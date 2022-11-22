Houston Symphony Joins Forces With University Of North Texas’ Multi-Grammy Nominated One O’Clock Lab Band For Special April 13 Jazz Concert

Read full article on original website
Quadruple shooting leaves two dead after woman's ex entered home and started shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Things To Do In SE Houston Thanksgiving Weekend 2022: An Atypical ListMae A.Houston, TX
A homeowner was shot at by HPD officer after being mistaken for an armed intruderhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truckhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
McDonald’s 16Th Annual Inspiration Celebration® Gospel Tour Holiday Experience Returns With Performances By Award-Winning Gospel Artists And First-Ever HBCU Exhibition Winner
Mississippi Valley State University’s The Mean Green Marching Machine and University Choir. takes First Place in HBCU Exhibition Winning $75,000 and More. Just in time for the holiday season, McDonald’s USA is delivering feel-good moments in a special homecoming themed holiday experience on the final stop of the brand’s 16th annual Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour (ICGT). Through this longstanding partnership the brand is proud to support the intergenerational celebration of Black faith, culture and excellence. Hosted by gospel singer Lonnie Hunter, the event will feature powerful performances by award-winning and celebrated gospel artists including Jekalyn Carr, Anthony Hamilton, Donald Lawrence, Smokie Norful, Kierra Sheard-Kelly, and Samoht, with special appearances by social media comedian @NotKarltonBanks and poet J. Ivy.
Jet Setters Ball Raises Nearly $650,000 for Lone Star Flight Museum’s Exhibits and STEM Education Programs and Celebrates the Golden Age of Air Travel
The Lone Star Flight Museum (LSFM) was electrified with glowing lights and great dance music while guests, dressed in fabulous creative cocktail attire, celebrated the museum’s successes and big plans for 2023. The annual fundraising event was attended by generous Houston donors and supporters who contributed to raising nearly $650,000 to support STEM-related programs and the museum’s educational mission and exhibits. The event was underwritten by the James C. & Teresa K. Day Foundation.
British International School of Houston Students Ring in the Holiday Season with Performance at LaCenterra Tree Lighting
Primary and secondary students from the British International School of Houston (BISH) sang a medley of holiday tunes during the annual tree lighting ceremony at LaCenterra on Friday, Nov. 18. The British International School is proud to be associated with the tree lighting at LaCenterra – an annual event that...
Cirque Italia… Coming Soon to Katy, Texas
HAVE YOU EVER HAD SUCH A VIVID DREAM YOU THOUGHT IT WAS REAL? Cirque Italia has pulled out all the stops this year to take you on a magical dream adventure. Trust us KATY, TX, this is one escapade you cannot afford to miss!. Have you ever wished you could...
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston seventh annual Sporting Clays Tournament raises a record $200,000 for programs
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston’s seventh annual Sporting Clays Tournament on Nov. 18 raised a record $200,000 to support 23 Clubs in a five-county area around Houston. Photo credit: Brian Aparicio. Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston’s (BGCGH) seventh annual Sporting Clays Tournament on Nov. 18,...
KATY AARP Chapter Meeting December 13
The Katy chapter of AARP will meet Tuesday December 13 at Midway BBQ 6191 Highway Blvd in Katy. The meeting will start at 6:30pm with a short meeting and announcements. Afterwards, entertainment will be provided by the Morton Ranch High School Choir. Visitors are welcome. Allow time to purchase any food before the meeting starts.
Learn How To Turn Old Books Into Works Of Art At Cinco Ranch Branch Library
Library staff will demonstrate how to take an old book and make a snowman by folding the pages. No cutting, gluing, or special equipment is needed for this simple craft project. The project is a fun way to re-use old books and give them a new purpose. The resulting piece of art can be a great gift for someone who loves to read.
Cinco Ranch Branch Library Launches Monthly Group For Aspiring Writers
Fort Bend County Libraries’ Cinco Ranch Branch Library invites aspiring authors to join a new monthly group, the Prose Pros Writing Group, which will meet monthly starting on Monday, December 5, from 6:00 to 7:30 pm, in the Conference Classroom of the library, located at 2620 Commercial Center Blvd in Katy.
Texas Bar Foundation is Making a Big Impact Toward Justice for Youth
With a mission that includes enhancing the rule of law and system of justice in Texas, especially for programs that relate to the administration of justice for the underserved, the Texas Bar Foundation awarded Child Advocates of Fort Bend (CAFB) a grant to support its work in court advocacy for children and youth met with child abuse or neglect.
FFA National Champions!
When you sat down for Thanksgiving dinner this year with friends and relatives, did you know a group of four Katy High School FFA girls have become poultry experts through their FFA training received at Katy High School. In October they were named FFA Poultry National Champions in Indianapolis, Indiana.
