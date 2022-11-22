Read full article on original website
Old National Events Plaza to host Girl's Day Out
The Old National Events Plaza will host the Evansville Girl's Day Out in the Spring of 2023. Girl's Day Out is a shopping event with several vendors. The event includes craft vendors, boutiques, direct sales, and more. Admission is free, and door prizes will be given away all day. The...
Methodist Temple UMC will hold 'Jingle Bell Bakery' in December
Methodist Temple UMC will hold 'Jingle Bell Bakery' in December. The ladies of the United Methodist Women will have raisin-filled cookies and other treats available for purchase at their Jingle Bell Bakery. Other clergy members were invited to prepare baked goods and snacks as well. The public is invited to...
New Indiana Mexican Restaurant to Specialize in Tequila and Tacos
In the world of the culinary arts, there are just some things that always pair well together. Tequila and tacos may very well be at the top of that list and a new restaurant coming to Southern Indiana will be serving up both. What We Know. The details about the...
Daviess Co. hosts blood drive for teacher recovering from recent procedure
Owensboro, Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County is holding a district wide fundraiser to raise money for Apollo High School Engineering and Computer Science teacher, Jonathan Leohr, where he can return home to his family. Leohr is in Nashville recovering from a stem cell transplant after having cancer for 12 years.
Dirt bike involved in serious crash in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a driver was seriously hurt during a crash Saturday. It happened shortly after 4 p.m. in the 2600 block of Forest Avenue. The crash report does not provide much information, but says a Honda XR was the only vehicle involved. We haven’t been...
Christmas at Panther Creek opening Friday night
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Christmas at Panther Creek will soon light up the holiday spirit. Officials say the event is celebrating its 19th anniversary, and the annual display consists of a 1.15-mile driving tour with more than 50 displays and 500,000 lights. This will go from November 25 to January 2, and the park is […]
Best Owensboro Breakfast Spots for Visitors From Out of Town
Do you have family or friends visiting from out of town over the holidays? Whether you want to take your guests to eat at a greasy spoon, an all-you-can-eat breakfast, or a fine-dining restaurant, Owensboro has many delicious options to choose from. If you're like me, you want to impress...
Missing Providence, Kentucky teen found
Missing Providence, Kentucky teen Graham Collins Watson has been found. 16-year-old Graham Collins Watson left his home on Monday and didn't come back, according to his family. The family said Graham called his friend on Tuesday and said he was somewhere in Owensboro and wanted to come home. He said...
Aurora Evansville still looking for volunteers
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Aurora Evansville is still looking for volunteers to help with Adopt-A-Client. According to Aurora’s website, Adopt-A-Client is a program where staff will provide family information to donors that includes a wish list and clothing sizes. However, to make this happen Aurora is requesting volunteers. Aurora is looking for: Volunteers to record […]
Dispatch: Crash involving 3 cars on NB Hwy 41 and Walnut St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A crash involving three cars happened on Saturday night in Evansville. Dispatch responded to a crash involving three cars at Northbound Highway 41 and Walnut Street. Dispatch says one of the people involved in the wreck hit their head and was checked out on scene. Officials...
FUN! Santa Claus is Coming to Town for “Christmas at the Inn” in Owensboro
Santa Claus is making an early stop in Owensboro next Friday evening. He and Mrs. Claus will be the guests of honor at Friday After 5's first-ever Christmas at the Inn at the Holiday Inn Riverfront downtown. The event is the first of several magical and exciting Friday night celebrations in December and Santa plans to be there for all of them.
Evansville community invited to safely dispose of holiday cooking oil on Saturday
Evansville community members are being offered a safe way to dispose of their holiday cooking oil and grease on Saturday. In partnership with American Grease and Septic, Evansville Water and Sewer Utility will host the Holiday Used Cooking Oil Disposal Drive on Saturday. The event is happening from 8 a.m....
New restaurant taking over a west side Evansville venue with grand opening event
A new restaurant taking over a familiar west side Evansville location is opening to customers today. Kenny's Smoke Shack BBQ is officially opening to customers from 11:00 A.M. until 9:00 P.M. Wednesday and Thursday and until 2:00 A.M. Friday and Saturday. The new restaurant is located on West Franklin Street,...
Shots fired at Evansville home
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police are investigating after shots were fired at a house. Reports show it happened early Saturday morning in the 1600 block of Rheinhardt Ave. Police say the person who reported it found 9mm shell casings in front of their house and had surveillance video of...
Home catches fire on Thanksgiving in Masonville
MASONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - In Daviess County, a home caught on fire on Thanksgiving. It was just after 2 p.m. on Deer Valley’s Creekview Court. Masonville Firefighters say the fire was coming from the garage, but spread into the home and attic. No one was hurt. The cause is...
Community members gather at ‘Sauced’ for free Thanksgiving buffet
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Members of the community gathered in the ballroom of ‘Sauced’ to enjoy a free Thanksgiving buffet. This was the sixth year the restaurant has done the event, around 75 volunteers helped organizers out. Local businesses like Mo’s House, Bokeh Lounge and Walton’s among others...
Update: WB Lloyd back open at Burkhardt
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a traffic update for drivers in Evansville. Dispatchers say westbound Lloyd Expressway is back open at Burkhardt after a vehicle broke down. They say it was not a wreck, but it was impacting traffic at one of Evansville’s busiest intersections on Black Friday.
Police: Two shot at one another on Clay Street
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A shooting occurred at the 600 block of Clay Street on Friday night. Henderson Police say Issac Beck,18, and Davion Hannah, 21, were arrested. Police say the two were shooting at each other, but no one was hurt. Beck was charged with: Assault, 1st degree Wanton Endangerment-1st degree Hannah was charged […]
Man shot in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Police were called to a shooting Friday night in Henderson. The victim was found in the 1600 block of Garfield Avenue. Police say he is not very cooperative. Officers say the victim told them he was walking down the street and someone shot him twice at...
Reindeer Farms Within Driving Distance of the Evansville – Owensboro Area
While I might be older now, I have always been able to find the spirit of Christmas. Even during the hard years, there have been plenty of those, we all have had them. There is something magical, wonderful, and special in the air this time of year. Could it be childhood nostalgia of our own days long past of trying to stay up all night to see Santa? Or could it possibly be something just a little bit more? I have discovered an amazing way to keep the magic and wonder of Christmas alive for the next generation of "Santa watchers" with the help of some close-to-home reindeer farms.
