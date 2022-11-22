ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CoinTelegraph

Crypto is breaking the Google-Amazon-Apple monopoly on user data

For decades, banks and insurance firms employed the same mostly static but highly profitable and centralized business models. Also for decades, Big Tech firms such as Facebook, Microsoft, Amazon, Apple and Google have monopolized user data for their profit. However, blockchain projects could significantly challenge Big Tech’s grip on user data.
PYMNTS

Thunes’ ‘Pay the World’ Vision Now Includes WeChat’s 1.3B Users

Thunes has teamed up with China’s Tencent Financial Technology, allowing members of the Thunes network to send payments to the 1.3 billion users on Tencent’s Weixin service. The collaboration makes Thunes the first payment infrastructure network to connect with the Chinese company, according to a Tuesday (Nov. 22)...
CoinTelegraph

The nightmare continues for Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX — Law Decoded, Nov. 14-21

As much as we all would want last week to be about something else, it was still all about FTX. The Supreme Court of the Bahamas has approved two provisional liquidators from PricewaterhouseCoopers to oversee the assets of the crypto exchange, which is headquartered in the country. Several days later, ​​The Securities Commission of the Bahamas ordered the transfer of FTX Digital Markets’ digital assets to a digital wallet owned by the commission to protect “the interests of clients and creditors.”
blockchain.news

As crypto grows across Africa, IMF asks for greater regulation

According to a blog post published by a worldwide organization on November 22nd, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is advocating for more regulation of crypto exchanges in Africa, which is one of the markets with the highest growth rate in the world. The collapse of FTX and the subsequent effect...
dailyhodl.com

Kraken Founder Jesse Powell Says US Crypto Regulation Forcing Investors Out of the Country

Former Kraken chief executive Jesse Powell says existing crypto regulations in the US have hurt American customers and companies. In a new interview on the Unchained Podcast, the Kraken co-founder says that offshore crypto exchanges can offer products unavailable to US-based companies, which lures domestic customers away to foreign businesses.
coingeek.com

FTX, Tether’s Bahamas banker linked to questionable US bank purchase

The hidden ties between the FTX digital asset exchange and the Tether stablecoin may be coming into sharper focus, thanks to a questionable investment in an obscure U.S. bank. FTX had its initial U.S. Bankruptcy Court hearing in Delaware this week, and online attendees were treated to several memorable factoids, including lawyers appointed to oversee the collapsed exchange saying the firm was “effectively run as a personal fiefdom of [CEO/founder] Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF).” SBF has been accused of using billions’ worth of FTX customers’ deposits to bail out FTX’s affiliated market-maker Alameda Research in a vain effort to keep his incestuous Ponzi scheme going.
UTAH STATE
CoinTelegraph

DeFi protocol raises $10M from Bitfinex, Ava Labs despite turbulent market

The ongoing crypto bear market has proven itself to be a builders market as investments continue to find projects with promise. Onomy, a Cosmos blockchain-based ecosystem, just secured millions from investors for the development of its new protocol. The project merges decentralized finance (DeFi) and the foreign exchange market to bring the latter on-chain.
ffnews.com

Cloudwalk Launches Infinitebank And Aims To Go Beyond Banking

CloudWalk is thrilled to announce a new market positioning for InfinitePay. With InfiniteBank, the company will now offer a full range of banking and payment solutions to more than 300,000 small medium size businesses in Brazil. SMBs will now have access to InfiniteCard – cards on demand that enable financial...
wealthinsidermag.com

Bank of England Deputy Governor: FTX Collapse Highlights Urgent Need for Tighter Crypto Regulation

Bank of England’s deputy governor for financial stability, Sir Jon Cunliffe, says the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX has highlighted the urgent need for tighter crypto regulation. “We should not wait until it is large and connected to develop the regulatory frameworks necessary to prevent a crypto shock that could have a much greater destabilizing impact,” said the deputy governor.
blockchainmagazine.net

Top 5 Metaverse Startups Building The Bridge To Cultural Gaps

The Metaverse is an amalgamation of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technology. It enables users to build online spaces and occasions where digital representations of themselves and other users can live and interact. The western globe is not the only region that has developed a renewed affinity for the Metaverse. Indian businesses are also making significant investments in the Metaverse. Many businesses are already prepared to launch initiatives, goods, and properties in the world of Metaverse startups.
crowdfundinsider.com

London based Volt Launches Real-Time Payments for Crypto Exchange Kriptomat

Volt, the global gateway for open banking payments in Europe, the UK and Brazil, and Kriptomat, one of the “fastest-growing” European cryptocurrency exchange platforms, are announcing a partnership “to enable Kriptomat customers throughout Europe to make real-time account-to-account payments to buy, sell and exchange cryptocurrencies.”. This will...
thecoinrise.com

Digital Securities Bill Introduced In El Salvador

Maria Luisa Hayem Brevé, the Minister of the Economy for El Salvador, has introduced a measure to legalize the issuing of digital assets, clearing the way for the country to issue bitcoin-backed “volcano” bonds. The submission of the measure, which had been suggested earlier this year, initiates...

Comments / 0

Community Policy