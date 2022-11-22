Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken is sacking 1,100 employees, 30% of its workforce, in yet another sign of the prolonged crypto winter following the collapse of FTX FTT/USD. Kraken co-founder and CEO Jesse Powell explained in a blog that his company tripled its workforce over the last 12 months as hundreds of millions of new users had entered the crypto space. A quick scaling up was needed on the part of the exchange to cater to its new users.

1 HOUR AGO