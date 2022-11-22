Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Starbucks Unexpectedly Closing This LocationBryan DijkhuizenSeattle, WA
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
KING-5
Longtime Seattle icon wins Best Outdoor Dining - 2022's Best
SEATTLE — Ray's Boathouse is the winner of Best Outdoor Dining in 2022's Best of Western Washington viewers poll. What began in 1945 as a boat rental, bait stop, and coffee house is now Seattle's best known waterfront restaurant. Ray's Boathouse is perched on a pier at the spot where boats turn into the Hiram M. Chittenden Locks. Salt water, the Olympic Mountains, massive ships, and small pleasure boats are all visible from the expansive outdoor deck that's open weather permitting. Gigantic outdoor heaters keep the outdoor dining cozy this time of year and executive chef Kevin Murray's creations do this one-of-a-kind location justice.
seattlemet.com
Last-Minute Thanksgiving Wine Recommendations from Local Wine Shops
Thanksgiving can be a stressful time: So many dishes to prep, ingredients to buy, and guests to...
Refinery29
A Week In Seattle, WA, On A $90,000 Salary
Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We're asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar. Today: a customer relations manager who makes $90,000 per year and spends some of...
Washington Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The US
If you don't feel like cooking this year, Tasting Table curated a list of amazing U.S. restaurants offering delicious Thanksgiving dinners.
secretseattle.co
Seattle Center Winterfest Returns This Weekend For Five Weeks Of Festive Fun
This Thanksgiving weekend is already packed with festive things to do in Seattle, from the Seattle tree lighting celebration in Westlake Park this Friday to the Magic in the Market festivities taking place at Pike Place Market on Saturday. In case you have room in your schedule for one more holiday event this weekend, we’re sharing all the details about this year’s Seattle Center Winterfest.
thurstontalk.com
Harbor Heights 55+ Living in Olympia Makes It Easy to Enjoy the Arts
There are many places around the world renowned for their vibrant art scenes, from New York to Paris. Unbeknownst to many outside the Pacific Northwest, Olympia boasts exceptional local spaces for performers, painters, musicians, and everyone in between to share their creativity. Harbor Heights, a 55+ community, is centrally located in the heart of Downtown Olympia and is within walking distance from theatres, art galleries and more. Harbor Heights resident Helen Pass recently relocated from the city of San Francisco and is overjoyed with the local activities and live performances available to art enthusiasts right outside her front door.
seattlemet.com
Christmas Tree Farms Near Seattle
Cover yourself in pine needles and make some memories. With Thanksgiving leftovers still in the fridge, holiday season is already in full swing. That means it's tree time. The Clark W. Griswolds among us may head into the woods (literally) for their tannenbaum, but for the rest of us, there are Christmas tree farms aplenty.
KING-5
Tacoma's Rust Mansion going on the market after a million dollar makeover - Unreal Estate
TACOMA, Wash. — After a nine month, million-dollar makeover, Tacoma's most iconic private home, The Rust Mansion, is going on the market, listed at $4.8 million. Real estate developer Ashley Burks purchased the home in a private sale for $2.5 million in December 2021 and went to work restoring the "White House of the West."
seattlemet.com
Holiday Events to Get You in the Festive Spirit
Depending on who you ask, it's either the best time of year or the worst. For those who started prematurely prepping for the festive season on November 1, here are some things you can do now that it’s finally socially acceptable to blast Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” (We won't tell Bing Crosby.) For those who think it's the worst, well, here's a guide to the city's best new bars.
KING-5
Best of Western Washington winners revealed! - 2022's Best
WASHINGTON — As 2022 wraps up, we've polled our viewers once again to see which local spots deserve to win a title in our annual Best of Western Washington contest. Below is the final list of winners. Congratulations to all!. This Kitsap County shop serves up authentic poke with...
The Stranger
Seattle Is the Anti-Fashion Capital of the World
On September 22, Esquire posted a story that made this bold and puzzling claim: "It's Time to Admit That Seattle Is a Style Capital." Former Seattle Times writer Andrew Matson wrote this piece, which describes the progress of our local look from grunge to what The Cut called "gorpcore" in 2017. The impact of this trend on the fashion world is, Matson argues, considerable.
Bald Eagle with bird flu found in West Seattle park
The recent outbreak of bird flu, known as Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), isn’t limited to just chickens, geese or turkeys. It has also spread locally, to our national symbol – the Bald Eagle. The West Seattle Blog reports a local naturalist found a Bald Eagle on the...
secretseattle.co
The Seattle Tree Lighting Celebration Is Kicking Off The Holidays This Weekend
Looking for something festive to do the day after Thanksgiving? You don’t want to miss the downtown Seattle tree lighting celebration this Friday, November 25. There will be live music, giveaways, fireworks, and more fun at this free event presented by Alaska Airlines. Read on for all the details...
riviera-maya-news.com
50 recently deployed marines assigned to tighten security in Tulum
Tulum, Q.R. — Another 50 of the recently arrived marines have been deployed, this time, in Tulum. On Thursday, the presence of marines in the municipality had increased by 50 after they were assigned to tighten security. The 50 newly assigned marines are part of the 200 that arrived...
q13fox.com
PHOTOS: Skies erupt in color during dramatic sunrise featuring Mt. Rainier
TACOMA, Wash. - The skies erupted in color as the sun rose across the Puget Sound area Saturday morning. And at a first brief glance, it may have appeared like Mt. Rainier followed suit!. Photos and videos from around the Tacoma, Washington, area showed a dramatic dark stripe emanating from...
MyNorthwest.com
Lowland snow looming for Seattle region early next week
Washington is expecting anywhere from eight to 18 inches of snowfall in the passes from Saturday through Sunday night. For Seattle, most of the incoming precipitation will be rain, but between Sunday night and Monday, the city could have snow for the first time this season. In the lowlands, more...
q13fox.com
Burglars target Seattle delis, drive through front door
A stolen van drove through multiple delis in Madrona. The smash and grab suspects are still on the run.
Everett man's story of living without heat helps warm hearts and homes
EVERETT, Wash. — The holidays came early for Tim Otness, and the only thing he wants this year is a warm home. "I don't ask for help," he said. "I just don't." He didn't ask, but someone answered anyway. KING 5 met Otness two weeks ago when temperatures were...
51 years since the mysterious D.B. Cooper skyjacking
It happened 51 years ago Thursday. A man the world knows as D.B. Cooper walked into the Portland International Airport the day before Thanksgiving, paid $20 for a one-way ticket to Seattle and became the most infamous skyjacker in U.S. history.
q13fox.com
Thief returns "Chunks" the dog to rightful owners after stealing him in North Seattle
SEATTLE - "Chunks" the English bulldog was returned to his family by the thief who stole him in North Seattle earlier this week. On Thanksgiving Day, Veronica Olivares, the dog's rightful owner, contacted FOX 13 about a "Holiday Miracle". According to Olivares, the suspect started feeling pressure and guilt for what he did, so he contacted and met her in West Seattle to return Chunks. He apologized for what he did, and did not take the reward money they had offered him.
