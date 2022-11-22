ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dollar General Options Trades Hint At More Downside Ahead Of Earnings

Dollar General Corp DG is scheduled to report earnings on Thursday, with analysts projecting revenue growth. On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Dollar General traded 2.5 times its average daily volume on Monday. The options market implied a move of around 5.5% by the end of the week, in line with the movement in the stock over the past eight reported quarters, he added.
Cryptocurrency Wrapped Bitcoin Up More Than 3% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Wrapped Bitcoin's WBTC/USD price rose 3.01% to $16,899.23. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 2.0% gain, moving from $16,431.44 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $70,643.00. The chart below...
OKB Rises More Than 3% In 24 hours

OKB's OKB/USD price has increased 3.98% over the past 24 hours to $21.29, which is in the opposite direction of its trend over the past week, where it has experienced a 1.0% loss, moving from $21.35 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $44.01.
10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Crypto Winter Chills Kraken, 30% Of Staff Gets Cut After 'Quick Scale Up'

Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken is sacking 1,100 employees, 30% of its workforce, in yet another sign of the prolonged crypto winter following the collapse of FTX FTT/USD. Kraken co-founder and CEO Jesse Powell explained in a blog that his company tripled its workforce over the last 12 months as hundreds of millions of new users had entered the crypto space. A quick scaling up was needed on the part of the exchange to cater to its new users.
What 15 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Lam Research

Within the last quarter, Lam Research LRCX has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 15 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Lam Research. The company has an average price target of $435.73 with a high of $560.00 and a low of $300.00.
Cramer Recommends These Stocks As Tech Falls Out Of Favor: 'A Lot Going For Them'

Tech stocks have led the stock market rout this year, as reflected by the nearly 30% plunge by the Nasdaq Composite Index, and valuations of some have turned extremely attractive. What Happened: Despite some tech companies remaining profitable and their stock looking like bargains, investors are better off positioning themselves...
Nio Charges Higher In Tandem With XPeng: Here's What's Happening

NIO, Inc NIO gapped up 8% on Wednesday and surged an additional 17% from the open at one point, in tandem with XPeng, Inc XPEV, which was racing over 40% higher after printing its third-quarter financial results. Nio’s charge higher was also in continuation of bullish price action on Tuesday,...
ReneSola's Earnings: A Preview

ReneSola SOL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-12-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that ReneSola will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01. ReneSola bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that...
These Analysts Slash Price Targets On NetApp Following Q2 Results

NetApp, Inc. NTAP posted upbeat earnings LU for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also issued Q3 and FY23 guidance below analyst estimates. NetApp said it sees Q3 revenue of $1.525 billion to $1.675 billion, versus estimates of $1.71 billion. It also expects adjusted EPS of $1.25 to $1.35, compared to expectations of $1.44. The company also sees FY23 adjusted EPS of $5.30 to $5.50, down from market estimates of $5.52.
Bilibili's Focus Shift On DAU, Cost Reduction Plan Wins Analyst Attention

Benchmark analyst Fawne Jiang maintained a Buy rating and $30 price target on Bilibili Inc BILI. BILI reported largely in-line Q3 results. She expects growth challenges to persist in the close quarters, as macro headwinds will continue to take a toll on BILI's ad growth. Uncertainties on game license approval...
Why This Carvana Analyst Is Slashing Price Target By More Than 75%

Carvana Co CVNA has been in focus this month, having joined companies announcing layoffs, amid a decline in used car prices. While the company has been “struggling to turn profitable,” it also suffers a quick cash burn with an annual interest expense of around $600 million, according to BofA Securities.
7 CrowdStrike Analysts Slash Price Targets After 'Disappointing' Earnings Report

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc CRWD hit 52-week lows on Wednesday, even as the company reported better-than-expected results. BofA Securities analyst Jonathan Eisenson reiterated a Buy rating; reduced the price target from $220 to $177. Truist Securities analyst Joel Fishbein maintained a Buy rating; reduced the price target from $275...

