Fifa and Qatar ‘at war over rainbow symbols’ as football chiefs ‘demand World Cup hosts end crackdown over LGBT emblems’

QATAR has been ordered by Fifa to stop forcing fans to remove their rainbow hats when they enter stadiums

Security guards ahead Wales 1-1 draw with the USA had cracked down on fans wearing pro-LGBTQ+ clothing at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

Ex-Wales international Laura McAllister was targeted by security over her bucket hat

Fans reported being forced to remove rainbow-coloured bucket hats, rainbow wristbands and even rainbow laces.

And one man even reported he was refused entry to the stadium because he was wearing a t-shirt sporing a rainbow.

Qatar and Fifa are now at war over the crackdown - with the football bosses ordering Doha to stop taking action against fans.

LGBTQ+ rights have been at the centre of controversies around the World Cup - with same-sex relationships punishable by death in Qatar.

It came just hours after confusion over the "One Love" armband planned to be worn by England skipper Harry Kane and other captains at the World Cup.

Fifa issued a ban and warned teams they could be issued yellow cards before kick off if they insisted on making the gesture.

Welsh fan group The Rainbow Wall reported only women were targeted and forced to remove their rainbow clobber.

And this included former Wales international football star Laura McAllister.