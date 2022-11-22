ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Gov. Youngkin responds to proposed Virginia school history standards backlash

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Virginia's governor says his administration acknowledges "omissions and mistakes" in their proposal for changes in history standards for public schools. "We are going to continue this journey together to make sure that we have the best curriculum in America," said Gov. Glenn Youngkin. These comments...
Years worth of snow to bury southeast New Mexico crippling holiday travel conditions

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - The potential for significant travel impacts is quickly approaching for southeast New Mexico and the extreme western portion of the South Plains. Strong winds and heavy wet snow will likely fall from Thursday evening through Saturday morning which will make travel extremely dangerous. This storm system has the capability to make this a once in a decade event and possibly a generational event if snow continues for more than 24 hours. As much as a years worth of snowfall is possible for locations like Portales, Clovis, Ruidoso, Carlsbad, Elida, Hobbs, & Dora, New Mexico. Widespread snow totals of 6-12" can be expected with locally higher amounts pushing closer two feet will be possible in isolated areas of confined snow banding along the east slopes of the Sacramento mountains. Localized snow banding is also possible near Roosevelt, Lea, & Chaves county in East New Mexico where up to 18" will be possible.
Major snowstorm to cripple holiday traveling conditions in the South Plains

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - The potential for significant travel impacts is increasing heading into Thursday night & Friday for the Southwest Texas Panhandle and Eastern New Mexico as a powerful low pressure system will bring heavy snow, cold temperatures and windy conditions to the Southern Plains. The combination of high...
