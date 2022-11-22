I want to start this holiday column with a great example of kindness in action. The Crosby High School Boys’ Golf Team jumped into action when a car stalled near the intersection of FM 2100 and Krenek Road earlier this month. The morning commute was jammed until the teens helped push the car off the road. They cleared up the commute and helped a stranger who was having a rough start to the morning. All this before 8am! They also competed in a tournament in Texas City later that day and played well. Later, the PGA Superstore saw the district’s social media post about the team and generously donated much-needed golf items! Our students set a great example, and they’re why so many of our educators live and work in Crosby ISD.

CROSBY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO