starcouriernews.com
Message from the Crosby Superintendent
I want to start this holiday column with a great example of kindness in action. The Crosby High School Boys’ Golf Team jumped into action when a car stalled near the intersection of FM 2100 and Krenek Road earlier this month. The morning commute was jammed until the teens helped push the car off the road. They cleared up the commute and helped a stranger who was having a rough start to the morning. All this before 8am! They also competed in a tournament in Texas City later that day and played well. Later, the PGA Superstore saw the district’s social media post about the team and generously donated much-needed golf items! Our students set a great example, and they’re why so many of our educators live and work in Crosby ISD.
thekatynews.com
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston seventh annual Sporting Clays Tournament raises a record $200,000 for programs
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston’s seventh annual Sporting Clays Tournament on Nov. 18 raised a record $200,000 to support 23 Clubs in a five-county area around Houston. Photo credit: Brian Aparicio. Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston’s (BGCGH) seventh annual Sporting Clays Tournament on Nov. 18,...
thekatynews.com
Cinco Ranch Branch Library Launches Monthly Group For Aspiring Writers
Fort Bend County Libraries’ Cinco Ranch Branch Library invites aspiring authors to join a new monthly group, the Prose Pros Writing Group, which will meet monthly starting on Monday, December 5, from 6:00 to 7:30 pm, in the Conference Classroom of the library, located at 2620 Commercial Center Blvd in Katy.
thekatynews.com
British International School of Houston Students Ring in the Holiday Season with Performance at LaCenterra Tree Lighting
Primary and secondary students from the British International School of Houston (BISH) sang a medley of holiday tunes during the annual tree lighting ceremony at LaCenterra on Friday, Nov. 18. The British International School is proud to be associated with the tree lighting at LaCenterra – an annual event that...
thekatynews.com
Texas Bar Foundation is Making a Big Impact Toward Justice for Youth
With a mission that includes enhancing the rule of law and system of justice in Texas, especially for programs that relate to the administration of justice for the underserved, the Texas Bar Foundation awarded Child Advocates of Fort Bend (CAFB) a grant to support its work in court advocacy for children and youth met with child abuse or neglect.
thekatynews.com
Jet Setters Ball Raises Nearly $650,000 for Lone Star Flight Museum’s Exhibits and STEM Education Programs and Celebrates the Golden Age of Air Travel
The Lone Star Flight Museum (LSFM) was electrified with glowing lights and great dance music while guests, dressed in fabulous creative cocktail attire, celebrated the museum’s successes and big plans for 2023. The annual fundraising event was attended by generous Houston donors and supporters who contributed to raising nearly $650,000 to support STEM-related programs and the museum’s educational mission and exhibits. The event was underwritten by the James C. & Teresa K. Day Foundation.
Fort Bend Star
Memorial Hermann Sugar Land announces $231 million expansion
Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital this week announced that is expanding its campus to meet the growing needs of the region, with Fort Bend County's population expected to reach 1 million by 2027. Through a recently announced $231 million investment, the expansion project will include a large build-out of one...
thekatynews.com
Learn How To Turn Old Books Into Works Of Art At Cinco Ranch Branch Library
Library staff will demonstrate how to take an old book and make a snowman by folding the pages. No cutting, gluing, or special equipment is needed for this simple craft project. The project is a fun way to re-use old books and give them a new purpose. The resulting piece of art can be a great gift for someone who loves to read.
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Marvida Trails, a New-Home Community Within a Highly Desirable Master Plan in Cypress, Texas
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 25, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Marvida Trails, a new, single-family home community in Cypress. Marvida Trails is located within Marvida, a desirable 850-acre master plan that is close to FM-529, the Grand Parkway, Sam Houston Tollway and Highway 290 for an easy commute to major Houston-area employment centers. The community is zoned for the Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221125005005/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Marvida Trails, a new-home community within a highly desirable master plan in Cypress, Texas. (Graphic: Business Wire)
thetexastasty.com
Best Breakfast in Houston
Houston’s breakfast restaurants exemplify the culinary diversity and standard of excellence for patrons to savor the morning. Whether you’re looking for a continental breakfast, a quick pastry, and espresso, or a lavish, gourmet breakfast at a fine-dining bistro, you’ll find everything you’re looking for on the following list of our favorite breakfast spots in Houston!
thekatynews.com
McDonald’s 16Th Annual Inspiration Celebration® Gospel Tour Holiday Experience Returns With Performances By Award-Winning Gospel Artists And First-Ever HBCU Exhibition Winner
Mississippi Valley State University’s The Mean Green Marching Machine and University Choir. takes First Place in HBCU Exhibition Winning $75,000 and More. Just in time for the holiday season, McDonald’s USA is delivering feel-good moments in a special homecoming themed holiday experience on the final stop of the brand’s 16th annual Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour (ICGT). Through this longstanding partnership the brand is proud to support the intergenerational celebration of Black faith, culture and excellence. Hosted by gospel singer Lonnie Hunter, the event will feature powerful performances by award-winning and celebrated gospel artists including Jekalyn Carr, Anthony Hamilton, Donald Lawrence, Smokie Norful, Kierra Sheard-Kelly, and Samoht, with special appearances by social media comedian @NotKarltonBanks and poet J. Ivy.
3 former Liberty ISD workers accused of depriving food from student who ate own feces, drank urine
Three former educators with the district were charged with child endangerment, but now one of them was able to find work, and her new district is being pressed for answers.
Want Microblading? Do Your Research FIRST, Warns Texas Woman
This Houston, Texas woman shared a warning for those seeking a micro-blading procedure after she experienced a catastrophic outcome. First of all, kudos to this young woman for having the courage to share her story and her photos on her TikTok account and Facebook page after a beauty procedure took a botched turn which she said was "beyond embarrassing." However, she wanted to share so that no one else would have to go through this.
thetexastasty.com
Best Steakhouse in Houston
Not all steakhouses are created equal and sometimes it is hard to come by one that checks all the boxes on your list. Below we have compiled a comprehensive collection of our favorite steakhouses in Houston to help you find a new favorite near you! This list includes classic steakhouses like Del Frisco’s, table-side service Brazilian steakhouses like Chama Guãcha, and Texas favorites serving up comfort food like Killen’s STQ and Taste of Texas. With this list, you can’t go wrong!
Captain D’s Expands Texas Footprint in Humble; New Restaurant Features Double Drive-Thru
First of 10 Locations Coming to Houston Area
papercitymag.com
Houston Young Professionals Bring The Wizard Of Oz to Life For a Fantastical Barbara Bush Gala
'Somewhere Over the Rainbow' Storybook Gala chairs Nick & Kasey Carnrite and Joselyn and Jeff Carnrite at Hotel ZaZa Museum District (Photo by Daniel Ortiz) What: The Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation Young Professionals Group “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” Storybook Gala. Where: Hotel ZaZa Museum District. PC Moment:...
houston-today.com
District buys large acreage
The District of Houston has purchased just over 13 acres of land on 11th Avenue adjacent to the downtown core, establishing a form of a land bank on which any number of civic or other structures could be built. The 13.12 acres at 3553 11th St. went up for sale...
Things To Do In SE Houston Thanksgiving Weekend 2022: An Atypical List
Vintage warbirds are on display at a hanger at the Lone Star Flight Museum near Ellington Airfield in Clear Lake City, SE Houston.Photo byPi3.124/Creative Commons via Wikimedia.
TxDOT proposes changes to Hwy. 105 road project in Montgomery
A new Texas Department of Transportation proposal for the Hwy. 105 road project from Mount Mariah Road to FM 149 suggests the addition of an access road, a turnaround and a shared-use pathway. (Screenshot courtesy Texas Department of Transportation) The Texas Department of Transportation Houston District proposed design modifications to...
365thingsinhouston.com
Take a tour of Christmas lights in Houston’s must-see neighborhoods & holiday attractions
Pile in the car for a leisurely holiday drive or take a hot cocoa-fueled stroll while you ooh and ah at Houston’s most popular Christmas light displays—in residential neighborhoods and at city landmarks alike. Every year, Houston neighborhoods light up like a Christmas tree (literally), with homes, streets,...
