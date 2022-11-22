Em Nguyen is an enthusiastic go-getter journalist who has spent years covering Congress and the White House. During her correspondent tenure at Spectrum News in Washington, she reported from the ground during the January 6 Capitol riot, crisscrossed the country following the 2020 election, and closely reported on then-presidential candidate Kamala Harris all through to her inauguration as Vice President. Em also profiled Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff about his groundbreaking role, one of his first national interviews, covered the impact of COVID-19 on Washington, and reported from El Salvador on immigration during the Trump administration.

