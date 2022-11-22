Read full article on original website
Texas Game Warden Search and Rescue Drone Program Yields Positive Outcomes Across the State
Three recent incidents requiring game warden drone support and successful coordination with local law enforcement led to an arrest in east Texas and two rescues of lost individuals in the hill country. On the night of Nov. 3, Texas Game Warden Michael Hummert responded to an Erath County Sheriff’s Office...
Why South Carolina is a great place to retire
The beautiful state of South Carolina is quickly becoming a go-to destination for retirees from all over the country. For good reason – SC has a lot to offer, starting with affordable housing, great weather to tons of leisure options. Here are just a few of the reasons why...
Texas Bar Foundation is Making a Big Impact Toward Justice for Youth
With a mission that includes enhancing the rule of law and system of justice in Texas, especially for programs that relate to the administration of justice for the underserved, the Texas Bar Foundation awarded Child Advocates of Fort Bend (CAFB) a grant to support its work in court advocacy for children and youth met with child abuse or neglect.
Learn How To Turn Old Books Into Works Of Art At Cinco Ranch Branch Library
Library staff will demonstrate how to take an old book and make a snowman by folding the pages. No cutting, gluing, or special equipment is needed for this simple craft project. The project is a fun way to re-use old books and give them a new purpose. The resulting piece of art can be a great gift for someone who loves to read.
Cinco Ranch Branch Library Presents Introductory Ms Publisher Class
Learn the basics of using this desktop-publishing software program to create greeting cards, invitations, forms, banners, signs, and much more by using templates and clip art. The class is free and open to the public. Seating is limited, however, and reservations are required. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “Cinco Ranch Branch Library,” and find the program. Participants may also register by calling the library at 281-395-1311, or by visiting the library.
