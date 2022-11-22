Read full article on original website
Fairfax wins second ever region title
FAIRFAX, Va (DC News Now) — For the first time since 1994, Fairfax football bought home a region title. The Lions defeat the returning three-time 6C region champs South County 30-14, claiming their second region title in program history.
Madison wins third straight region title
VIENNA, Va. (DC News Now) — On Saturday, the Madison Warhawks won their third straight 6D Region title, defeating Centreville 22-7. After starting the season 0-3, Madison is now 10-3, and will take on unbeaten Fairfax in the VHSL Class 6 state semifinals.
Three Great Burger Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
baltimorepositive.com
Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 10: Union Brewing in Hampden and The Crab Queen in Randallstown
The tenth day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland featured a lunchtime tour of Union Brewing in Hampden with gracious host and founder Adam Benesch and an insanely delicious crab cake and platter from The Crab Queen in Randallstown. (This was one of our absolute favorites!)
cohaitungchi.com
Things to Do in Strasburg, Virginia: Gateway to the Shenandoah
Strasburg, Virginia, is called the Gateway to the Shenandoah Valley, and this small town has been welcoming visitors for decades who come to enjoy its natural beauty and recreational opportunities. Founded in 1761, Strasburg is just 80 miles from Washington, D.C. and was a perfect stop on our Virginia road trip.
WJLA
Club kicked out of Arlington bank parking lot finds new place to sell Christmas trees
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Reporter's Notebook: We've got a follow up to a story your saw first on 7News On Your Side earlier this year. For 75 years, the Optimist Club of Arlington raised millions of dollars for youth sports and scholarships by selling Christmas trees out of a parking lot in Arlington. But Wells Fargo, owner of lot where the trees were sold, didn’t welcome the Optimists back this year. The Knights of Columbus stepped in to help.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Harpers Ferry, WV
Harpers Ferry, West Virginia is a well-liked summer time street journey cease, with quick access to a number of cities and surrounding states. Hike the cliffs for an eagle’s eye view over the rivers. Stroll by centuries of historical past in downtown Harpers Ferry and the Harpers Ferry Nationwide Historic Park. See Civil Warfare period cannons, early America sweet retailers, and a provide cease for Lewis and Clark! There are simply sufficient issues to do in Harpers Ferry to make it an ideal sooner or later cease in your subsequent street journey!
WRIC TV
Woman wins $1 million from Virginia Lottery scratch ticket
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia woman recently won the $1 million top prize on a Virginia Lottery scratch ticket while waiting for a prescription to be filled in Alexandria. Alice Grant said she was waiting for her daughter’s prescription at the Giant Food at 3131 Duke Street when...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best 5 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Maryland
Located in Frederick, Maryland, Thacher & Rye is a restaurant that offers a plethora of eats and a cocktail menu that will surely delight the palate. This restaurant is more of an update than an overhaul, but it's sure to bring Volt up to speed with the dining trends of 2021. The restaurant is run by former Top Chef contestant Bryan Voltaggio, who is known for his Mid-Atlantic Cuisine. Voltaggio is a talented chef and has garnered many accolades. Among his most recent honor was a James Beard nomination for Best Chef Mid-Atlantic. He is also known for his stint on TV's "Top Chef," where he competed against his brother Michael. The restaurant also features an extensive cocktail menu and a hearty lunch menu.
Bay Net
Math Teacher’s Powerball Numbers Add Up To Big Win In Calvert County
DUNKIRK, Md. – “I’ve never won anything,” a still-shocked Bowie resident told Lottery officials this week when he arrived at Lottery headquarters with a Powerball ticket good for $50,000. Well, he sure can’t say that anymore!. Maryland’s latest Powerball winner – the Lottery has seen...
Bay Net
Christmas On The Square Cancelled
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Due to the forecasted inclement weather, and in the interest of public safety, the Town of Leonardtown and Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department in coordination with the emergency response team announce the difficult decision to cancel the Friday, November 25, 2022 Christmas on the Square event. However,...
mocoshow.com
MoCo Couple Purchases $100,000 Winning Scratch-off at Exxon
A Silver Spring couple purchased a winning scratch-off lottery ticket worth $100,000 earlier this month from the Exxon gas station at 8384 Colesville Road in Silver Spring. Full story below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. A couple from Silver Spring picked up a $100,000 prize on the $30 $100,000 Extreme...
Shenandoah Valley Sheetz locations offering $1.99 gas for holiday travelers
VIRGINIA – The Sheetz convenience store chain is reducing the price of unleaded gas to $1.99 a gallon through November 28 at several locations throughout the valley. The special Thanksgiving week price will be available at the many Virginia Sheetz stores offering Unleaded 88 gas.
Dumfries woman killed in pedestrian crash in Prince William County
A Dumfries woman is dead after she was hit by a car on the Prince William Parkway in Manassas on Friday night.
novaregion.org
RFP Issued for Developing Quantitative Metrics on FDI in Northern Virginia
The Northern Virginia Regional Commission (NVRC) is soliciting proposals from qualified firms and individuals that will display the effects of foreign direct investment (FDI) within the boundaries of the following five local governments of Northern Virginia: City of Alexandria, Virginia; Arlington County, Virginia; Fairfax County, Virginia; Loudoun County, Virginia; and, Prince William County, Virginia.
WTOP
Pedestrian killed in Loudoun Co. crash
A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian in Loudoun County, Virginia, at around midnight Friday, authorities said. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that Kenneth Burdette Henderson, 73, died after a vehicle hit him near the intersection of N. Berlin Turnpike and Bavarian Way in Lovettsville.
bethesdamagazine.com
Ziegler, Wu declare victory in tight District 9A House of Delegates race
Democrats Natalie Ziegler and Chao Wu have declared victory in the race for the District 9A seat in the Maryland General Assembly, according to a press release. “I am very glad we won together by working together,” Wu said in a campaign press release. “I will bring forward positive changes, innovations, visions, and solutions to serve our district and Maryland with Team 9 together.”
