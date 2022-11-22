ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Parkinson's patients and researchers search for exercise 'prescription'

Retired running coach Bob Sevene, 79, struggled after his 2019 Parkinson's disease diagnosis. The longtime runner suddenly began leaning to the right and was unable to straighten up. He started wearing a back brace and using a walker. A year ago, Sevene began twice-weekly exercise classes designed for Parkinson's patients...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy