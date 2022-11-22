Read full article on original website
Kimball Electronics Board Member Trades Company's Stock
Deursen Holly Van, Board Member at Kimball Electronics KE, reported a large insider buy on November 22, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Van purchased 5,365 shares of Kimball Electronics. The total transaction amounted to $125,004.
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (XTNT) and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2022 / Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. ("Xtant") XTNT on behalf of the Company's investors. Since July 2021, shares of Xtant's common stock have declined in value from a trading price of $2.00 per share to...
$10 Million Bet On Canoo? Check Out These 3 Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Buying
The Nasdaq Composite closed higher by more than 100 points on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Lufax Holding To $3.52? These Analysts Cut Price Targets On The Chinese Company Following Q3 Earnings
Lufax Holding Ltd LU posted weaker-than-expected earnings LU for its third quarter. Lufax Holding posted Q3 earnings of $0.16 per share, missing analysts’ estimates of $0.17 per share. Lufax shares dipped 13.7% to $1.51 in pre-market trading. These analysts made changes to their price targets on Lufax Holding after...
Grid Dynamics Holdings Earnings Perspective: Return On Invested Capital
According to data from Benzinga Pro, during Q3, Grid Dynamics Holdings's GDYN reported sales totaled $81.16 million. Despite a 49.5% increase in earnings, the company posted a loss of $6.66 million. Grid Dynamics Holdings collected $77.33 million in revenue during Q2, but reported earnings showed a $13.19 million loss. Why...
World's 3rd Richest Man Gautam Adani Looks To Raise $5B As Banks Push For Deleverage
The world's third richest man is lobbying sovereign wealth funds to raise around $5 billion in equity to reduce leverage. What Happened: Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate has reached out to investors, including Mubadala Investment Co. and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Bloomberg reported, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.
Activision Blizzard shares are trading lower following a Politico report suggesting the FTC is likely to file a lawsuit to block Microsoft's bid for the company.
Never miss a trade again with the fastest news alerts in the world!. This headline only article is a sample of real-time intelligence Benzinga Pro traders use to win in the markets everyday. Want the fastest, most accurate stock market intelligence? Want EXCLUSIVE stories originated by Benzinga reporters? Join 10,000+...
The Companies Forced to Give 90% of Their Profits to Investors Each Year
In 2017, business magnate Warren Buffett did something that’s somewhat unusual for him. He poured hundreds of millions of dollars into a real estate investment. Buffett has been dismissive of real estate investing in the past. He’s called it a “lousy investment” in part because real estate can be expensive to maintain. Real estate also often requires “sweat equity” or the physical effort needed to upgrade properties or simply keep them from falling into disrepair.
10 Analysts Have This to Say About CVS Health
Within the last quarter, CVS Health CVS has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 10 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for CVS Health. The company has an average price target of $118.5 with a high of $125.00 and a low of $106.00.
Analyst Ratings for Lufax Holding
Lufax Holding LU has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Lufax Holding has an average price target of $2.13 with a high of $3.52 and a low of $1.40.
Group 1 Automotive: Dividend Insights
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Group 1 Automotive GPI. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 39 cents per share. On Wednesday, Group 1 Automotive will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 39 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Looking Into York Water's Return On Invested Capital
According to Benzinga Pro, during Q3, York Water YORW earned $5.68 million, a 12.96% increase from the preceding quarter. York Water also posted a total of $15.81 million in sales, a 6.12% increase since Q2. York Water earned $5.03 million, and sales totaled $14.90 million in Q2. What Is ROIC?
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Perfect PERF shares moved upwards by 35.7% to $7.15 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.1 million shares, making up 999.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $845.6 million. Iris...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Enovix Corporation - ENVX
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2022 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Enovix Corporation ("Enovix" or the "Company") ENVX. Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.comor 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether Enovix and certain of its...
A Preview Of AZEK Co's Earnings
AZEK Co AZEK is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that AZEK Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17. AZEK Co bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Consumer Defensive Sector
A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. The following stocks are considered to be...
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc.
Statement Pursuant to Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. MGU (the "Fund"), a closed-end fund, paid a monthly distribution on its common stock of $0.13 per share to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 18, 2022.
Is The Stock Market Open On Black Friday?
On Thursday, Nov. 24, the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq and U.S. bond markets were closed in observance of Thanksgiving. For Black Friday on Nov. 25, Wall Street and the bond markets will be open; however, the trading day will end early, with the stock market closing at 1 p.m. EST, and the bond market closing at 2 p.m. EST.
A Look Into PulteGroup's Debt
Over the past three months, shares of PulteGroup Inc. PHM rose by 8.52%. When understanding a companies price change over a time period like 3 months, it could be helpful to look at its financials. One key aspect of a companies financials is its debt, but before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt PulteGroup has.
Burford Capital Notification of Transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR)
GUERNSEY, the CHANNEL ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2022 / Burford Capital Limited ("Burford"), the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law, has been notified of certain purchases of the bonds issued by Burford Capital Finance LLC (the "Company"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Burford, made by Hugh Steven Wilson, Burford's Chairman.
