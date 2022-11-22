Read full article on original website
Related
UK says Baker Hughes-Altus deal may hurt competition in oil well services
Nov 22 (Reuters) - Britain's competition watchdog said on Tuesday U.S.-listed oilfield services firm Baker Hughes Co's acquisition of Altus Intervention could reduce competition among UK oil and gas operators.
msn.com
Oil price collapse: Saudis, Russians rush to market’s rescue, 2 weeks early
Investing.com -- There are another two weeks to go for the OPEC+ meeting, but the Saudis and Russians have decided not to sit back and let the market collapse continue. In an urgent response to a Wall Street Journal story on Monday, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman denied that the 23-nation oil producing alliance under his charge was working on a production hike of 500,000 barrels per day to announce at OPEC+’s Dec. 4 meeting.
Trucking, oil companies ramp up warnings on diesel shortage: 'We put ourselves in this situation'
Energy suppliers, truckers warn about diesel shortages ahead of the busy holiday season, as supply chain disruptions prompt surging prices at the pump.
China halts some Russian crude purchases as looming oil price cap leaves buyers looking for a bigger discount
Cargoes of Russian ESPO crude remain unsold as Chinese buyers are waiting to see if they can get cheaper supplies once a price cap kicks in.
U.S. prepared to authorize Chevron to boost Venezuela's oil output
HOUSTON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp could soon win U.S. approval to expand operations in Venezuela and resume trading its oil once the Venezuelan government and its opposition resume political talks, four people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
gmauthority.com
LG Energy Solution To Build Tennessee Battery Cathode Plant To Supply GM
South Korean battery company LG Energy Solution has announced that it is investing more than $3 billion to construct a new battery cathode factory in Tennessee. The new factory will supply components for use in GM’s range of Ultium-powered EVs. Per a recent report from Reuters, the new LG...
rigzone.com
North American Gas Market To Triple Production From 2022-2033
Driven by a surge in LNG exports, the North American natural gas market will triple in production size from 2022-2033. Driven by a surge in LNG exports, the North American natural gas market will support 29 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of production from 2022-2033. If the gas market...
rigzone.com
Jones Act Is Making The US Diesel Shortage Worse
One of the main factors underpinning the price of diesel in the US is the Jones Act, making shipping fuel from one US port to another more expensive than sending it to Europe. — The Merchant Marine Act of 1920, popularly known as the Jones Act, requires all cargo shipped between US ports to use vessels that are built, owned, and registered in the US, and have US crews. Still in force after several revisions, most recently in 2006, it is one of the main factors underpinning the price of diesel in the US. As a result, it is playing a key role in keeping upward pressure on inflation and increasing the risk of a sharp economic slowdown next year.
fordauthority.com
U.S. EV Battery Supply Chain Will Be Self-Sufficient By 2030: Report
As automakers invest billions in electric vehicle development and prepare to roll out a number of new EV models, a large focus has been placed on where, exactly, the raw materials used in the construction of EV batteries come from. The answer, of course, is that the vast majority of those materials are sourced from China, which is a problem for U.S. and European governments, which want to end their reliance on that controversial country. That’s precisely why the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) includes requirements for where these materials are sourced from, though automakers – including Ford – have taken issue with the strict deadlines imposed by that bill. However, according to a new Goldman Sachs forecast, both the European and U.S. EV battery supply chain could be self-sufficient by as soon as 2030, as reported by Automotive News Europe.
Bankers pour cold water on red hot coal
LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - It's the best of times, it's the worst of times. At least when it comes to mining coal. After years of decline, demand for the polluting fossil fuel has surged this year as Europe scrambles to replace Russian gas, and coal miners are making money hand over fist.
gcaptain.com
ABB Shaft Generator Systems To Support Ten COSCO Shipping Container Vessels With Energy Efficiency
ABB has secured its first order from COSCO Shipping, China’s largest shipping company, for permanent magnet shaft generator systems. Compared with traditional diesel generator sets (single unit), the permanent magnet shaft generator system will yield fuel savings of up to 17 percent. Improved energy efficiency supports COSCO Shipping’s decarbonization...
White House weighing plan to boost emergency home heating oil supply -sources
Nov 23 (Reuters) - The White House is weighing a plan to increase inventories in the Northeast Home Heating Oil Reserve, fighting a supply crunch that could drive up prices and punish inflation-fatigued consumers, according to three sources familiar with the discussions.
Leta Raises $3M for African Supply Chain Optimization Platform
Kenyan supply chain and logistics tech startup Leta announced the close of a $3 million pre-seed equity round in a Wednesday (Nov. 23) press release. Participants in the round include 4Di Capital, Chandaria Capital, Chui Ventures, PANI, Samurai Incubate and Verdant Frontiers Fintech. Founded in 2021, Leta uses route and...
aogdigital.com
China's CNOOC Steps up Western Retreat with Launch of U.S. Assets Sale - sources
Chinese oil and gas major CNOOC has sounded out potential buyers of its interests in U.S. oilfields, two sources said, stepping up its retreat from Western nations amid sanctions concerns and calls for domestic investment. Reuters reported in April that CNOOC was considering an exit from its operations in Britain,...
aogdigital.com
Indonesia Offers Four Oil & Gas Blocks in Bidding Round
Indonesia's energy ministry launched a bidding round on four oil and gas blocks on Wednesday, as the country seek more investments in its upstream oil and gas sector, the ministry said in a statement. Southeast Asia's biggest economy set a target to reach 1 million barrels oil per day (MMBOPD)and...
A major hedge fund fears 'hyperinflation' in some developing nations. This is why it could still affect America.
Elliot Management warned that some countries may face "hyperinflation". If that does happen, it could cause big problems for the US.
US News and World Report
Mazda Unveils $11 Billion EV Spending Plan, Considers Investing in Battery Production
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Mazda Motor Corp on Tuesday unveiled a $10.6 billion spending plan to electrify its vehicles and said it was also considering investing in battery production. The company also raised its sales target for electric vehicles (EVs) to up to 40% of its total global sales by...
marketplace.org
Somebody’s been on a gold-buying bender. It’s not clear who — or why.
Somebody or something out there has been buying a lot of gold — 400 tons of it in the third quarter, more than $20 billion worth at today’s price. That’s double the amount that changed hands in the second quarter, and more than quadruple that of the first quarter, all according to the World Gold Council.
US News and World Report
South Korea Truckers Strike Again With Auto, Battery Supply Chains at Risk
UIWANG, South Korea (Reuters) -Unionised truckers in South Korea kicked off their second major strike in less than six months on Thursday, threatening to disrupt manufacturing and fuel supplies for industries from autos to petrochemicals in the world's 10th-largest economy. With fuel costs soaring, the truckers are calling on the...
US News and World Report
Goldman Sachs Says U.S., Europe Could End Reliance on Chinese EV Batteries by 2030 -FT
(Reuters) - The United States and Europe could cut their dependence on China for electric vehicle batteries through more than $160 billion of new capital spending by 2030, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing a Goldman Sachs forecast. The investment bank's analysts believe demand for finished batteries could be...
Comments / 0