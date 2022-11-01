What can we say about Miss Jewl? She’s truly a gem. You could say she’s a diamond in the “ruff.” She has a good heart and a gentle soul. Jewl is almost two years old and came to the shelter when her family could no longer take care of her. She loves to play, she loves to learn, and she loves people. She also loves car rides.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO