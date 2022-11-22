Read full article on original website
Building Microservice Architecture With ASP.NET Core
The conversation about software architectures typically centers around monolithic and microservices. In the past, a monolithic architecture was used to build a completely self-contained software program that was unaffected by other programs. Microservice architecture is essentially the opposite of a monolith because it relies on a succession of different services that can be deployed at any time. While a project is just getting started, code management, cognitive overhead, and deployment are all advantages of monolithic systems. Scalability, continuous deployment, and updates can become problematic when a monolithic application grows too large.
How to do API Caching with Dio and Hive in Flutter
Caching basically is the process of storing the response from a request on-device storage to avoid frequent network requests to the API or any other resource on the internet. You might already use CachedNetworkImage in Flutter to avoid multiple network requests for loading images in your flutter app. This helps users by saving the mobile data and also reduces the requests made to your server for the same resource which was loaded before.
Galactica is an AI Model Trained on 120 Billion Parameters
On November 15th, MetaAI and Papers with Code announced the release of Galactica, a game-changer, open-source large language model trained on scientific knowledge with 120 billion parameters. As one of my friends shared on Twitter, the model can write whitepapers, reviews, Wikipedia pages, and code. It knows how to cite...
As Tesla Stock 📉, Musk needed to personally pay $33.5 Billion (previously $21 Billion) for Twitter
Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing by Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP, July 12, 2022 is part of. Feature Image: HackerNoon’s Stable Diffusion AI, Prompt of ‘stock declines as ceo scrolls social media’. FACTUAL ALLEGATIONS. V. The market turns. 60. The risk of market decline, which was Musk’s...
How to Not Screw Up Your Product Strategy
As a consultant, I’ve had dealings with many companies. So, I’ve seen a lot of product strategies. Most have been problematic. Occasionally, I see an example of a product strategy that stands out. Today in this article, I review common problems with product strategies. Then, we’ll cover how...
What Every Metaverse Economy Needs to Be Profitable
If you are going to argue the fact that Metaverses will be the cornerstone of the Web3 rise, you clearly haven’t been keeping up with what is going on in the industry. The biggest challenge for all the developers out there is figuring out how to create a Metaverse that will retain users and bring them profits, and that’s precisely what we will discuss today.
Value-Added Link Building Services That Will be Impactful in 2023
I hope you all are doing well and gaining as much knowledge from Hackernoon's writings as I am. In this article, we will discuss "The value-added and Impactful Link building Services to follow in 2023," a topic crucial for those working in marketing and search engine optimization. First and foremost,...
Musk Required Twitter to Disclose Financial Information Not Included in Signed Contract
Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing by Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP, July 12, 2022 is part of. Feature Image: HackerNoon’s Stable Diffusion AI, Prompt “financial information”. FACTUAL ALLEGATIONS. VI. Musk grasps for an out. C. Financial information. 103. In seeking to manufacture a record of covenant breach,...
On Multichain and Interoperability with Maciej Baj and Jacobi Kowalewski
This Slogging thread by Sara Pinto, Jacob Kowalewski, Denis, Kelley Dane, Maciej Baj, Valentine Enedah, Jack Boreham, Limarc Ambalina and SuperSaiyanProgramming occurred in slogging's official #amas channel, and has been edited for readability. Hey everyone, in this AMA, we have the pleasure to welcome Maciej Baj and Jacob Kowalewski from...
6 Best Python Programming Books Ranked by Reviews
Programming is more than just typing a few words into a computer. It’s a massive process that requires the knowledge of its own languages. Python is one of these languages, and its use is becoming more widespread each day. As computers become more advanced, companies make use of Python to assist in managing the modern world. On top of it being found in many popular websites, services, and even video games, Python is also used for extremely complex purposes like machine learning and data science. As a result, there is a massive demand for coders skilled in this language. Even senior programmers should look into it if they haven’t already, which is why they should consider the 6 best Python programming books based on their Amazon reviews.
Tokenized Locking in an Algorithmic Backed Protocol
When compared to other options, the idea of locking funds in any way costs the user, but it benefits both the user and the system in terms of stability. So, in theory, any MoE (Medium of Exchange) that struggles with stability should embrace locking and try to take advantage of the balancing benefits that come with it. As tokenized MoEs usually struggle with sensitivity issues in price and trust, you would expect at least some added benefits to help dilute the issues they face. Tokenized staking with various maturities is already a part of the ecosystem, however, it is less evident amongst stablecoins.
The Noonification: How Big Tech Influences Privacy Laws (11/24/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. How to Play Xbox Game Pass Games on Mac.
Privacy protection and how Nym can help
In this article, I’ll make an overview of what I’ve learned from Alexis Roussel, the COO of Nym, who read the lecture “Nym technologies and how they protect your privacy” for Shipyard Academy students on November, 10. Privacy and who needs it. Privacy is a broad...
How are B2B and B2C Marketing Different?
Someone recently asked me to explain the difference between a B2B and B2C marketing strategy. The person didn't like my answer. Being business-to-business or business-to-consumer is not what differentiates marketing strategies. If the organization is a single-person household or a large multinational company, a human is making buying decisions. Who...
Seth Flora on Entrepreneurship, HackerNoon, and His Least Favorite Thing About the Internet
1. What do you currently do and what’s your favorite part about it?. I’m the owner of LEO Digital Marketing where I help businesses be seen online to attract new customers. I truly enjoy working with the local small businesses and non-profits in my community and across the US to accomplish something they were struggling to do. When I’m not doing that I work with founders to help them create business plans, form strategies, and more.
The Problem With CeFi Exchanges & Why We Need DeFi Now More Than Ever
The collapse of FTX and Alameda has given anti-Web3 communities fresh ammo over the past couple of weeks. Many are framing FTX’s failure as a failure of the entire DeFi mission, instead of seeing how CeFi values are at the root of the debacle. Let’s take a closer look...
5 Tips for Breaking Into Cybersecurity with No Experience
If you're looking to break into the cybersecurity field, you may feel like you have your work cut out for you. Many people believe that you need a traditional computer science degree to be successful in this industry. However, that's not always the case. There are many ways to break into cybersecurity, even if you don't have any experience. In this blog post, we will discuss five tips that can help you make the jump into this exciting and challenging field!
LooksRare No Longer Supports NFT Creator Royalties by Default
LooksRare no longer supports NFT creator royalties by default. The move comes as a bid to keep up with other exchanges, like X2Y2 and sudoswap, that have already moved to opt-in royalties. This race to the bottom is one symptom of how NFT marketplaces are starting to feel the pressure...
Fintechs and the Stock-Based Loan Market
Today, companies that use stock-based lending to finance their businesses generally borrow at higher costs than if they used traditional debt financing. Despite the aforementioned increased cost, there are numerous benefits to these types of loans that businesses should consider before proceeding with either method. How does the Stock Loan...
The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 84
The Palmer Method of Business Writing, by A. N. Palmer is part of the HackerNoon Books series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Lesson 84. See suggestions at the top of the following page. The inverted small e preceding capital H in page sixty-nine will not...
