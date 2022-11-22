ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bakersfield Californian

Workers make extra for Christmas at the tree lots

While some shoppers take to stores or bundle up before their online browsers, others take to one of many tree lots in town, adorning shorts and sneakers to pick out their Christmas tree. “It’s opening day and everything is looking good,” said Mike Olson, owner of Frosty’s Forest, which has...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Kern Living: Mimosa Cafe

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Tamer Fahel, the owner of Mimosa Cafe, and host Ryan Nelson as they discuss Bakersfield's new brunch spot, the Mimosa Cafe. The Mimosa Cafe serves breakfast, lunch, and brunch foods, as well as a variety of mimosas. The Mimosa Cafe also has Mimosa Mondays, which feature bottomless mimosas.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Inflation affecting Black Friday shoppers looking for bargains

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Black Friday is historically known as the busiest shopping day of the year, however, this year, many stores had thin crowds, and those who did shop were more selective with spending, holding out for the best bargain. According to research, some shoppers might have even skipped this year due to rising […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Most expensive Thanksgiving ever? Shoppers weigh in

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — “I'm really excited, this is my favorite time of the year you know I'm looking forward to eating some good food," said Marley Reith. Many like Reith are excited about Thanksgiving and have decided to go grocery shopping the day before. “We just had...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Is Black Friday dead? It's a mixed bag, shoppers say

Black Friday seemed dead in Rosedale’s Northwest Promenade about 30 minutes before retailers pushed their doors open. Roughly 20 people shivered under blankets and sweatshirts at 4:30 a.m. Friday near Best Buy, while lines at Kohl's, Walmart, Home Depot and Target didn’t exist.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

'Putting You to Work Wednesdays' Nov. 23

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — This morning Danette Williams with American's Job Center of California spoke about new resources and opportunities for local job seekers. The Culinary Arts Program is offering an 18 to 20-week paid work experience for more info contact peraless@kerncounty.com. California Dairies is hiring to see what...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
mountainenterprise.com

Road in and out of Frazier was cut off for hours

A car was reported to have gone over the side of Frazier Mountain Park Road at the lower bridge between Frazier Park and Lebec on Saturday, Nov. 19, at about 5 p.m. Frazier Park resident Dennis Law was eastbound when…(please see below to view full stories and photographs) Photo...
FRAZIER PARK, CA
KGET

Kern organizations giving back this Thanksgiving

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The holiday season brings joy and festivities here in Kern and it also brings a united community standing together to share that joy with our most vulnerable neighbors. It’s not just about the holiday meal. It’s about the kindness and generosity that goes on behind the scene to put on an […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Narducci's Café registers stolen, 1 recovered: MGMT

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — According to an Instagram post, Narducci's Café, a Bakersfield restaurant landmark, was broken into and robbed Monday. Thieves stole two cash registers and their P.O.S system, said management. The business stated in part: "It seems like a lot of businesses in the area have...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on Highway 99

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle Thursday night in central Bakersfield, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers were dispatched to a report of man walking on the right shoulder of northbound Highway 99, just south of the California Avenue off-ramp. A short time later, callers advised […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy