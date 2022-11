Events & news about what’s going on around the Phoenix restaurant community, breweries and wineries. Holiday Breakfast Box available from Morning Squeeze. Looking to feed friends and family breakfast Christmas morning? If so, each Breakfast Box serves up to 10 people and pre-orders are being taken from December 1st until the 20th. Each box includes 1 meat quiche, 1 vegetable quiche, potatoes, fruit, French toast casserole and orange juice. Orders can be picked up on December 23rd & 24th at their new catering kitchen at 1725 W. University Dr. Tempe and each box is $140. To order call 480-967-6610 or email TakeHome@morningsqueeze.com.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 17 HOURS AGO