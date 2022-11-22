AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - The potential for significant travel impacts is quickly approaching for southeast New Mexico and the extreme western portion of the South Plains. Strong winds and heavy wet snow will likely fall from Thursday evening through Saturday morning which will make travel extremely dangerous. This storm system has the capability to make this a once in a decade event and possibly a generational event if snow continues for more than 24 hours. As much as a years worth of snowfall is possible for locations like Portales, Clovis, Ruidoso, Carlsbad, Elida, Hobbs, & Dora, New Mexico. Widespread snow totals of 6-12" can be expected with locally higher amounts pushing closer two feet will be possible in isolated areas of confined snow banding along the east slopes of the Sacramento mountains. Localized snow banding is also possible near Roosevelt, Lea, & Chaves county in East New Mexico where up to 18" will be possible.

