Lafayette, LA

KLFY.com

Sonic Christmas Parade

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Even bigger than Mardi Gras, the Sonic Christmas parade is happening Dec. 4 at 1 p.m. It will start in Downtown Lafayette, led by veterans and make its way up Johnston St. Several bands and dance teams from across the state will be marching in the parade. This is a family friendly event.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

Steak dinnerPhoto byPhoto by Eduardo Roda Lopes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are great options for both a casual meal as well as for a special occasion.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Political hopefuls in Louisiana sparring on I-10

(The Center Square) – Criticism of the Department of Transportation and Development’s plans for Interstate 10 by Attorney General Jeff Landry is getting pushback from DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson. Landry recently called on DOTD officials to provide more information about plans to reduce the number of travel lanes...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Work begins on old Travelodge Motel. It'll be unlike any other place in Lafayette

The old motel concept is becoming cool again. It’s an idea that was born in the middle of the 20th century, when driving was popular as more American cities became connected by newly built highways. The motel, or motor lodge, allowed motorists to park right out in front of their rooms without having to exit out of the front door of the hotel.
LAFAYETTE, LA
louisianaradionetwork.com

900-acre solar farm coming to St. Landry Parish

The St Landry Parish Council has approved the parish’s first solar farm project. Officials say construction will begin next year on a 900-acre site in a rural area north of Opelousas. Lightsource BP development manager Jack Steele says it is expected to be operational by end of 2024. He says solar power is great for the environment and an effective way to produce energy.
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
The Current Media

Why do young people leave Lafayette? Jobs, culture, housing

The gist: We asked, you answered. Over 100 young people — and some not-so-young people — weighed in on why they would leave Lafayette. 98% of participants considered leaving Lafayette at some point. This isn’t a scientific study, but it lines up with a recent One Acadiana survey that found young people weren’t satisfied with life in Lafayette.
LAFAYETTE, LA
macaronikid.com

Santa Sightings Around Lafayette 2022

Are the kids hoping to see Santa this year to give him their Christmas list or share a holiday wish? Here's a look at where you can find him this holiday season!. 11/26 - Pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus, Lafayette. 12/3 - Jingle Jam with Santa and Friends, Lafayette.
LAFAYETTE, LA
kadn.com

Is Black Friday shopping fading away?

Lafayette, La (KADN)- "Everything is like half off." While some are focused on family and food, others are plotting where they can get a better bargain on deals for the holidays. "Definitely shopping in stores, I don't really do much online shopping." " I feel like online is better deals...
LAFAYETTE, LA

