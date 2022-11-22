Read full article on original website
SFGate
Parkinson's patients and researchers search for exercise 'prescription'
Retired running coach Bob Sevene, 79, struggled after his 2019 Parkinson's disease diagnosis. The longtime runner suddenly began leaning to the right and was unable to straighten up. He started wearing a back brace and using a walker. A year ago, Sevene began twice-weekly exercise classes designed for Parkinson's patients...
What Happens If You Don't Take Prenatal Vitamins While Pregnant?
Many women know about the importance of taking prenatal vitamins while pregnant, but what makes them so effective, and what happens if you go without them?
