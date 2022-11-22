ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

Oil price collapse: Saudis, Russians rush to market’s rescue, 2 weeks early

Investing.com -- There are another two weeks to go for the OPEC+ meeting, but the Saudis and Russians have decided not to sit back and let the market collapse continue. In an urgent response to a Wall Street Journal story on Monday, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman denied that the 23-nation oil producing alliance under his charge was working on a production hike of 500,000 barrels per day to announce at OPEC+’s Dec. 4 meeting.
rigzone.com

North American Gas Market To Triple Production From 2022-2033

Driven by a surge in LNG exports, the North American natural gas market will triple in production size from 2022-2033. Driven by a surge in LNG exports, the North American natural gas market will support 29 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of production from 2022-2033. If the gas market...
rigzone.com

Jones Act Is Making The US Diesel Shortage Worse

One of the main factors underpinning the price of diesel in the US is the Jones Act, making shipping fuel from one US port to another more expensive than sending it to Europe. — The Merchant Marine Act of 1920, popularly known as the Jones Act, requires all cargo shipped between US ports to use vessels that are built, owned, and registered in the US, and have US crews. Still in force after several revisions, most recently in 2006, it is one of the main factors underpinning the price of diesel in the US. As a result, it is playing a key role in keeping upward pressure on inflation and increasing the risk of a sharp economic slowdown next year.
MARYLAND STATE
fordauthority.com

U.S. EV Battery Supply Chain Will Be Self-Sufficient By 2030: Report

As automakers invest billions in electric vehicle development and prepare to roll out a number of new EV models, a large focus has been placed on where, exactly, the raw materials used in the construction of EV batteries come from. The answer, of course, is that the vast majority of those materials are sourced from China, which is a problem for U.S. and European governments, which want to end their reliance on that controversial country. That’s precisely why the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) includes requirements for where these materials are sourced from, though automakers – including Ford – have taken issue with the strict deadlines imposed by that bill. However, according to a new Goldman Sachs forecast, both the European and U.S. EV battery supply chain could be self-sufficient by as soon as 2030, as reported by Automotive News Europe.
Reuters

Bankers pour cold water on red hot coal

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - It's the best of times, it's the worst of times. At least when it comes to mining coal. After years of decline, demand for the polluting fossil fuel has surged this year as Europe scrambles to replace Russian gas, and coal miners are making money hand over fist.
gcaptain.com

ABB Shaft Generator Systems To Support Ten COSCO Shipping Container Vessels With Energy Efficiency

ABB has secured its first order from COSCO Shipping, China’s largest shipping company, for permanent magnet shaft generator systems. Compared with traditional diesel generator sets (single unit), the permanent magnet shaft generator system will yield fuel savings of up to 17 percent. Improved energy efficiency supports COSCO Shipping’s decarbonization...
PYMNTS

Leta Raises $3M for African Supply Chain Optimization Platform

Kenyan supply chain and logistics tech startup Leta announced the close of a $3 million pre-seed equity round in a Wednesday (Nov. 23) press release. Participants in the round include 4Di Capital, Chandaria Capital, Chui Ventures, PANI, Samurai Incubate and Verdant Frontiers Fintech. Founded in 2021, Leta uses route and...
aogdigital.com

Indonesia Offers Four Oil & Gas Blocks in Bidding Round

Indonesia's energy ministry launched a bidding round on four oil and gas blocks on Wednesday, as the country seek more investments in its upstream oil and gas sector, the ministry said in a statement. Southeast Asia's biggest economy set a target to reach 1 million barrels oil per day (MMBOPD)and...
US News and World Report

Mazda Unveils $11 Billion EV Spending Plan, Considers Investing in Battery Production

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Mazda Motor Corp on Tuesday unveiled a $10.6 billion spending plan to electrify its vehicles and said it was also considering investing in battery production. The company also raised its sales target for electric vehicles (EVs) to up to 40% of its total global sales by...
marketplace.org

Somebody’s been on a gold-buying bender. It’s not clear who — or why.

Somebody or something out there has been buying a lot of gold — 400 tons of it in the third quarter, more than $20 billion worth at today’s price. That’s double the amount that changed hands in the second quarter, and more than quadruple that of the first quarter, all according to the World Gold Council.
US News and World Report

South Korea Truckers Strike Again With Auto, Battery Supply Chains at Risk

UIWANG, South Korea (Reuters) -Unionised truckers in South Korea kicked off their second major strike in less than six months on Thursday, threatening to disrupt manufacturing and fuel supplies for industries from autos to petrochemicals in the world's 10th-largest economy. With fuel costs soaring, the truckers are calling on the...
US News and World Report

Goldman Sachs Says U.S., Europe Could End Reliance on Chinese EV Batteries by 2030 -FT

(Reuters) - The United States and Europe could cut their dependence on China for electric vehicle batteries through more than $160 billion of new capital spending by 2030, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing a Goldman Sachs forecast. The investment bank's analysts believe demand for finished batteries could be...

