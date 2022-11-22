ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KING-5

Longtime Seattle icon wins Best Outdoor Dining - 2022's Best

SEATTLE — Ray's Boathouse is the winner of Best Outdoor Dining in 2022's Best of Western Washington viewers poll. What began in 1945 as a boat rental, bait stop, and coffee house is now Seattle's best known waterfront restaurant. Ray's Boathouse is perched on a pier at the spot where boats turn into the Hiram M. Chittenden Locks. Salt water, the Olympic Mountains, massive ships, and small pleasure boats are all visible from the expansive outdoor deck that's open weather permitting. Gigantic outdoor heaters keep the outdoor dining cozy this time of year and executive chef Kevin Murray's creations do this one-of-a-kind location justice.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemet.com

Last-Minute Thanksgiving Wine Recommendations from Local Wine Shops

The products listed here were independently selected by a member of the editorial staff. Should you choose to purchase a product through a link on this page, we may receive an affiliate commission. Thanksgiving can be a stressful time: So many dishes to prep, ingredients to buy, and guests to...
SEATTLE, WA
Refinery29

A Week In Seattle, WA, On A $90,000 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We're asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar. Today: a customer relations manager who makes $90,000 per year and spends some of...
SEATTLE, WA
secretseattle.co

Seattle Center Winterfest Returns This Weekend For Five Weeks Of Festive Fun

This Thanksgiving weekend is already packed with festive things to do in Seattle, from the Seattle tree lighting celebration in Westlake Park this Friday to the Magic in the Market festivities taking place at Pike Place Market on Saturday. In case you have room in your schedule for one more holiday event this weekend, we’re sharing all the details about this year’s Seattle Center Winterfest.
SEATTLE, WA
thurstontalk.com

Harbor Heights 55+ Living in Olympia Makes It Easy to Enjoy the Arts

There are many places around the world renowned for their vibrant art scenes, from New York to Paris. Unbeknownst to many outside the Pacific Northwest, Olympia boasts exceptional local spaces for performers, painters, musicians, and everyone in between to share their creativity. Harbor Heights, a 55+ community, is centrally located in the heart of Downtown Olympia and is within walking distance from theatres, art galleries and more. Harbor Heights resident Helen Pass recently relocated from the city of San Francisco and is overjoyed with the local activities and live performances available to art enthusiasts right outside her front door.
OLYMPIA, WA
seattlemet.com

Christmas Tree Farms Near Seattle

Cover yourself in pine needles and make some memories. With Thanksgiving leftovers still in the fridge, holiday season is already in full swing. That means it's tree time. The Clark W. Griswolds among us may head into the woods (literally) for their tannenbaum, but for the rest of us, there are Christmas tree farms aplenty.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemet.com

Holiday Events to Get You in the Festive Spirit

Depending on who you ask, it's either the best time of year or the worst. For those who started prematurely prepping for the festive season on November 1, here are some things you can do now that it’s finally socially acceptable to blast Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” (We won't tell Bing Crosby.) For those who think it's the worst, well, here's a guide to the city's best new bars.
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Best of Western Washington winners revealed! - 2022's Best

WASHINGTON — As 2022 wraps up, we've polled our viewers once again to see which local spots deserve to win a title in our annual Best of Western Washington contest. Below is the final list of winners. Congratulations to all!. This Kitsap County shop serves up authentic poke with...
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Seattle Is the Anti-Fashion Capital of the World

On September 22, Esquire posted a story that made this bold and puzzling claim: "It's Time to Admit That Seattle Is a Style Capital." Former Seattle Times writer Andrew Matson wrote this piece, which describes the progress of our local look from grunge to what The Cut called "gorpcore" in 2017. The impact of this trend on the fashion world is, Matson argues, considerable.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Bald Eagle with bird flu found in West Seattle park

The recent outbreak of bird flu, known as Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), isn’t limited to just chickens, geese or turkeys. It has also spread locally, to our national symbol – the Bald Eagle. The West Seattle Blog reports a local naturalist found a Bald Eagle on the...
SEATTLE, WA
riviera-maya-news.com

50 recently deployed marines assigned to tighten security in Tulum

Tulum, Q.R. — Another 50 of the recently arrived marines have been deployed, this time, in Tulum. On Thursday, the presence of marines in the municipality had increased by 50 after they were assigned to tighten security. The 50 newly assigned marines are part of the 200 that arrived...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Lowland snow looming for Seattle region early next week

Washington is expecting anywhere from eight to 18 inches of snowfall in the passes from Saturday through Sunday night. For Seattle, most of the incoming precipitation will be rain, but between Sunday night and Monday, the city could have snow for the first time this season. In the lowlands, more...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Thief returns "Chunks" the dog to rightful owners after stealing him in North Seattle

SEATTLE - "Chunks" the English bulldog was returned to his family by the thief who stole him in North Seattle earlier this week. On Thanksgiving Day, Veronica Olivares, the dog's rightful owner, contacted FOX 13 about a "Holiday Miracle". According to Olivares, the suspect started feeling pressure and guilt for what he did, so he contacted and met her in West Seattle to return Chunks. He apologized for what he did, and did not take the reward money they had offered him.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy