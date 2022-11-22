There are many places around the world renowned for their vibrant art scenes, from New York to Paris. Unbeknownst to many outside the Pacific Northwest, Olympia boasts exceptional local spaces for performers, painters, musicians, and everyone in between to share their creativity. Harbor Heights, a 55+ community, is centrally located in the heart of Downtown Olympia and is within walking distance from theatres, art galleries and more. Harbor Heights resident Helen Pass recently relocated from the city of San Francisco and is overjoyed with the local activities and live performances available to art enthusiasts right outside her front door.

