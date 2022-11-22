ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 plant-based recipes for a big Thanksgiving table

STACKER (WSYR-TV) — Serving plant-based meals during a holiday so focused on turkey may seem far-fetched, but with the prime produce the autumn season offers and a turkey shortage, it’s the perfect time to add more plants to the table. Butternut squash, apples, pumpkins, cranberries—all these antioxidant-rich plants are worthy alternatives to your usual meat-based […]
Recipe: Turkey Gravy, from New York Times Cooking

Celebrate the holidays with these recipes courtesy of New York Times Cooking, specially chosen for "Sunday Morning" viewers. We are pleased to share Sam Sifton's Turkey Gravy. Here is a simple, elegant pan gravy that lends itself well to cooking in the very pan in which you've roasted your turkey. It calls for whisking flour with the fat in the bottom of the pan to create a light roux (no lumps!), then hitting it with stock and wine, salt and pepper. Some may wish to add cream, or other spices. Decant the gravy into a warmed boat or beaker, rather than into a cold one, and serve immediately.
Vegetarian and vegan Thanksgiving recipes: Alternatives to classic holiday dishes

Thanksgiving is a food-focused occasion, with friends and families gathering to gorge on traditional dishes such as roast turkey, stuffing, sweet potato and pumpkin pie.For those who follow vegan or vegetarian diets, it can therefore be quite difficult to navigate the dinner table when the annual harvest holiday comes around.Fortunately, there are numerous vegan and vegetarian alternatives to the traditional animal-based offerings.From lentil loaf to pumpkin pie, here are some of the best vegan and vegetarian recipes for you to try this Thanksgiving:StartersStuffed mini pumpkinsMake the most of the proclivity of pumpkins that have been grown over the autumn...
Cooking with Rania: Leftover turkey and black bean nachos

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris is showing us what to do with all those turkey leftovers from Thanksgiving.Leftover Turkey and Black Bean NachosIngredients2 - 3 tablespoons canola oil1 medium white onion, chopped1 (15.5-ounce) can black beans, drained and rinsed½ teaspoon cumin¼ teaspoon dried oreganoSea salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste12 ounces black bean tortilla chips (I buy them from Trader Joes)2 - 3 cups shredded leftover cooked turkey breast16 ounces Monterey Pepper Jack cheese, shredded16 ounces salsa2 avocados, coarsely chopped1 - 2 cups chopped Roma tomatoes (to taste)Thinly sliced jalapenos, for garnishSour cream, for garnishDirections Preheat oven to...
Easy Air Fryer Shake and Bake Chicken

Note: This post may contain affiliate links for your convenience. If you make a purchase, this site may receive a small commission at no additional cost to you. You can read my full disclosure policy here. There are thousands of ways to prepare chicken, but my family always gets excited...

