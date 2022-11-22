Read full article on original website
10 plant-based recipes for a big Thanksgiving table
STACKER (WSYR-TV) — Serving plant-based meals during a holiday so focused on turkey may seem far-fetched, but with the prime produce the autumn season offers and a turkey shortage, it’s the perfect time to add more plants to the table. Butternut squash, apples, pumpkins, cranberries—all these antioxidant-rich plants are worthy alternatives to your usual meat-based […]
Recipe: Turkey Gravy, from New York Times Cooking
Celebrate the holidays with these recipes courtesy of New York Times Cooking, specially chosen for "Sunday Morning" viewers. We are pleased to share Sam Sifton's Turkey Gravy. Here is a simple, elegant pan gravy that lends itself well to cooking in the very pan in which you've roasted your turkey. It calls for whisking flour with the fat in the bottom of the pan to create a light roux (no lumps!), then hitting it with stock and wine, salt and pepper. Some may wish to add cream, or other spices. Decant the gravy into a warmed boat or beaker, rather than into a cold one, and serve immediately.
Macaroni and Cheese: Classic recipe for the perfect Thanksgiving comfort food
The turkey maybe the guest of honor for Thanksgiving, but there is no debating the fact that it really is a day given over to carbohydrate overload. There is a reason for this: Carbs are the ultimate in comfort foods. We eat them and we feel better about our situation...
Vegetarian and vegan Thanksgiving recipes: Alternatives to classic holiday dishes
Thanksgiving is a food-focused occasion, with friends and families gathering to gorge on traditional dishes such as roast turkey, stuffing, sweet potato and pumpkin pie.For those who follow vegan or vegetarian diets, it can therefore be quite difficult to navigate the dinner table when the annual harvest holiday comes around.Fortunately, there are numerous vegan and vegetarian alternatives to the traditional animal-based offerings.From lentil loaf to pumpkin pie, here are some of the best vegan and vegetarian recipes for you to try this Thanksgiving:StartersStuffed mini pumpkinsMake the most of the proclivity of pumpkins that have been grown over the autumn...
Cooking with Rania: Leftover turkey and black bean nachos
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris is showing us what to do with all those turkey leftovers from Thanksgiving.Leftover Turkey and Black Bean NachosIngredients2 - 3 tablespoons canola oil1 medium white onion, chopped1 (15.5-ounce) can black beans, drained and rinsed½ teaspoon cumin¼ teaspoon dried oreganoSea salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste12 ounces black bean tortilla chips (I buy them from Trader Joes)2 - 3 cups shredded leftover cooked turkey breast16 ounces Monterey Pepper Jack cheese, shredded16 ounces salsa2 avocados, coarsely chopped1 - 2 cups chopped Roma tomatoes (to taste)Thinly sliced jalapenos, for garnishSour cream, for garnishDirections Preheat oven to...
Everyone's Talking About That One Particular Cheeseburger From "The Menu," So Here's Exactly How To Recreate It At Home
It's the most beautiful burger I've ever seen, and as it turns out, it's also the most delicious.
These two cashew recipes will make you happy, healthy and full
I have a new love and respect for cashew cream sauce. My family of four has been vegan for 11 years. When I first became vegan, I avoided these rich sauces because I assumed all fats were unhealthy. I have found my vegan journey to be a learning experience. For...
Last-minute Thanksgiving dinner tips and recipes from celebrity chefs
Chefs Jamika Pessoa, David Rose and Lorena Garcia talk all things turkey day and share recipes for sides, sauces, turkey and dessert.
Easy Air Fryer Shake and Bake Chicken
Note: This post may contain affiliate links for your convenience. If you make a purchase, this site may receive a small commission at no additional cost to you. You can read my full disclosure policy here. There are thousands of ways to prepare chicken, but my family always gets excited...
