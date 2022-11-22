ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herndon, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mocoshow.com

MCFRS Responds to Report of Basement Fire in North Potomac

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a report of a fire in the basement of a home on the 14000 block of Saddle River Drive near Paramus Drive off of Dufief Mill Rd in North Potomac on Saturday morning, according to MCFRS Public Information Officer Pete Piringer.
NORTH POTOMAC, MD
Inside Nova

Woman seriously injured in two-alarm Dumfries townhouse fire

Firefighters rescued a woman from a burning townhouse in Dumfries on Saturday morning. Crews were called to the 3600 block of Dahlgren Place at 7:26 a.m. for a report of a person trapped in a townhouse fire. They arrived to find heavy smoke on the first and second floors and a working fire in the basement. The victim was found in an upstairs bedroom.
DUMFRIES, VA
Inside Nova

Manassas man killed in Leesburg workplace accident

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a workplace accident that took the life of a 40-year-old Manassas man. Shortly before 9:30 a.m., deputies and fire and rescue crews responded to a worksite in the 23000 block of Evergreen Mill Road in Leesburg for a man who fell from a truck. Preliminarily, detectives determined the victim was on the back of the truck and fell while the vehicle was in motion. The truck’s driver immediately stopped and summoned paramedics and the Sheriff’s Office.
LEESBURG, VA
mocoshow.com

K Town Bistro Closes Permanently

K Town Bistro, located at 3784 Howard Ave in Kensington, has been listed as “permanently closed” for a few weeks. We hav been told the restaurant closed at the beginning of November and the website has been updated to include only the following message: “Thank you for the support these past 12 years. It was a pleasure serving you all. The bistro will be passed on to a new ownership“
KENSINGTON, MD
Bay Net

59 Volunteer Firefighters Respond To House Fire In La Plata

LA PLATA, Md. – On November 23, 2022 just before 5:00 p.m., Charles County 911 Center received a call from the homeowner on Harmony Farm Place reporting his house was on fire. The “structure fire assignment” was immediately dispatched and while en-route units were advising smoke was visible in...
LA PLATA, MD
WTOP

1 dead after Fairfax Co. house fire

One person was found dead inside a home following a fire in Fairfax County, Virginia, late Monday night. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire on Monday night in the 6600 block of Pine Road in the Lincolnia area. The fire department said there were...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Holiday Parade returns to Old Town

Monday marks the return of the Holiday Parade to Old Town Winchester. The parade will feature floats, bands, local organizations and Santa himself!. The parade will start down Piccadilly Street before turning on to Braddock Street and then E Cork Street. Those roads along with a few others in the...
WINCHESTER, VA
mocoshow.com

Heated Cat House Causes Fire on Monday Night

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a fire on the 12000 block of Saw Mill Ct. off of Shorefield Dr. In Wheaton-Glenmont. at approximately 11:15 on Monday night. According to our public safety reporter Cordell Pugh, crews arrived on the scene of an...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Woman struck, killed by vehicle in Prince William County

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A woman has died after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Manassas Friday evening. Officers with the Prince William County Police Department responded to the area of Prince William Parkway, nearby Crooked Knoll Way, just after 6 p.m. after receiving a report about a crash involving a pedestrian.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
theburn.com

Burning Question: What is going into the former Joann Fabrics in Leesburg?

Burning Question: Any idea what is going in the shopping center next to the new Dolce and Ciabatta location in Leesburg? Where Joann Fabrics used to be? — Brittany T. Brittany, you are not alone in wondering. We’ve gotten this question several times in recent weeks. And it’s a good reminder for us that not every reader sees every story we post — much to our chagrin.
LEESBURG, VA
DogTime

Virginia Residents Raise Over $8K To Pay For Dog’s Emergency Medical Bills Due to Car Accident

No one enjoys hearing sad stories, especially when they involve a dog getting hurt. But one community in Fairfax, Virginia, is turning a terrible tragedy into a tale of hope. That’s because a Facebook fundraiser has amassed over $8,000 to help pay for emergency medical bills for a dog struck down in a hit-and-run car […] The post Virginia Residents Raise Over $8K To Pay For Dog’s Emergency Medical Bills Due to Car Accident appeared first on DogTime.
FAIRFAX, VA
rockvillenights.com

Armed carjacking in Rockville

Montgomery County police responded to a report of an armed carjacking in Rockville early Thanksgiving morning, November 24, 2022. The carjacking was reported in the 900 block of Rose Avenue, at the Pike & Rose development, at 1:41 AM Thursday.
ROCKVILLE, MD
DC News Now

Police investigate double shooting in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) were on the scene of a double shooting in Northeast Friday night. The shooting happened in the 5800 block of Field Pl. NE shortly before 8 p.m. An MPD spokesman said that two men were hurt. Both were conscious when emergency workers arrived. […]
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy