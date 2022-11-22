Sampson County soccer comes to a close

The ‘22 soccer season was an exciting one, filled with upsets, long streaks and tremendous play. Sampson County was well-represented this year on the pitch.

Clinton

After a successful regular season at 17-3-2, the Dark Horses entered the playoffs as the number 4 seed for the Southeastern Athletic Conference. In their first two matches in NCHSAA play, the Dark Horses dominated the play. They shut out their opponents, East Duplin and Washington and put up a combined 11 goals in both games.

The next three games leading up to the finals were much more competitive as they walked away in each game winning by one. First up was the No. 5 Spring Creek Gators whom gave the Dark Horses a run for their money in Round 3 of the playoffs. Clinton would score two goals in the first and the Gators would bring it closer by scoring on in the second. The Dark Horses held on and won, 2-1.

Next, they battled out against the No, 1 Franklin Academy Patriots. They had played the Patriots just a week prior to the tournament and it ended in a 3-3 tie. This time around Clinton would come away with another tight victory, upsetting the No. 1 seed in the East, 3-2, with Clinton scoring the game winning goal in overtime.

Another dark loomed as they faced the No. 3 Manteo Redskins. The Redskins had eliminated Clinton in the 2021 tournament. Manteo had arguably the best defense in the tournament allowing only 15 goals for their entire season. The Dark Horses added another goal to that stat and left Manteo with the win, 1-0 and claim the Regional champion crown.

The final match was truly a game to see. The No. 10 Owen War Horses were looking for their first state trophy and they had to go through the No. 4 Clinton Dark Horses. Clinton hadn’t achieved the state title since 2018 and were looking to nab another trophy for the case. Both teams hungry for glory, battled it out into two overtimes and a penalty shootout to end this game. Leaving their hearts on the field, the Dark Horses couldn’t defeat the War Horses and went home in defeat after Owen hit four goals to Clinton’s three in the penalty shootout, 1-1 (4-3). Their season ended at 23-3-3.

The Dark Horses close out a great season with a bitter end, but still took some hardware to go. They were crowned SAC-7 conference champions, clearing out the competition and remained undefeated at 10-0, a school first. Along with that, eight of their players were named All-Regional, Daniel Adasiak (All-conference), Addiel Avellaneda, Sebastian Beteta(All-Conference), Jackson Carter (All-Conference), Jorge Llamas (All-Conference), Holden Spell, Walker Spell (All-Conference) and Griffin Williams (All-Conference).

Daniel Adasiak was awarded SAC-7 Player of the Year honors for his performance during the ‘22 season and tying a school record of 35 goals held by Parker Norris. Walker Spell shared the ball supremely this year breaking the school record with 24 assists this year.

Harrells

Harrells started their season off well, racking up seven wins in a row, allowing only two goals during that spree. However, as the season waned on, the Crusaders sputtered, losing the next five of their last six games of the regular season.

However, that changed as they walked into the first round of the playoff and dominated Freedom Christian Academy, 8-1.

They would face off against the Greenfield Knights next, a team they handed them their first loss in the regular season, 3-1.

Unfortunately, the result would remain unchanged. The Crusaders were shut out on the road and sent home, 4-0.

This wasn’t an empty handed year however, as Heinze Mondragon took All-State and All Conference honors racking up 23 goals and 51 points for the season. Along with him in conference honors included Fernando Rebolar, Chris Licona and Channing Jackson.

Hobbton

The No. 10 Wildcats put on a great season reaching the third round of the NCHSAA State tournament despite losing their first three games this season. Hobbton went on a tear winning nine of the next ten games putting up 50 points and allowing a measly 8 goals. Their success continued on winning their next five of seven games, falling to both Rosewood both times.

The first round they took on the No. 23 Oxford Prep Griffins at home. They handedly take care of the Griffins, securing their first win in the tournament, 10-1. The next game they’d face off against the No. 7 Falls Creek Firebirds. The game would come down to a shoot out after a stout battle for supremacy that couldn’t be resolved in regulation. With both teams tied at 1-1, neither team could score in overtime. The Firebirds cracked in the shootout scoring only once to Hobbton’s three.

Round three of the tournament Hobbton would travel to compete against the No. 2 Voyager Vikings. The Wildcats would put up a fight against the mighty Vikings but would come up short ending their season, 2-1.

Hobbton carried a great season and proved to be a formidable foe on the road. Out of nine games while traveling they only dropped two. They also maintained a stout defense allowing only 27 goals, second in conference to Rosewood. Their 83 goals scored this season was third in the conference.

Lakewood

The Leopards didn’t have the year they had hoped for, finishing out 3-16-1 and winless in the conference at 0-11. The made an appearance in the state tournament.

No. 22 Lakewood took on the No. 11 Eno River Bobcats in the first round and were eliminated ending their season, 11-2.

Midway

The Raiders had a middle of the road kind of year with an overall record of 10-9-1 and placed fifth in conference overall.

They would exchange wins and losses in the beginning of the season. Following this they would roll into a four game winning streak racking up 15 goals to the opposition’s 6 over this span. The last ten games would be hit and miss, winning only three games in the final stretch.

The Raiders were seeded 22 and their first match was against the No. 11 East Carteret Mariners. They recorded a commanding win with a major upset as they snatched the win away from the Mariners, shutting them out 4-0.

Midway would travel for their next game to take on the No. 6 Jordan-Matthews Jets. Unfortunately, their season would end here. They were sent home with a loss, 6-0.

The Raiders had some bright spots on the season with some players standing out in the crowd. Receiving All-Conference honors for the year included: Abraham Florido, Gavin Warren, and Christopher Gonzalez.

Union

The Spartans struggled this season pulling in only four wins for the season. Their overall was 4-14-1 and placed fifth in conference at 3-9.

Despite this, they made decent showing in the conference championship tournament losing to Hobbton 4-2.

The No. 20 Union Spartans would take on a familiar foe, No. 13 North Duplin Rebels. Unfortunately, the Spartans would fall to the Rebels, ending their season, 7-2.