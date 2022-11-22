Learn the basics of using this desktop-publishing software program to create greeting cards, invitations, forms, banners, signs, and much more by using templates and clip art. The class is free and open to the public. Seating is limited, however, and reservations are required. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “Cinco Ranch Branch Library,” and find the program. Participants may also register by calling the library at 281-395-1311, or by visiting the library.

CINCO RANCH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO