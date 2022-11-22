Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Quadruple shooting leaves two dead after woman's ex entered home and started shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Things To Do In SE Houston Thanksgiving Weekend 2022: An Atypical ListMae A.Houston, TX
A homeowner was shot at by HPD officer after being mistaken for an armed intruderhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truckhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Dan Crenshaw declares war on drug cartelsAsh JurbergTexas State
Cinco Ranch Branch Library Presents Introductory Ms Publisher Class
Learn the basics of using this desktop-publishing software program to create greeting cards, invitations, forms, banners, signs, and much more by using templates and clip art. The class is free and open to the public. Seating is limited, however, and reservations are required. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “Cinco Ranch Branch Library,” and find the program. Participants may also register by calling the library at 281-395-1311, or by visiting the library.
Learn How To Turn Old Books Into Works Of Art At Cinco Ranch Branch Library
Library staff will demonstrate how to take an old book and make a snowman by folding the pages. No cutting, gluing, or special equipment is needed for this simple craft project. The project is a fun way to re-use old books and give them a new purpose. The resulting piece of art can be a great gift for someone who loves to read.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston seventh annual Sporting Clays Tournament raises a record $200,000 for programs
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston’s seventh annual Sporting Clays Tournament on Nov. 18 raised a record $200,000 to support 23 Clubs in a five-county area around Houston. Photo credit: Brian Aparicio. Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston’s (BGCGH) seventh annual Sporting Clays Tournament on Nov. 18,...
Texas Bar Foundation is Making a Big Impact Toward Justice for Youth
With a mission that includes enhancing the rule of law and system of justice in Texas, especially for programs that relate to the administration of justice for the underserved, the Texas Bar Foundation awarded Child Advocates of Fort Bend (CAFB) a grant to support its work in court advocacy for children and youth met with child abuse or neglect.
Cirque Italia… Coming Soon to Katy, Texas
HAVE YOU EVER HAD SUCH A VIVID DREAM YOU THOUGHT IT WAS REAL? Cirque Italia has pulled out all the stops this year to take you on a magical dream adventure. Trust us KATY, TX, this is one escapade you cannot afford to miss!. Have you ever wished you could...
FFA National Champions!
When you sat down for Thanksgiving dinner this year with friends and relatives, did you know a group of four Katy High School FFA girls have become poultry experts through their FFA training received at Katy High School. In October they were named FFA Poultry National Champions in Indianapolis, Indiana.
McDonald’s 16Th Annual Inspiration Celebration® Gospel Tour Holiday Experience Returns With Performances By Award-Winning Gospel Artists And First-Ever HBCU Exhibition Winner
Mississippi Valley State University’s The Mean Green Marching Machine and University Choir. takes First Place in HBCU Exhibition Winning $75,000 and More. Just in time for the holiday season, McDonald’s USA is delivering feel-good moments in a special homecoming themed holiday experience on the final stop of the brand’s 16th annual Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour (ICGT). Through this longstanding partnership the brand is proud to support the intergenerational celebration of Black faith, culture and excellence. Hosted by gospel singer Lonnie Hunter, the event will feature powerful performances by award-winning and celebrated gospel artists including Jekalyn Carr, Anthony Hamilton, Donald Lawrence, Smokie Norful, Kierra Sheard-Kelly, and Samoht, with special appearances by social media comedian @NotKarltonBanks and poet J. Ivy.
Texas Game Warden Search and Rescue Drone Program Yields Positive Outcomes Across the State
Three recent incidents requiring game warden drone support and successful coordination with local law enforcement led to an arrest in east Texas and two rescues of lost individuals in the hill country. On the night of Nov. 3, Texas Game Warden Michael Hummert responded to an Erath County Sheriff’s Office...
Why South Carolina is a great place to retire
The beautiful state of South Carolina is quickly becoming a go-to destination for retirees from all over the country. For good reason – SC has a lot to offer, starting with affordable housing, great weather to tons of leisure options. Here are just a few of the reasons why...
