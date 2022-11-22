Houston Symphony Joins Forces With University Of North Texas’ Multi-Grammy Nominated One O’Clock Lab Band For Special April 13 Jazz Concert

Mississippi Valley State University’s The Mean Green Marching Machine and University Choir. takes First Place in HBCU Exhibition Winning $75,000 and More. Just in time for the holiday season, McDonald’s USA is delivering feel-good moments in a special homecoming themed holiday experience on the final stop of the brand’s 16th annual Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour (ICGT). Through this longstanding partnership the brand is proud to support the intergenerational celebration of Black faith, culture and excellence. Hosted by gospel singer Lonnie Hunter, the event will feature powerful performances by award-winning and celebrated gospel artists including Jekalyn Carr, Anthony Hamilton, Donald Lawrence, Smokie Norful, Kierra Sheard-Kelly, and Samoht, with special appearances by social media comedian @NotKarltonBanks and poet J. Ivy.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO