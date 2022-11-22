Read full article on original website
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new location in LouisianaKristen WaltersLafayette, LA
Aldi is Opening a New Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLafayette, LA
Chick-fil-A Planning to Open a New RestaurantBryan DijkhuizenLafayette, LA
Louisiana Mother Vanished Without A Trace. What Happened To Keshia Sylvester?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBreaux Bridge, LA
Loyola Boys Cross Country Team Wins Region 1 Division III TitleUnder The Radar NWLALafayette, LA
Acadiana’s first-ever drive-thru Christmas light display
Acadiana's first-ever drive-thru Christmas light display is set to take place nightly from Nov. 24 to Dec. 24 in Lafayette.
Shop local on Small Business Saturday at these stores in Lafayette
From art galleries and boutiques to locally-owned gift shops, tomorrow is the day to support Lafayette's small businesses.
KLFY.com
Sonic Christmas Parade
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Even bigger than Mardi Gras, the Sonic Christmas parade is happening Dec. 4 at 1 p.m. It will start in Downtown Lafayette, led by veterans and make its way up Johnston St. Several bands and dance teams from across the state will be marching in the parade. This is a family friendly event.
kpel965.com
Lafayette’s First-Ever Drive-Thru Christmas Lights Runs Nov. 24 Through Dec. 24
We know we're not even through Halloween yet, but it is a Hobby Lobby world we live in, so we're already thinking about Christmas. But this is something so big we just couldn't keep the secret much longer. Lafayette is getting its first-ever (at least as far as we know) drive-thru Christmas lights show.
Downtown Lafayette Announces A Merry & Bright Holiday Series
Here are all the great ways that Downtown Lafayette is celebrating the Christmas holiday this year.
4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
Steak dinnerPhoto byPhoto by Eduardo Roda Lopes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are great options for both a casual meal as well as for a special occasion.
KTBS
Political hopefuls in Louisiana sparring on I-10
(The Center Square) – Criticism of the Department of Transportation and Development’s plans for Interstate 10 by Attorney General Jeff Landry is getting pushback from DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson. Landry recently called on DOTD officials to provide more information about plans to reduce the number of travel lanes...
theadvocate.com
Work begins on old Travelodge Motel. It'll be unlike any other place in Lafayette
The old motel concept is becoming cool again. It’s an idea that was born in the middle of the 20th century, when driving was popular as more American cities became connected by newly built highways. The motel, or motor lodge, allowed motorists to park right out in front of their rooms without having to exit out of the front door of the hotel.
louisianaradionetwork.com
900-acre solar farm coming to St. Landry Parish
The St Landry Parish Council has approved the parish’s first solar farm project. Officials say construction will begin next year on a 900-acre site in a rural area north of Opelousas. Lightsource BP development manager Jack Steele says it is expected to be operational by end of 2024. He says solar power is great for the environment and an effective way to produce energy.
theadvocate.com
Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana for the 3rd round of the playoffs
The high school football postseason enters the third round in South Louisiana, and this will be the place to keep up with scores from all the big playoff games in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. You can follow below to keep up with the important games across...
Lyle Lovett to perform in Lafayette in 2023
Four-time Grammy-winner, Lyle Lovett, will perform in Lafayette in early 2023.
Why do young people leave Lafayette? Jobs, culture, housing
The gist: We asked, you answered. Over 100 young people — and some not-so-young people — weighed in on why they would leave Lafayette. 98% of participants considered leaving Lafayette at some point. This isn’t a scientific study, but it lines up with a recent One Acadiana survey that found young people weren’t satisfied with life in Lafayette.
theadvocate.com
ASAP, formerly known as Waitr, says it will lay off 89 workers in Lafayette
ASAP said it plans to lay off 89 employees at its downtown Lafayette offices because of a prolonged drop in business. The food delivery service announced the layoffs in a letter filed with the Louisiana Workforce Commission earlier this month. The workers will be permanently let go on January 10.
macaronikid.com
Santa Sightings Around Lafayette 2022
Are the kids hoping to see Santa this year to give him their Christmas list or share a holiday wish? Here's a look at where you can find him this holiday season!. 11/26 - Pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus, Lafayette. 12/3 - Jingle Jam with Santa and Friends, Lafayette.
Youngsville has big plans for Small Business Saturday
You can pick up a brochure with all the local sales and deals, and get a picture with Santa at the same time
Three people cited in illegal shooting of Louisiana Black Bear
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) agents cited two men and a juvenile for allegedly shooting a Louisiana Black Bear.
kadn.com
Is Black Friday shopping fading away?
Lafayette, La (KADN)- "Everything is like half off." While some are focused on family and food, others are plotting where they can get a better bargain on deals for the holidays. "Definitely shopping in stores, I don't really do much online shopping." " I feel like online is better deals...
Lafayette High School announces new principal
The Lafayette Parish School System has announced that Julia H. Williams has been named principal of Lafayette High School.
Hands Down the Best Chicken Nuggets in Lafayette
The Popeye's chicken nuggets, 8 out of every 10 people in Acadiana had no idea the fast food chain served them.
Residential fire on Avalon Road
Lafayette firefighters responded to a residential fire in the 100 block of Avalon Rd.
