Read full article on original website
Related
cgtlive.com
Around the Helix: Cell and Gene Therapy Company Updates – November 23, 2022
Catch up on the latest news, breakthroughs, and announcements from biotechnology companies making advancements in cell and gene therapies. The cell and gene therapy sectors are growing exponentially, with new players emerging daily and much progress being made both in and out of the lab. CGTLive’s Around the Helix is your chance to catch up with the latest news in cell and gene therapies, including partnerships, pipeline updates, and more.
labpulse.com
Empatica receives FDA clearance for digital biomarker platform, closes Series B financing
Digital health and artificial intelligence company Empatica on Tuesday announced that its Empatica Health Monitoring Platform has received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The Empatica Health Monitoring Platform is a remote health monitoring and data collection platform for researchers and clinicians which employs data collected by...
Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
MedicalXpress
HIV-positive patients with cancer may have accelerated biological aging
Patients with cancer who were living with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection had increased epigenetic age—a type of biological age defined by DNA methylation patterns—compared with patients with cancer without HIV, according to a study presented at the AACR Special Conference: Aging and Cancer, held November 17–20.
MedicalXpress
Analysis reveals adverse effects of complex cancer therapies called antibody drug conjugates
Over the past two decades, numerous complex cancer therapies called antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) have been tested in clinical trials and approved for use in patients. Investigators recently performed a comprehensive analysis of multiple scientific databases to outline the potential toxicities associated with these medications. Their findings are published online in Cancer.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
RC: Direct-to-Patient Clinical Trial, a Better term for DCT’s with Jeff Kinglsey, Chair, and CEO of Centricity Research
RC: Direct-to-Patient Clinical Trial, a Better term for DCT’s with Jeff Kinglsey, Chair, and CEO of Centricity Research. “Decentralized Clinical Trials is a stupid term”; that’s right, we said had had to be said!. Jeff Kinglsey, Chair, and CEO of Centricity Research speaks of what he loves...
MedicalXpress
Nerve cell discovery may lead to better treatment for diseases of the nervous system
A discovery that may improve treatment options for patients with neurodegenerative diseases has been made by scientists at King's College London and the University of Bath. This finding centers on a molecule that plays a profound role in nerve cell development, and which is known to contribute to disease when it malfunctions. Previously it was thought that this molecule was limited to the nucleus of the cell (the organelle containing a cell's DNA and separated from the rest of the cell by a membrane) but this new study confirms an earlier finding by the same team that it can also be found in the cytoplasm (the watery interior of a cell).
NASDAQ
uniQure (QURE) Partner Gets FDA Nod for Hemophilia B Gene Therapy
Shares of uniQure QURE were up 7.08% during market hours after the company announced that its partner CSL Behring received FDA approval for one-time gene therapy, Hemgenix (etranacogene dezaparvovec-drlb), for treating hemophilia B patients above 18 years. uniQure conducted the research and clinical development for the product. CSL Behring is...
New gene therapy restores night vision of people with inherited eye disorder
An experimental gene therapy restored the night vision of two people with leber congenital amaurosis.
technologynetworks.com
HIV Infection Leaves a "Memory" in Cells
Though antiretroviral therapy has made HIV a manageable disease, people living with HIV often suffer from chronic inflammation. This can put them at an increased risk of developing comorbidities such as cardiovascular disease and neurocognitive dysfunction, impacting the longevity and quality of their lives. Now, a new study in Cell Reports explains why chronic inflammation may be happening and how suppression or even eradication of HIV in the body may not resolve it.
Phys.org
Pocket feature shared by deadly coronaviruses could lead to pan-coronavirus antiviral treatment
Scientists have discovered why some coronaviruses are more likely to cause severe disease, which has remained a mystery until now. Researchers of the University of Bristol-led study, published in Science Advances today (November 23), say their findings could lead to the development of a pan-coronavirus treatment to defeat all coronaviruses—from the 2002 SARS-CoV outbreak to omicron, the current variant of SARS-CoV-2, as well as dangerous variants that may emerge in future.
labpulse.com
‘Good’ cholesterol worse for some adults: NIH study
A recent NIH study challenges the role of a routine measure of heart health. Testing for high-density lipoprotein, or HDL, cholesterol may not be as useful as previously thought when used to predict cardiovascular disease (CVD) risk in diverse groups of adults. The study was recently published in the Journal...
targetedonc.com
Intratumoral Injection Shows Antitumor Activity and Safety in Sarcoma
Investigators in the IT-01 trial of INT230-6 as monotherapy or combined with ipilimumab showed safety and potential efficacy in patients with sarcoma. An intratumoral therapy, INT230-6, demonstrated its dual-mechanism antitumor activity as a monotherapy and in combination with ipilimumab (Yervoy) in patients with metastatic sarcomas, according to results from an oral presentation at the 2022 Connective Tissue Oncology Society (CTOS) Annual Meeting.1.
NASDAQ
Merck (MRK) Keytruda Advanced Gastric Cancer Study Meets Goal
Merck MRK announced positive data from the phase III KEYNOTE-859 study evaluating its blockbuster anti-PD-1 therapy drug, Keytruda. The drug is targeted toward first-line treatment of HER2-negative locally advanced unresectable or metastatic gastric or Gastroesophageal Junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma. The study achieved its primary endpoint of overall survival (OS). Data from...
Rocket Lab, Lufax Holding And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday
With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. NEPT to report a quarterly loss at $1.23 per share on revenue of $9.49 million before the opening bell. Neptune Wellness shares gained 3.1% to $0.85 in after-hours trading.
MedicalXpress
Immunology study: COVID-19 reactivates several latent viruses, particularly in patients with chronic fatigue syndrome
COVID-19 reactivated viruses that had become latent in cells following previous infections, particularly in people with chronic fatigue syndrome, also known as ME/CFS. This is the conclusion of a study from Linköping University in Sweden. The results, published in Frontiers in Immunology, contribute to our knowledge of the causes of the disease and prospects of reaching a diagnosis.
techaiapp.com
New CRISPR-based tool inserts large DNA sequences at desired sites in cells | MIT News
Building on the CRISPR gene-editing system, MIT researchers have designed a new tool that can snip out faulty genes and replace them with new ones, in a safer and more efficient way. Using this system, the researchers showed that they could deliver genes as long as 36,000 DNA base pairs...
technologynetworks.com
Powerful New Tool Developed To Advance Disease Research
UVA Health researchers have developed an important new tool to help scientists sort signal from noise as they probe the genetic causes of cancer and other diseases. In addition to advancing research and potentially accelerating new treatments, the new tool could help improve cancer diagnosis by making it easier for doctors to detect cancerous cells.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Reveal Key Differences in Immune Response to Inactivated Virus and mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines
While both protect from severe disease, inactivated SARS-CoV-2 and spike mRNA COVID-19 vaccines trigger different T-cell responses. Although the total magnitude of the T-cell responses induced by mRNA and inactivated SARS-CoV-2 vaccines are comparable, the similarity ends there. This is according to a new study led by scientists from Duke-NUS Medical School. They discovered that the inactivated vaccines, which expose the immune system to the entire non-viable virus, elicit a broad immune response against different proteins on the virus. The findings, which were recently published in the journal Cell Reports Medicine, add to the growing literature that will help researchers improve vaccine strategies for an ever-changing virus.
science.org
Cell engineering
The successful use of engineered white blood cells (cells that are removed from the human body, modified with receptors that allow them to recognize cancer cells, and then returned to the body) to fight and eliminate tumor cells has frequently been called revolutionary and has even allowed researchers the rare opportunity to refer to a cure for certain cancers.
Comments / 0