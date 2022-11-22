Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Responds to Report of Basement Fire in North Potomac
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a report of a fire in the basement of a home on the 14000 block of Saddle River Drive near Paramus Drive off of Dufief Mill Rd in North Potomac on Saturday morning, according to MCFRS Public Information Officer Pete Piringer.
Inside Nova
Woman seriously injured in two-alarm Dumfries townhouse fire
Firefighters rescued a woman from a burning townhouse in Dumfries on Saturday morning. Crews were called to the 3600 block of Dahlgren Place at 7:26 a.m. for a report of a person trapped in a townhouse fire. They arrived to find heavy smoke on the first and second floors and a working fire in the basement. The victim was found in an upstairs bedroom.
Woman flown to burn center after rescue from town house fire in Prince William County
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Firefighters used a ladder on one of their trucks to rescue a woman who was trapped on the second floor of a burning home in the Dumfries area Saturday morning. Crews from the Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue saw heavy smoke on the first […]
Fourteen evacuated after structure fire in Stafford County
According to authorities, the fire was discovered by a neighbor who alerted the people inside. All 14 people were evacuated prior to the arrival of SCFR and there were no reported injuries.
Inside Nova
Manassas man killed in Leesburg workplace accident
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a workplace accident that took the life of a 40-year-old Manassas man. Shortly before 9:30 a.m., deputies and fire and rescue crews responded to a worksite in the 23000 block of Evergreen Mill Road in Leesburg for a man who fell from a truck. Preliminarily, detectives determined the victim was on the back of the truck and fell while the vehicle was in motion. The truck’s driver immediately stopped and summoned paramedics and the Sheriff’s Office.
WTOP
Loudoun Co. man dies in workplace accident after fall from moving truck
A workplace accident in Leesburg, Virginia, ended with a man dead on Saturday, authorities said. A statement from the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said Heidy Ricardo Lopez Rivas — 40, of Manassas — fell off the back of a moving truck. The sheriff’s office said Rivas died at the scene.
mocoshow.com
K Town Bistro Closes Permanently
K Town Bistro, located at 3784 Howard Ave in Kensington, has been listed as “permanently closed” for a few weeks. We hav been told the restaurant closed at the beginning of November and the website has been updated to include only the following message: “Thank you for the support these past 12 years. It was a pleasure serving you all. The bistro will be passed on to a new ownership“
Bay Net
59 Volunteer Firefighters Respond To House Fire In La Plata
LA PLATA, Md. – On November 23, 2022 just before 5:00 p.m., Charles County 911 Center received a call from the homeowner on Harmony Farm Place reporting his house was on fire. The “structure fire assignment” was immediately dispatched and while en-route units were advising smoke was visible in...
Baltimore County Fire battles commercial blaze in Owings Mills Saturday
Baltimore County Fire is investigating the cause of a commercial fire Saturday in Owings Mills. Crews responded to the 12000 block of Owings Mills Boulevard for a report of cars and a building fire.
NBC Washington
Kindergartners Thank First Responders Who Rescued Them in Fairfax County
Students, teachers and parents from Ben Murch Elementary School in Northwest D.C. got a chance to thank first responders in Fairfax County who showed up after the driver of their charter school bus crashed into a ditch on October 27. As the kindergartners delighted in a tour of the fire...
wfxrtv.com
Helicopter lands on Interstate 95 after car crash in Northern Virginia
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A helicopter landed on Interstate 95, closing all lanes for a time, after a crash on Thanksgiving Day that left at least one person hurt. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) tweeted video of the helicopter coming in for a landing...
WTOP
1 dead after Fairfax Co. house fire
One person was found dead inside a home following a fire in Fairfax County, Virginia, late Monday night. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire on Monday night in the 6600 block of Pine Road in the Lincolnia area. The fire department said there were...
theriver953.com
Holiday Parade returns to Old Town
Monday marks the return of the Holiday Parade to Old Town Winchester. The parade will feature floats, bands, local organizations and Santa himself!. The parade will start down Piccadilly Street before turning on to Braddock Street and then E Cork Street. Those roads along with a few others in the...
mocoshow.com
Heated Cat House Causes Fire on Monday Night
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a fire on the 12000 block of Saw Mill Ct. off of Shorefield Dr. In Wheaton-Glenmont. at approximately 11:15 on Monday night. According to our public safety reporter Cordell Pugh, crews arrived on the scene of an...
Woman struck, killed by vehicle in Prince William County
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A woman has died after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Manassas Friday evening. Officers with the Prince William County Police Department responded to the area of Prince William Parkway, nearby Crooked Knoll Way, just after 6 p.m. after receiving a report about a crash involving a pedestrian.
theburn.com
Burning Question: What is going into the former Joann Fabrics in Leesburg?
Burning Question: Any idea what is going in the shopping center next to the new Dolce and Ciabatta location in Leesburg? Where Joann Fabrics used to be? — Brittany T. Brittany, you are not alone in wondering. We’ve gotten this question several times in recent weeks. And it’s a good reminder for us that not every reader sees every story we post — much to our chagrin.
Virginia Residents Raise Over $8K To Pay For Dog’s Emergency Medical Bills Due to Car Accident
No one enjoys hearing sad stories, especially when they involve a dog getting hurt. But one community in Fairfax, Virginia, is turning a terrible tragedy into a tale of hope. That’s because a Facebook fundraiser has amassed over $8,000 to help pay for emergency medical bills for a dog struck down in a hit-and-run car […] The post Virginia Residents Raise Over $8K To Pay For Dog’s Emergency Medical Bills Due to Car Accident appeared first on DogTime.
dcnewsnow.com
Helicopter Coming in for Landing on Interstate 95 in Prince William County
A helicopter landed on I-95 in the Occoquan area of Prince William County, Va. to medevac someone after a crash happened there. Helicopter Coming in for Landing on Interstate 95 …. A helicopter landed on I-95 in the Occoquan area of Prince William County, Va. to medevac someone after a...
rockvillenights.com
Armed carjacking in Rockville
Montgomery County police responded to a report of an armed carjacking in Rockville early Thanksgiving morning, November 24, 2022. The carjacking was reported in the 900 block of Rose Avenue, at the Pike & Rose development, at 1:41 AM Thursday.
Police investigate double shooting in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) were on the scene of a double shooting in Northeast Friday night. The shooting happened in the 5800 block of Field Pl. NE shortly before 8 p.m. An MPD spokesman said that two men were hurt. Both were conscious when emergency workers arrived. […]
