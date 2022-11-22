Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Holiday Lights at CALM tickets now on sale
Tickets are on sale for the 20th annual Holiday Lights at the California Living Museum (CALM). The festivities kick off on Saturday, November 26th.
A ‘Mansgiving’ tip: Celebrate the holiday with hot dates
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Want to be the most popular guest at your holiday party? Bring some hot dates! Learn how with Justin Janssen, Alex Fisher and Tyler Garewal on this special “Mansgiving” edition.
Bakersfield Californian
Workers make extra for Christmas at the tree lots
While some shoppers take to stores or bundle up before their online browsers, others take to one of many tree lots in town, adorning shorts and sneakers to pick out their Christmas tree. “It’s opening day and everything is looking good,” said Mike Olson, owner of Frosty’s Forest, which has...
Bakersfield Channel
Kern Living: Mimosa Cafe
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Tamer Fahel, the owner of Mimosa Cafe, and host Ryan Nelson as they discuss Bakersfield's new brunch spot, the Mimosa Cafe. The Mimosa Cafe serves breakfast, lunch, and brunch foods, as well as a variety of mimosas. The Mimosa Cafe also has Mimosa Mondays, which feature bottomless mimosas.
Inflation affecting Black Friday shoppers looking for bargains
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Black Friday is historically known as the busiest shopping day of the year, however, this year, many stores had thin crowds, and those who did shop were more selective with spending, holding out for the best bargain. According to research, some shoppers might have even skipped this year due to rising […]
City of Tehachapi to hold Hometown Christmas Event
The City of Tehachapi is gearing up to host its Hometown Christmas Event on Saturday, December 3rd. The day will kick off with a breakfast, bake sale, Christmas parade, and tree lighting.
Holiday food giveaways throughout Kern County
There are many less fortunate families in Kern County who lack food security, especially around the holiday season. 23ABC has gathered a list of food giveaways for those in need.
For those who work as first responders, Thanksgiving is Worksgiving
Police officers, firefighters, emergency crews for things like water and electricity, and even local news journalists are all grateful today for the chance to continue to serve our communities.
Bakersfield Now
Most expensive Thanksgiving ever? Shoppers weigh in
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — “I'm really excited, this is my favorite time of the year you know I'm looking forward to eating some good food," said Marley Reith. Many like Reith are excited about Thanksgiving and have decided to go grocery shopping the day before. “We just had...
Bakersfield Californian
Is Black Friday dead? It's a mixed bag, shoppers say
Black Friday seemed dead in Rosedale’s Northwest Promenade about 30 minutes before retailers pushed their doors open. Roughly 20 people shivered under blankets and sweatshirts at 4:30 a.m. Friday near Best Buy, while lines at Kohl's, Walmart, Home Depot and Target didn’t exist.
Bakersfield Now
'Putting You to Work Wednesdays' Nov. 23
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — This morning Danette Williams with American's Job Center of California spoke about new resources and opportunities for local job seekers. The Culinary Arts Program is offering an 18 to 20-week paid work experience for more info contact peraless@kerncounty.com. California Dairies is hiring to see what...
California Highway Patrol continuing 'maximum enforcement period'
In light of the holiday a reminder that California Highway Patrol officers are taking extra precautions on the roadways this weekend through their "maximum enforcement period."
Inflation is making pies a little pricier this Thanksgiving
Baker Jennifer Mebane, the owner of Cornerstone Bakery in Bakersfield, says her unit price per egg has more than doubled, jumping from 15 cents per egg to 45 cents per egg
mountainenterprise.com
Road in and out of Frazier was cut off for hours
A car was reported to have gone over the side of Frazier Mountain Park Road at the lower bridge between Frazier Park and Lebec on Saturday, Nov. 19, at about 5 p.m. Frazier Park resident Dennis Law was eastbound when…(please see below to view full stories and photographs) Photo...
Kern organizations giving back this Thanksgiving
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The holiday season brings joy and festivities here in Kern and it also brings a united community standing together to share that joy with our most vulnerable neighbors. It’s not just about the holiday meal. It’s about the kindness and generosity that goes on behind the scene to put on an […]
‘Big Foot, The Hairy Man’ arrives at Eagle Mountain
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A giant carving called “Big Foot, The Hairy Man” is now in place at Eagle Mountain Casino. It was created by Bill Farmer, a self-employed woodworker and Tribal Member of the Tule River Tribe. The carving was erected on Nov. 22. Farmer says the piece was one of the largest projects […]
Bakersfield, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Bakersfield. The San Joaquin Memorial High School football team will have a game with Liberty High School on November 25, 2022, 19:00:00. The San Joaquin Memorial High School football team will have a game with Liberty High School on November 25, 2022, 19:00:00.
Bakersfield Now
Narducci's Café registers stolen, 1 recovered: MGMT
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — According to an Instagram post, Narducci's Café, a Bakersfield restaurant landmark, was broken into and robbed Monday. Thieves stole two cash registers and their P.O.S system, said management. The business stated in part: "It seems like a lot of businesses in the area have...
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on Highway 99
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle Thursday night in central Bakersfield, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers were dispatched to a report of man walking on the right shoulder of northbound Highway 99, just south of the California Avenue off-ramp. A short time later, callers advised […]
1 Person Injured In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a hit-and-run accident on Thursday. The accident occurred on the Panama Lane on-ramp to southbound Highway 99 at around 10:30 a.m. According to the officials, a bicyclist was hit, and then the suspect fled the scene before the police could arrive.
Comments / 0