homes are not having the Thanksgiving morning they imagined after a car crashed into both of their properties. The collisions happened near 34th Avenue and Camelback early Thursday morning. Police say the driver crashed into the homes - which are next door...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Armed burglary suspect dies after being shot by police in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man suspected of breaking into a home has died after being shot by Chandler police on Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened shortly after 12 p.m. on Folley Place, near Gilbert and Frye Roads. According to Sgt. Jason McClimans, it started when a person...
CHANDLER, AZ
KTAR.com

Man accused of fatally shooting woman, wounding her son in Mesa parking lot

PHOENIX – A man was arrested Monday for allegedly fatally shooting a woman and wounding her adult son in a Mesa parking lot, authorities said. Kenneth Montgomery, 65, was booked on counts of second-degree murder, aggravated assault and discharging a firearm at a structure, the Mesa Police Department said in a press release Tuesday.
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Suspect in custody after fire starts at central Phoenix adult store

PHOENIX – Police said a man suspected of setting a fire inside a Phoenix adult store Monday afternoon was taken into custody. No one was injured in the fire at the Castle Megastore near Third Street and Camelback Road, the Phoenix Fire Department said. Employees and customers were outside of the building by the time firefighters arrived.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Man found dead by crews battling apartment fire near South Mountain

PHOENIX – A man was found dead at the scene of an apartment fire near South Mountain Park in Phoenix on Tuesday morning, authorities said. Responding crews encountered heavy fire at the entryway of a two-story complex on Baseline Road near 32nd Street, the Phoenix Fire Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Fire crews battle fire at Phoenix adult boutique; man arrested by police

PHOENIX - Authorities say a man has been arrested following a fire at an adult boutique store in Phoenix. The fire is burning in the area of 3rd Street and Camelback. According to police, officers responded to a call in the area at around 3:30 p.m. of a man lighting things on fire inside a business. Employees and customers were evacuated from the store, and officers later tried to get the man out of the building, to no avail.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Police identify man shot, killed at Glendale apartment complex

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man who was shot and killed at a Glendale apartment complex Sunday has been identified, and police are asking for the public’s help in finding the person responsible. Officers responded to reports of a gunshot and screaming at an apartment complex on 59th...
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Father involved in kidnapping of Peoria toddler who was taken by mother, police say

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Peoria police say they are now looking for the biological father of 18-month-old Zachary Kaman-Moose, who has been missing since Nov. 18. Peoria police have been searching for 30-year-old Brittany Roberts and Zachary after it was reported that Roberts took him after a supervised visit near 89th and Peoria Avenues. She didn’t have custody of the baby, investigators say.
PEORIA, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after shooting at Glendale apartment complex

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is dead after a shooting at a Glendale apartment complex Sunday night. Around 10 p.m., Glendale police responded to the report of a shooting near 59th and Montebello avenues, just south of Bethany Home Road. Officers arrived and found a man shot. Police performed CPR on the man until the Glendale Fire Department arrived and took him to the hospital, where he died.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Man found dead at scene of south Phoenix apartment fire

Pinal County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man who allegedly shot and killed his wife on Monday night near Stanfield. Ex-porn star accused of profiting from PPP loans while running Scottsdale gym. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Duane Bell says John “Jay” Grdina used his name to take...
PHOENIX, AZ

