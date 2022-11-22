ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey 101.5

NJ officer admits using potato chip bags to smuggle drugs

A Monmouth County correctional officer has admitted to smuggling drugs into jail, hidden in bags of potato chips, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced on Wednesday. Bryant Mack, 54, of Shamong, pleaded guilty on Friday in Monmouth County Superior Court to second-degree conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance. In...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
njurbannews.com

Murphy signs executive order establishing task force to help address public school staff shortages across NJ

With the ongoing national shortage of school staff impacting school districts across New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy announced at the annual New Jersey Education Association (NJEA) Convention today that he has signed an executive order establishing a task force to help the State address the challenges facing our educational workforce. The Task Force on Public School Staff Shortages in New Jersey created under Executive Order No. 309 will develop short and long-term recommendations to increase the quantity of K-12 school staff – including teachers and support staff – in the State.
WPG Talk Radio

5 Arrested, Drugs Seized Along Atlantic Ave. in Atlantic City, NJ

A surveillance operation along the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City Wednesday evening resulted in the arrest of five people and the recovery of drugs and cash. Sergeant Christopher LoDico observed several individuals loitering in front of a business taking part in several suspected illegal narcotics transactions. One female, Amanda Santiago, walked away from the area after partaking in a suspected CDS transaction. Santiago was stopped by Sergeant LoDico in the first block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and found to be in possession of two wax folds of suspected heroin. She was taken into custody without incident.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
BreakingAC

Five arrested in alleged Atlantic City drug deals

Five people were arrested on drug charges Wednesday in Atlantic City, including two with outstanding drug cases. A surveillance operation in the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue resulted in the seizure of about 140 grams of heroin, three grams of crack cocaine and more than $2,500 in cash, police said.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

16 arrested in major drug, gun bust in Atlantic City, NJ area

ATLANTIC CITY — Multiple agencies said it took them months to take down a narcotics network and charge 16 people, 14 of them from New Jersey, with various related crimes. The Atlantic City Police Department announced the arrests Tuesday in conjunction with the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration's Atlantic City Resident Office and Liberty Mid-Atlantic Atlantic County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Task Force.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
roi-nj.com

2 nurses from N.J. make national 20 Under 40 list

Rebecca Basso of the Valley Health System and Gregory Zanone of Atlantic Health System have been named 20 Under 40 honorees by the Emergency Nurses Association. Basso is the director of the emergency department and emergency services for the Valley Hospital. Zanone is a flight nurse. The two were highlighted...
NEW JERSEY STATE
CBS Philly

3 wanted, 1 charged in Thanksgiving stabbing at Atlantic City casino: police

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Three men are wanted after multiple people were stabbed following an altercation at an Atlantic City casino on Thanksgiving, police said. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. at The Pool at Harrah's Resort and Casino on Thursday. After an investigation, police said they've issued arrest warrants for Dante Braxton, Jamile Rivera and Kamal Allen in connection with the stabbing that left three people injured. Braxton and Rivera, who are both from Atlantic City, are being charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. Allen, of Bridgeton, is being charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts possession of a weapon and two counts of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. One of the stabbing victims, Akbar Pearson, of Camden, was also charged with aggravated assault, authorities said. The two other stabbing victims were from Atlantic City. They were all transported to the hospital and none of their injuries are life-threatening, according to police. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.   
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Three Stabbed At Harrah's In Atlantic City: Police

A fight that broke out at Harrah's Resort and Casino in Atlantic City led to charges being filed against four men, including three who were stabbed, authorities said. The incident brought police to the valet area around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 24 Three victims were hospitalized. Wanted warrants have been...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Worst rated hospitals in NJ: How they compare with new safety scores

An updated study that assigns letter grades to every hospital in the Garden State finds Jersey hospitals have the 6th highest number of A rated hospitals of any state in the nation, but Katie Stewart, the director of Health Care Ratings for the Leapfrog Group said close to 25% of Garden State hospitals get a letter grade of C or D.
Rock 104.1

Rock 104.1

Northfield NJ
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://rock1041.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy